The Permian Is Reaching Its Limit

As energy prices have rebounded from their multi-year lows and now seem to be hovering in a range of between $45 and $55 per barrel, market participants are pointing to a massive increase in the rig count, primarily in the Permian Basin, as a sign that growing US production may offset OPEC and non-OPEC cuts. In what follows, I will dig into some data involving not just the rig count in the Permian but also data surrounding how effective those rigs are, and give my thoughts on what it means for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

The Permian's rig count has soared

The fact of the matter is that, over the past several months, the rig count in the Permian has soared. As you can see in the graph below, for instance, the rig count has nearly tripled, rising from just 132 units at the low in April of last year to 362 units in operation as of May 26th. This data is courtesy of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI), which releases weekly rig count estimates for various oil and natural gas regions in the continental US.

As a result of this surge, oil production in the Permian has grown quite a bit. If the EIA's (Energy Information Administration's) estimates regarding the region are accurate, as reported by their Drilling Productivity Report, then oil production in the area grew from 1.986 million barrels per day in April of 2016 to an impressive 2.493 million barrels per day for June's estimates (the EIA forecasts one month ahead of their release). This increase of 507 thousand barrels per day represents more than 100% of the growth seen across the entire US (using weekly estimates) over a similar time frame.

What's more is that we haven't seen any real slowdown in the rate of increases in the rig count. If, for instance, you were to look at the graph below, you can see that the weekly additions may actually have accelerated in recent months compared to the middle of last year. Now, this isn't to say that this trend will continue to increase, but it does mean that investors shouldn't be surprised if it does. Even so, the additions are quite small today. Over the past six weeks, the average weekly addition came to 3.8 units compared to a week earlier.

A sign that fears may be overblown

Without any doubt, an increase in the Permian's production is scary and is negative for long-term oil investors. What's more is that, so long as the rig count grows, it's highly probable at this time that production will continue to grow, which could put a damper on the situation. However, I believe that the focus on investors needs to be on more than just the rig additions because of the fact that new data suggests we may have reached a plateau in terms of how much oil can be produced for every added unit.

Allow me to elaborate a bit. During the energy downturn, when prices were low and capital spending shrank materially, every energy company I can think of made the decision (whether conscious or forced) to cut down on their drilling activities. However, instead of just making blind cuts to their drilling programs, they almost certainly refocused their efforts toward optimizing their best prospects. This makes sense because of the fact that, if your resources are limited, you're only going to drill where your resources are optimized.

The end result of this was that, in theory, the drilling productivity improvement rates should grow quite a bit, since each well drilled is only the best that the company in question has. Now, if you use this same kind of logic and think about the surge in the rig count, you would be right to ask why oil companies would drill these locations today but not a year or two ago. The answer is that they weren't accretive to cash flow, nothing more and nothing less. Sure, improvements in technology may have helped bring some of these online over time, but if it weren't for rising energy prices, many of these well additions would not have come to fruition.

If I'm correct, we should eventually see this materialize in the form of shrinking productivity improvement rates and, ultimately, we should see negative rates, which will basically mean that each additional well is producing less than the wells before it. Now, it should be mentioned that some of this shift could also be driven by a difference in the weighted-average new rigs coming online relative to the number of existing rigs thanks to time delays, but the impact from that, with 362 rigs today, would likely be minimal unless we saw very large increases in the rig count each week (which we aren't).

As you can see in the graph above, my prediction's effects seem to be coming to fruition. To make it easier to see the trend I'm trying to point out, I also created the graph below, which looks at data since January of 2016 through what is available today. Over the past four months, productivity improvement rates have been negative (including June's estimate), with the most recent metric coming in at -1.56% per month. In concrete terms, oil production per rig in the Permian dropped from 680 barrels per day down to 630 barrels per day in a period of only five months. That means that, keeping the rig count flat today, that's 6.59 million barrels per year less than what would have been expected if these declines did not occur. For one basin alone, that's not immaterial and the trend looks as though it could continue.

Now, one thing that could offset this (besides the rig count rising) would be if we saw monthly decline rates in the Permian drop. Interestingly, however, this has not been the case. In fact, if you look at historical data, shown in the graph below, you'll see that the monthly decline rates are very close to their record highs. This means that, while productivity improvement rates are dropping, the amount of oil that gets consumed relative to total production in any given month is still high. This aides, modestly, the bullish argument as well.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems pretty clear to me that the rig data provided by the EIA suggests that investors need to be careful when it comes to concluding whether or not oil output will continue soaring. Without a doubt, the rig increases are more than offsetting changes in the productivity improvement rates and the high monthly decline rates, but what's important to note is that this may be the first data we're seeing that implies that the benefits of added rigs in the Permian may be reaching a plateau. It remains to be seen how long this trend can persist, with rig counts growing while productivity improvement rates drop, but investors should keep a careful watch over this data to see when we might hit the point where added rig counts no longer account for this problem and/or for when rig counts stop growing.

