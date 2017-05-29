Duke Energy: A Good Long-Term Pick

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) has become an excellent long-term investment due to the recent changes in its structure. The company now has a 95% rate regulated business which eliminates uncertainty from its earnings and cash flows. Remaining 5% unregulated business is mainly in the renewables segment. Being a regulated business, Duke has less volatility in cash flows and it can give better income growth to its shareholders.

Duke Energy generated more than $9.5 billion in EBITDA in 2016. This was the highest figure in the last five years. For the first quarter of 2017, EBITDA went over $2.5 billion. As majority of the earnings are coming from regulated business, we can assume quarterly EBITDA to stay close to this figure. At these levels, full-year EBITDA will be in excess of $10 billion. The Piedmont acquisition added more than $107 million to the net income. Full-year addition to EBITDA from Piedmont will be substantial. Duke Energy is also going to request a rate increase in June. If this rate increase is approved, then the EBITDA figure will be further boosted and it might reach $11 billion for 2017.

Rising EBITDA will improve the credit profile of the company. Based on 2016 full-year EBITDA and long-term debt, Duke's leverage ratio is 4.78x. This is a considerably high leverage ratio. However, having a rate regulated business and wide moat has resulted in a respectable credit rating of Baa1. Normally, such high leverage ratio demands a more speculative grade rating. However, Duke's business is massive and generates substantial cash flows and EBITDA. Having stable and predictable cash flows allows the company to carry such debt levels (more than $45 billion at the end of 2016). Debt has again jumped in the first quarter of the year and now stands at over $47 billion. So, if we assume normal growth in EBITDA ($10 billion in 2017) from the Piedmont acquisition alone, then we will have almost similar leverage ratio (4.7x) at the end of the year, if the company does not borrow more. However, if the rates increase and the Piedmont acquisition gives full growth in EBITDA ($11 billion in 2017), then we will see a slight improvement in the leverage ratio and it will come down to 4.2-4.3x.

Duke Energy has been making huge capital investments which have resulted in negative free cash flows in the last two years. However, as the company gets higher rates from its customers and its generation projects in Florida start operations, there will be an increase in cash flows. Duke Energy's management has also outlined a 10-year plan. In this time, the company plans to invest around $36 billion on natural gas and renewables and $25 billion on grid modernization projects. So, the capital expenditures are going to remain high in the next few years. Another major cash outlay for Duke Energy is for the removal of coal ash from its plants. It spent around $1.2 billion for coal ash removal during the last year. There is more than 7.2 million tonnes of coal ash that needs to be removed. Duke Energy has already moved 2 million tonnes. Annual expense for this project is expected to remain around the 2016 levels. Most of Duke Energy's planned investment is low-risk. The company's focus on enhancing its grid and distribution will result in better services and more earnings.

Duke's subsidiaries have strong financial position and credit ratings. If there is a need to borrow more in order to meet the capital spending needs, these subsidiaries can borrow at a low rate. The company should not have any trouble in meeting these cash needs. Wide moat and favorable regulatory environment bodes well for the shareholders as income growth is likely to continue. Duke Energy's dividend growth will remain stable as the prospect of higher cash flows gives confidence to the management.

The company can easily manage its debt through reshuffling and replacing its old debt. As it is a huge business, high level of debt is not a threat for the business. In fact, a leveraged position generates better returns for the shareholders as the company is able to return more cash to the shareholders. Businesses that generate predictable cash flows with a wide moat become excellent investments that generate healthy income for their shareholders. Duke Energy has the potential to give further capital gains as well as stable income growth. It is an excellent pick for the long-term investors looking for dividend stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.