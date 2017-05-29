Hormel: This Dividend Aristocrat Is Down 17%, But I Still Don't Think It's Cheap

Any time a dividend Champion experiences a sell-off, it catches my attention. Especially when we're talking about a company that has increased its dividend for 50 or more years consecutively (there aren't that many of these companies, so it's relatively easy to keep track of them). Last week, Hormel (NYSE:HRL) experienced such a sell-off, trading down to $33 after giving disappointing guidance due primarily to continued issues in its Turkey segment. I don't have nearly as much exposure to consumer staples as I would like to. I know that stocks in this space typically trade at a premium due to the relative stability of their business models (even during the worst economic environments, food and beverage companies tend to make money… humans will always have to eat/drink, after all). However, as much as I'd like to add consumer staples exposure to my portfolio, for the most part, these companies have traded at premiums that I wasn't willing to pay since I began managing my portfolio in 2012. I recognize the quality in a company like Hormel, but I'm simply not willing to overpay for shares. The market is just too big of a place to settle for unfair valuations in individual equities; there are always deals popping up for those patient and vigilant enough to spot them. With that said, when HRL sold off to the tune of 6% after its recent earnings release, putting the stock at 52-week lows (down 17.5% from 52-week highs), I began to do some work on the stock to see if it was cheap enough to buy yet. Here's what I found out.

The Dividend:

Members of the Hormel family live in the same town as I do. By all accounts, they're very generous individuals, supporting worthwhile causes throughout the community. This doesn't surprise me because Hormel has been one of the most reliably generous dividend payers in the market over 90 years or so. HRL has paid a quarterly dividend for 354 consecutive quarters and has increased its annual dividend for 51 consecutive years. What's even more impressive to me than this very long-term dividend growth streak is the level at which these raises have come in at. HRL isn't giving investors that token penny raise each quarter. HRL's 10-year dividend growth rate is 15.3%. Over the last 5 years, the company has beaten this impressive mark, with a 17.9% DGR. I know many investors will get hung up on HRL's 2% yield. I admit it, this is relatively low, especially for companies in the processed food/consumer staples space. But, with that being said, if HRL continues to increase its dividend in the 15% range over the long term, it will mean that an investor's yield on cost will double approximately every 5 years. A 4% yield on cost 5 years from now doesn't sound all that impressive… there are plenty of companies that will pay that much today (at lower valuations, I might add). However, I think that HRL has the rare potential to continually increase its dividend in this 15% range over the long term due to its low payout ratio and proven ability to grow its EPS in the double digits, meaning that investors could potentially be looking at an 8% yield on cost 10 years from now, or a 16% yield on cost 15 years from now. The further down the road we look, the more impressive this growth becomes. Obviously, looking that far into the future requires a good bit of speculation, but if I had to bet on a company that could produce 15% dividend growth over the long term, HRL would definitely be one that I would consider.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

So, What Went Wrong In Q2?

HRL's Q2 numbers weren't exactly pretty. The company posted a 2.5% y/y drop in EPS, down a penny from $0.40/share to $0.39/share. Net income was down 2% y/y on a GAAP basis, coming in a $211M, down from $215M during Q2 a year ago. HRL's total sales came in at $2.2B on a GAAP basis, down 5% y/y with total volumes down 11% during the quarter.

There were a couple of bright spots, though. HRL seemed to be hitting on all cylinders internationally with operating profit up 38%, volumes up 17%, and sales up 19%. Unfortunately for HRL shareholders, the company's international segment is by far its smallest, making up ~6% of the company's total sales during the most recent quarter. Although HRL's international business is small, I still think this performance is something to hang one's hat on, representing a nice opportunity to continue to take market share and grow sales outside of the United States.

Grocery Products operating profits and sales were up 15% and 8%, respectively. This was nice performance from the company's 3rd largest segment.

Both Refrigerated Foods (which is by far this company's largest segment) and Specialty Foods earnings, volumes, and sales were down.

The biggest issue that HRL saw during the recent quarter was the performance of the company's Jennie-O Turkey operations, where operating profit was down 29%, volumes down 6%, and sales down 8%. The Jennie-O Turkey Store is HRL's second largest segment, representing roughly 18.5% of the company's sales during Q2.

It was this terrible performance in the Turkey segment that caused management to warn investors that while they were maintaining guidance at current levels ($1.65-$1.71 EPS for the FY17), they now expect for it to come in towards the bottom of the range. Turkey prices are currently sitting at 7-year lows and HRL management said that the over supply in the turkey industry likely wouldn't be solved during the current fiscal year. It's likely that Jennie-O will continue to struggle in the near term and I worry that this will cause the company to miss its FY EPS guidance.

Portfolio Concerns:

I know that many DG investors are very high on HRL, but I have two major concerns regarding shares. One of them is the stock's current valuation. I will discuss this in a moment. The other is the company's product portfolio, which is highly concentrated in the processed foods/salty meats categories, which I believe will continue to face headwinds as the consumer becomes more health conscious. Believe me, I think there's a time and place for things like SPAM or pepperoni, but these aren't the types of things that healthy individuals should be consuming on a regular basis. With that said, HRL has taken steps in recent years to transition away from this base, making acquisitions that improve the overall quality of the company's portfolio in terms of healthiness. HRL has moved into the organic meats space with Applegate. It has diversified its peanut butter portfolio away from well-known brand Skippy with Justin's, which produces natural and organic nut butters. I also liked the company's Wholly Guacamole purchase a few years back; this showed great foresight with avocado products showing great popularity amongst millennials. What's more, HRL's cash and cash equivalents are increasing nicely and this, combined with the company's under-leveraged balance sheet, could easily result in more M&A action that could continue to improve HRL's product portfolio.

