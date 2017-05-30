Nvidia: Why Institutionals Are Leaving

Nvidia has slowed its buybacks significantly as the share price rose and has done no buybacks at all in the most recent quarter.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has seen its shares soar over the last years, but since the beginning of the year, we can see some changes in the buying behavior of some key groups.

Nvidia's share price stands at $142 right now, which is a new all-time high for the company's shares. Shares are up 33% year to date and 210% (yes, really) over the last twelve months.

The performance of the company's revenues per share as well as free cash flow per share has lagged the share price performance by a very big margin. Revenues are up 26%, whereas free cash flow per share increased by just 17% year on year - normally, we would like to see free cash flow growth at a pace that exceeds the revenue growth rate (which usually is possible due to increasing cash margins).

So, if Nvidia's share price performance of more than 200% over the last year was not based on fundamentals such as FCF per share, revenue per share or EPS increasing 200% as well, what is the reason for the big breakout?

When we look at the valuation, we see that both the price-to-sales as well as the price-to-free cash flow ratio have expanded massively over the last year - the price-to-free cash flow ratio is up by a whopping 170%, hitting a 63 multiple. If the valuation has increased massively, what could be the reason?

Nvidia's cash position has not grown by a very big amount over the last year; if that would have been the case, it would explain some valuation expansion (as the cash adjusted valuation would have stayed the same). The reason for the big increase in Nvidia's multiples more likely are the increasingly euphoric projections about Nvidia's operational performance over the next few years: With Nvidia being a leader in AI and that subject getting more attention, the assumptions for Nvidia's future revenues/earnings/cash flows have grown quite a lot. This is, at least, true for a select group of investors: Retail investors.

When we look at the analyst consensus, we see that the outlook is positive - EPS is expected to grow $3.08 this year and to $3.47 next fiscal year. Based on the trailing EPS number of $2.97, this means an EPS growth rate of 4% this year and 13% next year - certainly results that are positive, but not outstandingly great. We can also note that the analyst consensus, especially the consensus for the next fiscal year, has changed only slightly over the last months.

The very strong share price performance was thus not carried by big increases in analyst estimates - more likely, the share price performance was carried by retail investors' own estimates.

When we look at the share of institutional ownership, we get the same picture:

At 73%, Nvidia's institutional ownership level has decreased by a wide margin over the last one and a half years. From a peak level of 95%, the share of institutional ownership dropped by more than 20 percentage points.

This is a significant move, as institutional owners are not looking for short-term price moves necessarily; the fact that they have changed their positions a lot could reflect their position regarding the company's share price.

Institutional ownership peaked in July 2016, when share prices were very low compared to the current level. As shares continued to rise over the coming months, institutional investors kept selling their shares - not to each other, thus the only logical explanation is that those shares were primarily sold to retail investors. Since July 2016, institutions got rid of some 70 million shares on a net basis.

It looks like institutions held the opinion that Nvidia was deeply undervalued one year ago, thus they loaded up on as many shares as they could, but with the share price rising more than 200% since, institutions seem to be less sure about that undervaluation - they otherwise would not have shed a very significant amount of their Nvidia holdings.

The combination of analyst expectations rising only slightly and heavy selling by institutional investors makes it look as if those institutions are not so keen about Nvidia being a good deal at the current price (which is in no way comparable to the much lower prices from last year).

The SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) deal to purchase $4 billion worth of Nvidia's stock is an outlier here; even when we include that purchase, overall institutional ownership is still down significantly.

We can also look at the pace of stock buybacks made by Nvidia. We see a lot of ups and downs in that chart, but the overall trend is pretty clear. The buyback pace has slowed down a lot; the company made no buybacks at all in the most recent quarter. The fact that the peak from 2016 ($500 million in buybacks) was more than twice as high as the peak from 2017 ($225 million in buybacks) implies that Nvidia believes that its shares are not such a great deal right now as they were last year.

We can summarize:

Nvidia's share price has performed exceptionally well, but that performance was only driven by operational growth partially - a lot of expectations are baked into the stock right now. As analysts are seeing EPS growth of just a little more than ten percent next fiscal year, and as they have increased their estimates just very slightly, the expectations of retail investors might be much higher than what professional analysts are seeing in terms of future growth.

This would explain why institutional investors have sold a significant part of their (formerly very high) holdings to retail investors as Nvidia's share price has increased by a massive amount.

The fact that Nvidia's stock buybacks have slowed down a lot signifies that the company's own management seems to believe that Nvidia's shares are not the best deal any more - certainly a less compelling value than they were one year ago in the $40s and $50s.

