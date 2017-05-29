Nike Just Does It

Last year was not among the best ones for Nike's (NYSE:NKE) shareholders. The price of the stock plunged from a high of $68.19 in December 2015 to as low as $49.01 in October 2016. 2017 looked much better for a while, but after reaching $59 a share in March, NKE fell to the $50 mark again. Currently trading at a 12-month trailing price to earnings ratio of 24.3, the stock still looks rather expensive from an old school value investing standpoint. However, I believe the strength of Nike's business makes paying a little extra for the stock justifiable. Here is why:

The "Moat"

I am a big fan of Warren Buffett, and I know that companies which posses a "moat" - a durable competitive advantage, protecting them from the competition - are what long-term investors should be looking for. You might hear your friends talking with excitement about the next Air Jordan sneaker, but truth is the best way to determine if Nike has a durable advantage over its rivals is to dive into its financial statements and see if its sales and profits have been steadily rising and how big its margins are. Let's start with Nike's 10-year earnings and revenue record.

Information Source: Nike

Long hours in front of the computer screen and my sight is not as sharp as it used to be, but the uptrend in Nike's sales and income is obvious even to me. The company has nearly doubled its market share and more than doubled its profits in just 10 years' time. This predictability is a good thing, especially if you are a long-term investor.

The Margins

2016 was Nike's best year so far, which is exactly why I am not going to focus solely on it. Instead, I am going to use Nike's average results for the last three years in order to arrive to a more conservative conclusion.

For starters, Nike's average gross margin for the 2014-2016 period is close to 45%, which is more than twice the 20% minimum great companies usually achieve.

But the high gross margin would mean nothing if the company did not know how to control costs. Fortunately, Nike's selling, general and administrative expenses amount to less than 72% of its gross profit, depreciation and amortization expenses hover around 4.4% of the gross profit, and the company does not need to spend anything on research and development.

In addition, Nike is almost entirely debt free. Its interest expense totals less than 1% of the operating income, because the company's last reported long-term debt is just $3.47 billion. This means Nike's 2016 profit would be enough to pay it all off in a single year. That is what I call a conservatively financed business.

Low costs allow the sportswear giant to achieve a three-year average net profit margin of 10.7%, which translates into return on assets and return on equity of 15.5% and 27.2%, respectively. Such a high return on equity, paired with Nike's aggressive share repurchasing program, will inevitably lead to a higher stock price over the long run.

If I have to point out something I was little disappointed to see, it will be the decrease in Nike's retained earnings, which have fallen from $5.62 billion in 2013 to $4.15 billion in 2016.

Now, in order to present the analysis visually, I have provided Nike's business performance in the form of a score-card, shown below:

I have tried to be as strict as possible. For instance, taking half a point away because net receivables amount to 11% of the total revenue is not even fair. Still, Nike's business managed to collect 16 out of 18 possible points, which is a good illustration of just how high the company's "moat" really is.

Another half a point has been taken away, because NKE stock's three-year average trailing P/E ratio is close to 29. On the other hand, the forward P/E ratio is 20.7, which is much more acceptable.

Conclusion

If I was looking for a stock to buy and hold for the next 10 years, while I am stranded on a remote island, Nike would be a good candidate. It is a financially solid market leader, whose stock has lost 23% from its all-time high. This dip looks like a good opportunity to me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.