AMD Owners: Look At What Institutionals Are Doing

Investors should look at institutional investor buying/selling behavior, as those signify good entry and good exit points.

Institutional investors' buying and selling behavior has been a reason for the fast rise in share price but also was partially responsible for the drop after the peak earlier this year.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been an exceptional performer over the last years:

From the lows below $2 per share, AMD's shares have risen by hundreds of percentage points in what looks like a pretty short period of time. Share prices have dropped by a substantial amount since peaking earlier this year, but those investors who held AMD for a couple of years will still be up by a hefty amount.

This strong share price performance was partially driven by improving fundamentals:

AMD Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Over the last year, AMD's net revenues have risen by 15%, which is a big plus, after the company's top line has performed rather badly over the previous time frame. It is not a coincidence that AMD's share price has risen from $4 to $11 over that time frame.

But operational performance was not the only contributing factor - an improving outlook going forward helped as well:

AMD EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The expectations for next fiscal year have increased significantly over the last quarters; analysts are now expecting $0.28 in earnings per share for fiscal year 2018 - that is the best forward estimate we have seen over the last year.

AMD's management has a positive outlook for the next years as well; the company sees revenues growing by double digits annually. In 2020, the company believes it will generate earnings per share of $0.75. AMD thus trades at 14.7 times 2020's earnings, which isn't a low valuation, but which isn't a very high valuation either.

When AMD's shares were trading at $15.50 earlier this year, shares exchanged hands at 20.7 times 2020's earnings - that looks rather expensive, based on the fact that those earnings are still a couple of years down the road and also due to the fact that this EPS target will not necessarily be hit - things could turn out worse than expected, thus such a high forward multiple does not seem justified.

One key investor group seems to share that idea:

The institutional investor ownership percentage has varied widely over the last year: From a low of 58%, institutional investors bought up shares until their portion of the total was 87%. As institutions were loading up shares (due to an improving outlook), share prices were pushed higher by two big factors:

- Increased demand, since institutions were increasing their ownership steadily.

- Willingness to pay higher prices, since the outlook had been improving.

But as share prices kept rising, institutional investors at one point changed their strategy from net buying to net selling - once shares were trading hands at the $12 level, institutions started lowering their exposure. Ownership dropped back to 76% when AMD's shares were most expensive, but with the price fall we have seen since, institutional investors once again started increasing their positions.

Looking at what institutional investors are doing thus is very revealing: They started expanding their exposure early, when share prices were still low. But when the outlook improved, after the very big share price gains, when AMD's shares were trading above the current level, they used this opportunity to sell (at big gains). But now, with share prices being much lower again, they are once again loading up on AMD's shares. Investors who have followed this concept made a lot of money, whereas those that bought at the peak (when institutional investors were selling) are sitting at a loss right now.

Takeaway

AMD's fundamentals have improved over the last year, and the outlook is positive as well. Those factors drove the company's share price, but were not the only factors. Another factor for the fast rise in AMD's share price was the buying behavior of institutional investors, who increased their positions significantly during the last year.

These institutional investors have had a good view on when share prices got ahead of themselves, and lowered their positions accordingly once shares were trading above $12. Most recently, they have started buying again (on a net basis), which could imply an attractive entry point - after all following institutional investors has been very profitable with this stock in the past.

