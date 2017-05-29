Vale S.A.: A Buying Opportunity

Brazilian mining giant Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has come under pressure following the release of disappointing quarterly results and the emergence of a bribery scandal involving Brazilian President Michel Temer. However, investors should look at the underperformance as a buying opportunity.

Image: Vale production report 1Q17

Last month, Vale released its results for the first quarter of 2017 in which it posted adjusted earnings (EBITDA) of $4.3 billion, missing analysts' consensus estimate of $4.99 billion and depicting a drop of 8.8% from Q4 2016. Net revenues of $8.51 billion also missed market's expectations by $650 million and were down 8.1% from Q4 2016. The disappointing results came as Vale's iron ore production unexpectedly dropped by 6.2 million tonnes from Q4 2016 to 86.2 million tonnes in Q1 2017, thanks to the heavy rains which affected the performance of the Northern System in Brazil which is home to the company's Carajás, Serra Leste, and S11D mines.

A few weeks later, Vale and other Brazilian stocks were hit hard when the country dived into another political crisis following last year's impeachment of former President Dilma Rousseff. This time, the country's incumbent President Michel Temer found himself embroiled in an alleged cover-up scheme involving Eduardo Cunha, the disgraced former speaker of the country's lower house of Congress who received a 15-year sentence earlier this year. Temer is now facing protests and calls for resignation, but the president has vehemently denied the allegations and has refused to step down.

The political uncertainty could continue to hurt Brazilian stocks - which were some of the best performing in the world until a few weeks ago - since it threatens to derail Temer's business-friendly reforms agenda which helped push the stocks higher.

In the last four weeks, Vale's stock has fallen by 3.3%, which is in stark contrast to its peers BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) which have posted gains of 3% and 6%, respectively, in the corresponding period. The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ), the largest Brazil-focused ETF that has almost $5.7 billion of assets under management and counts Vale as one of its largest holdings, has declined 5.5% in the same period.

However, for investors who can stomach the underperformance which will be accompanied by the political uncertainty, this might be a good time to buy Vale's stock.

That's because firstly, Vale is already doing a major governance overhaul to reduce the influence of the Brazilian government by clipping the powers of Valepar S.A. Just a week before the stock was hit by the latest scandal, Vale's board officially agreed to put the reorganization proposal before a shareholders' assembly. The shakeup could eventually bring Vale's corporate governance more in line with its peers Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton. This could lead to re-rating of Vale's stock in the long run.

Secondly, the company will likely post higher revenues and earnings in 2017 as compared to 2016, which could lift Vale's stock. Although the company disappointed investors in the first quarter, that performance was driven largely by a one-time seasonal factor which is unlikely to repeat in the future. The important thing is that Vale has reiterated that it will produce between 360 million and 380 million tonnes of iron ore in 2017, depicting a growth of 6.1% from last year. The growth will largely come from Vale's projects in the Northern System, particularly the S11D mine which it started last year. The company also said that its production could eventually hit a base target of 400 million tonnes or more after next year.

In addition to this, Vale will receive support from higher iron ore prices. The FOB Price of the metal has averaged almost $74 per tonne on a year-to-date basis. Although prices have fallen recently to around $60, the average price for 2017 will still likely come in higher than last year's average of $53.60, even if the price gradually drops to mid-$40 by the end of the year. Higher price levels, coupled with the uptake in production, should allow Vale to increase revenues and earnings in 2017.

Thirdly, Vale has become a fundamentally better iron ore miner. Its production is climbing, thanks to the startup of major projects. It has managed to reduce its net debt to $22.78 billion at the end of Q1 2017 from $27.66 billion a year earlier. The company has maintained its position as one of the lowest cost iron ore miners, with C1 cash costs of iron ore fines of just $14.7 per tonne in Q1 2017. Moving forward, the cash costs will likely decline as it ramps up volumes at S11D which is one of the lowest-cost iron ore mining projects in the world with the cash cost of just $7.7 per tonne. On top of this, following the cost reduction efforts, the company has been consistently generating free cash flows, which were $1.83 billion in Q1 2017 ($2.4 billion in adjusted terms). These free cash flows will help the company in its debt reduction efforts.

I believe Vale is well positioned to grow revenues and earnings this year while riding out the uncertain political environment. Investors should consider loading up on Vale's stock as it underperforms.

