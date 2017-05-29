You Think That Gold Is In Another Furious Bull Market Phase? Not So Fast

In my opinion, in the medium-term the precious metals market is neutral now.

The optimism among silver speculators was much lower than that reported in the gold segment.

Today I would like to look at the precious metals sector from the long-term perspective. However, before I do that, let me discuss the last week developments at the gold and silver market plus and a few precious metals-related markets.

Last week developments

The table below depicts net positions held by big speculators in gold, silver, US dollar and 10-year treasury notes futures:

Source: Simple Digressions and the Commitments of Traders report (the COT report)

Gold market

Firstly, big speculators (mainly hedge funds) increased their net long positions held in gold futures by 33.0 thousand contracts, which was quite a large figure. Interestingly, the last report was published on May 23, two days ahead of a strong jump in gold prices (on Friday gold prices went up by 1%), so this large rise in optimism was probably standing behind the Friday's impressive price action.

However, the bigger picture is that there is still room for a safe rise in gold prices:

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT data

The chart above shows that there is no excessive optimism among speculators in gold futures (we are quite far from the last summer's excessive optimism when the so-called money managers were holding large net long positions of 250 - 300 thousand contracts).

Silver market

Big speculators increased their net long bets on silver prices (by 8.2 thousand contracts), but this jump was not that impressive like the one delivered by the gold futures market.

10-year treasury notes

On the other hand, the gold and silver markets got strong support from the treasury notes traders. Last week these speculators added 122.5 thousand contracts to their bets on higher treasury notes prices (and lower interest rates):

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT data

It was a sharp burst of optimism. As a result, now the treasury notes market is overcrowded - the net long position held by speculators is close to the record established at the end of 2012 (the yellow area on the chart above). I would say - either this market is different now or the growth potential in US treasuries is close to its limit. Anyway, the situation is very interesting because, despite the rapid change in speculators' mood, the last rally in treasuries was not very impressive (look at the red line on the chart above).

US dollar

With the falling US dollar, the speculators are losing their enthusiasm for the US national currency:

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT data

The green circle on the chart above shows the current net position held by big speculators. Now it stands at 36.8% (measured as the net long position held by speculators divided by the total open interest), which is a substantially lower reading than that reported between October 2016 and April 2017 (around 65%). On the other hand, in most cases the bottoms in the US dollar are printed when big speculators hold net short positions. Now we are still very far from this situation so the greenback has plenty of room to go down (in that way the developments at the US dollar are supporting higher prices of precious metals).

Big picture

Since April 2016 the gold market has been moving in a wide trading range. Look at the chart below, especially at its upper panel showing the so-called "Goldollar Index":

Source: Simple Digressions

To remind my readers:

The GolDollar Index was invented by Tom McClellan (of McClellan Financial) and is calculated by multiplying the price of gold by the U.S. Dollar Index. Its purpose is to cancel the effects of currency fluctuations on the price of gold. By comparing it with the spot gold index we can determine if there is inherent strength/weakness in the price of gold.

Two red horizontal lines on the upper panel of the chart show that since April 2016 the Goldollar Index has been trading between 1,140 and 1,320. In other words, since that time the index has neither broken its support (1,140) nor its resistance (1,320).

On the other hand, at the end of 2016 gold prices (the lower panel of the chart) broke below their strong support at around $1,200 per ounce, but the GolDollar Index did not. In this way at the end of 2016 this classic divergence triggered a nice "BUY" signal for gold traders.

Now we are again in the same medium-term trading range so, generally, the gold market is neutral now.

Note:

Let me go a little bit deeper into gold prices expressed in other currencies. Since April 1, 2016 (the beginning of the trading range in Goldollar Index), gold prices expressed in US dollars have been relatively weak. However, gold prices denominated in other major currencies have been relatively strong. That is why the Goldollar Index was trading in the range while the gold price expressed in US dollars was not. Simply put, gold was quite strong when its price was expressed in other currencies:

Source: Simple Digressions

Physical markets

Gold physical market

Last week three large private gold vaults did not report any relevant changes in their gold holdings:

The SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) reported an outflow of 104.7 thousand ounces of gold

The iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) recorded an inflow of 4.8 thousand ounces of gold

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) reported no changes in gold holdings

Silver physical market

The iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) reported a large outflow of 2.8 million ounces of silver while JPMorgan's warehouse reported an inflow of 0.3 million ounces of silver. However, the big picture is that both SLV and JPMorgan's warehouse still hold one of the largest silver holdings in their history.

Summary

Last week there were no relevant changes in gold/silver holdings reported by large private entities. On the other hand, big speculators increased their net long positions in gold futures by 33.0 thousand contracts, which may be considered as an indication of a positive change in investors' mood.

However, in the medium-term the big picture is neutral for gold. Since April 2016 the Goldollar Index, which is a more appropriate measure of the gold strength than the price of gold expressed in US dollars, has done really nothing. Therefore, in my opinion, as long as the Goldollar Index does not break below its support or above its resistance, the entire precious metals segment is neutral (with no clear indication about the direction of the next move).

Last but not least - if my thesis is correct, it is a good time to pick a few mining picks at relatively low prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDXJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.