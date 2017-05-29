Next Week's U.K. Election And How It Will Effect The Pound

This article looks at three different election scenarios and their effect on the British Pound.

A Conservative majority is expected, but there are various possibilities.

The UK will vote in a General Election on June 8th.

The British General Election is next week on Thursday, 8th June. This article looks at some of the possible outcomes and how they will likely affect the British Pound (NYSEARCA:FXB).

Background

On April 18th, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced a snap election and Sterling spiked aggressively higher. GBP/USD rallied nearly 400 pips in a move which was part short squeeze and part relief at the news. I wrote about the reaction at the time.

Sterling prefers a stable political environment and it was thought the Conservatives would easily secure a convincing majority. This view has taken a little wobble due to recent polls, but it still looks likely the Tories will rule for another five years.

It remains unclear if a landslide Conservative victory would be a good or bad thing for the Brexit negotiations (and for the Pound).

The Tories, of course, tell us a vote for the Conservatives would strengthen Britain's negotiating position, but on the other hand, a very hard line approach could backfire and lead to a 'hard' Brexit.

While we cannot predict how the voting will go, we can prepare for some of the most likely situations and find a few edges to work with. It's not only a case of whether the Pound will go up or down, but where it may go, and what could happen when it gets there.

Scenario A: A Conservative Majority

Despite a narrowing, every single poll has put the Conservatives in the lead.

The odds for a majority average around 1/6.

Source: oddschecker

It is thought the Conservatives must secure a majority of 50 for a convincing victory, and the odds for that are in the 75-80% range. Therefore, it is our primary scenario.

A Conservative majority would likely cause a spike higher. But to where?

This is my view for GBP/USD.

The 1.33 target is unchanged from my last article. It is the 38.2% Fibonacci retrace of the 2015-2016 decline, and the previous resistance from July to August 2016.

A move to 1.33 would bring some profit taking and likely lead to a pullback.

What happens after that may depend on Cabinet reshuffles and how the Conservatives organize themselves ahead of the Brexit negotiations.

GBP bulls will hope for a conciliatory tone and the pursuit of a transition deal.

Scenario B: A Conservative Win Without A Majority

Without a majority, the Conservatives will come under much more pressure and the whole idea of a snap election will be questioned.

In very general terms, it will look like a failure for the Conservatives and for Theresa May.

The likely reaction in GBP/USD is back to 1.25, which is the price where the election was announced, and the 50% retrace of the March rally.

Any initial reaction down is not likely to follow through in the medium term.

On the plus side, GBP will still enjoy another five years of a Conservative government, and there is less chance they can take a hard line approach to Brexit.

I still think GBP/USD could target 1.33 without a Conservative majority and would buy in the 1.25 area.

Scenario C: A Conservative Loss

The polls show a Conservative loss to be very unlikely, but polls can be wrong.

And with the lead narrowing to only 7% in the latest YouGov/Sunday Times poll - down from 18% in the same poll two weeks previously - an upset can't be ruled out.

Source

The market has already shown us how it feels about a Labour win as the 1% decline last Friday came after the release of the poll results.

A surprise Labour win would likely take GBP/USD to the bottom of the channel in the 1.22s.

Although prices may recover from the channel, the 1.33 target shown in other scenarios can be ruled out.

Longer Term

While the initial reaction to the election maybe volatile, the Brexit process, Bank of England policy, and other events will likely have more of an effect on the long-term trend.

Indeed, on a long-term chart of GBP/USD, it is unclear if the last election in 2015 had much persistent effect.

It is interesting GBP/USD rallied into, and after, the 2015 election, but by the end of the year, the dominant trend resumed. I expect much the same this time around.

As explained in my last article, I still expect GBP/USD to make a new low to the 1.1 area.

This is where the 2014-2017 decline is equal in size to the 2008-2009 fall.

Conclusions

In the lead up to an election or significant event, we can either say 'anything can happen' and leave our preparations there, or we can prepare for various scenarios and plan how we will deal with each.

The market will likely have three completely different reactions to the three scenarios in this article.

The most probable scenario is a Conservative majority and a spike higher in GBP/USD to 1.33. This will likely fade and may be a good short.

A Conservative win without a majority will likely lead to a spike lower to 1.25, but I think a move to 1.33 is still possible.

A Labour win will likely lead to a sharp decline to 1.22.

Despite what happens in the next few weeks, I think GBP/USD will still make a lower low to around 1.1 in the longer term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.