Valuation:

I was happy to see that management didn't lower their guidance again like they did during the Q1 ER after printing the Q2 results. I think this could point towards the fact that they believe the pain is close to being over in the Turkey segment where Q1 profits were also down big (25%). Hormel management obviously has a much better grasp than I do of the processed foods industry, so even though I'm concerned, I'm willing to take their word on the guidance situation. However, even if they're correct and HRL posts an EPS of $1.65 on the year, it means that the company's shares are trading at 20x 2017 expected earnings. To some investors, this may sound attractive. It's certainly less than the multiples that many other consumer staples names are trading for at the moment; however, as much as I'd like to be, I'm still not intrigued. Here's why.

While HRL is currently trading at its cheapest P/E valuation since 2012, it is still priced at a premium significantly above its long-term historical average.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

As you can see, in early 2015, HRL shares traded at nearly 30x earnings. To me, this meant that the stock was grossly overvalued. It simply doesn't make sense to pay these types of premiums for a company posting single-digit top-line growth. I'll happily pay 30x for companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Visa (NYSE:V), but not a consumer staples company whose goal is to grow the topline by ~5% and the bottom line by ~10% annually over the long term. These goals are great in terms of building wealth, but only if shares are purchased at acceptable valuations. The downside that we've seen since 2015 may seem like a sale to some, but to me, it's simply a reversion towards the historical norm that is to be expected after an irrational run-up.

Even over a shorter period of time (10 years), which encompasses the most recent strong bear market, we see that shares are still trading at a premium to their normal P/E.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

We see that at the bottom of the Great Recession, HRL shares traded for ~12.5x earnings. Yes, this company's earnings were fairly stable during this period of time, dropping only $0.02 from 2007 to 2008, before continuing their incredible rise from $0.52 in 2009 to $1.64 in 2016. This massive jump in annual EPS is what caused for the stock's price to rise above its historical norm (as you can see on the 20-year graph, HRL's P/E rarely crossed above its normal P/E of 18.1x until 2012 when what I consider to have been an irrational rise began). Regularly rising EPS like this comforts investors. When perceived risk is lowered, valuations tend to rise. However, at a certain point, a company must be evaluated on its forward earnings potential. 20x earnings is much cheaper than the 30x investors were paying a year ago; however, on a PEG basis, I still can't justify the current premium.

Because of this irrational increase since 2012, it's only in the 5-year graph that we see HRL's current share price trading below the normal P/E over that period of time.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

However, like I said before, I don't think a 23x multiple is acceptable for a company with such low growth, which is why I'm not overly excited about the black line dipping below the blue line on this latest graph. Simply put, looking at long-term performance, I see little margin of safety in these current prices in the $33 area, even after a 17.5% decline over the last 8 months or so.

Where I'd Like To Buy

I've had several people reach out to me regarding my opinion on HRL post sell-off. Even though I acknowledge that I may miss out on this recent bit of weakness by not buying shares in the present, I've decided to wait for Hormel to go lower. At the end of the day, I decided that I won't be too upset if I do end up missing out on this one; there is still quite a bit of risk paying 20x earnings for a company with the growth prospects that HRL offers. What's more, this company only offers a 2% yield, which is too low relative to the U.S. Treasury notes to serve as meaningful support for the shares. As I said before, this is a great dividend growth company; honestly, I think investors could make an argument for it being one of the best. HRL continues to increase its dividend by double figures annually and I suspect this trend will continue, even if EPS growth continues to suffer in the short term, due to the fact that the company's payout ratio remains quite low (HRL's forward dividend payout of $0.68 is only 41% of the $1.65 lower end of the recent forward guidance range). This is a major positive that the company offers, but there are other companies in the market offering similar yields and income growth with much more attractive valuations.

My fair value estimate for HRL in the present is $30/share. This is approximately 18x the $1.65 2017 guidance that management recent issued. I don't think shares would represent a great value at this price, but I do think it is fair and would be a nice entry point for me to start building a HRL position. Remember, during the last major economic downturn, HRL traded at 12.5x earnings, which would mean a share price of just $20.63 using that $1.65 guidance figure. $20.63 is 31% lower than my fair value estimate. This just goes to show that deep into a bull market, inventors ought to be wary of the premiums that they're paying for shares because it's likely that there is a large divergence between the present and potential downside.

For HRL to reach my $30 fair value target, shares would have to fall another 10% or so. I don't think this is very likely in the very short term; the $33 area has served as support for HRL several times in recent years. However, if Q3's results are similar to Q2's and management realizes that the current guidance won't be met and lowers again, I think it's likely that shares dip down below $30. As tempting as it is to focus on recent weakness and think that I'm getting a deal, I'm willing to focus on long-term averages instead, and wait for a bit of market wide weakness or another earnings report to see if shares fall back in line with them. Like I said, if I'm wrong in the end and this dip is short lived, I won't feel too terribly about missing out on paying $33 for a stock with a relatively low 2% yield and a 20x valuation which I still believe to be expensive. Time will tell, I suppose.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.