Trading VIX Update - VIX Index Has A Short History

Relying on VIX averages for mean/median reversion trading has been a disaster since the end of 2016.

My weekly recaps typically have a very specific setup where I present my views of the market based on a handful of sentiment and technical indicators. However, some posts are influenced by mainstream narratives and my desire to question those. This particular post will be about historical boundaries of the VIX index (NYSEARCA:VXX) and why in my opinion hundreds of writers/pundits/experts have been so wrong recommending long volatility positions since early December of 2016 when VIX index began trading below 13 on more or less consistent basis.

A special thanks goes to Charlie Bilello of Pension Partners as his extremely informative article and certain data therein became the basis for this particular post.

Allow me to start with the following chart that shows VIX index settling at a price, which is below 99.9% of all historical occurrences.

You can clearly see how rare it is for the VIX index to close below 10. Moreover, last Friday, VIX index ended at the second lowest weekly closing level ever.

Based on aforementioned two data points, it would be easy to extrapolate that the only way forward for VIX index is to go higher. After all history is on your side... but is it?

US stocks have been trading on organized exchanges for more than a century whereas VIX index has a recorded history of 27 years. VIX is supposed to show the implied of volatility of 30-day put options on S&P 500 stocks and naturally it is influenced by actual volatility being observed in the market.

In that regard, Charlie provides several invaluable tables:

As you can see, the number of days with a 1% up or down move in 2017 have so far been equal to four. That's outrageously low by any historic measure and there is widespread senseless speculation that volatility is being suppressed by certain powers (although never specifically identified as to which powers).

One only has to look up data from the table above to see that throughout this century, days with more than a 1% move have been a norm rather than exception. However, a simple glance at an 18-year period from 1951 to 1969 shows a completely different picture. 1962 was the only year with the number of total days with a 1%+ price movement exceeding 45. For comparison, over the first 16 years of the 21st century, only 2004-2006 and 2013-2014 were years with less than 45 occurrences.

Another interesting perspective is provided by the following table:

Notice how realized volatility so far in 2017 has been the third lowest in the history. Also notice how well 1960s are represented in the table. 1993 and 1995 are in the bottom 10 realized vol years in history with 8.6% and 7.8%, respectively. Interestingly, VIX index in 1993 and 1995 averaged 12.51 and 12.15 or a premium to realized vol of 3.9-4.3%. For 2017, VIX index has so far averaged 11.70, which is above the implied/realized vol premium seen in 1993 and 1995.

I have two conclusions based on Charlie's numbers:

1) Historical VIX index does not provide sufficient information as data is available only since 1990.

2) Since historical VIX values do not take into account market movements prior to 1990 and based on the fact that past 27 years (since VIX inception) on average have been more volatile - mean, median, and mode VIX being used for reversion strategies are incomplete and incorrect.

To me, VIX index is a very unambiguous and coincident indicator of market volatility. In my view, it clearly represents expectations of market participants with regards to near-term volatility and those expectations are mostly derived from realized volatility that is being experienced at a particular time. On the other hand, speculators who are long volatility and view VIX as a reverting index keep getting shellacked based on the erroneous and incomplete data. In addition to incorrectly assessing reversion levels, being long volatility is further complicated by VIX futures curve structure, which typically trades at a premium to spot VIX.

No changes have been made to my volatility-related positions, and I remain long SVXY via options. I am noting continued inability of $NYA50R and $NYA200R to make a meaningful move higher despite most indices trading at all-time highs. Energy is the main laggard, thus I'm not too concerned at this time. Transports improved tremendously last week while small-caps and financials also showed a positive dynamic. Bond yields remain low and supportive of equity valuations, whereas cumulative advance-decline line printed a new all-time high confirming corresponding moves in indices. A significant correction does not look likely in the immediate horizon.

Best of luck with your trades, and as a final thought here is a table of VXX annual returns since 2009

