Ulta: A Beauty Of A Retailer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) reported first-quarter results that were better than analysts expected. The company is able to grow at a rapid pace, which we only see seldom in today's retail environment, but that growth comes at a premium valuation.

Ulta Beauty's shares are up 35% over the last year and up 15% percent year to date, just below the 52-week high right now at slightly above $300 per share.

Ulta Beauty was able to grow its revenues by a whopping 22% year on year, with its growth being based on three main drivers:

Comparable store sales increases, with comps increasing 9.9% year on year; this was a very big contributing factor.

New salon openings.

Increased e-commerce revenues: The growth is the highest in this segment, with sales increasing by 71% year on year (to $104 million).

I especially like point one and point three: Comparable sales increases allow a company to increase its margins, as the operating expenses per location do not increase, whereas the gross profit per location grows as long as comps sales are growing as well. These higher margins allow for outsized earnings gains versus an already high revenue growth rate.

The fact that Ulta Beauty is generating $104 million of its sales online is great as well; this is equal to close to 10% of the company's quarterly revenues - it seems Ulta Beauty has found a way to generate a meaningful amount of online sales, something many (much bigger) retailers have struggled with. As the e-commerce growth rate is very high, we can expect online sales to become an even bigger contributor to Ulta Beauty's overall sales growth.

When we look at Ulta Beauty's income statement, we see that SG&A expenses (as a percentage of sales) dropped by 80 base points, which was the effect of better operating leverage due to comps sales growth. This led to an increase in the company's operating margin, which, in combination with higher revenues, led to an operating profit growth rate of 28% year on year - great growth for a retailer.

Net income grew by an even bigger amount, but that was largely due to a lower effective tax rate, which was affected by a change in the company's accounting standard. Aside from that one-time item, investors can expect net income growth relatively in line with operating income growth, which is still a very strong growth rate in the high 20s.

Usually retailers in their expansion phase are investing their cash flows into the business, oftentimes issuing shares along the way, but Ulta Beauty is different in this regard.

The company has cash flows that are sufficiently high to finance its salon expansion, its e-commerce expansion as well as stock buybacks, which leads to a shrinking share count:

ULTA Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

This process has started three years ago, and it is bearing fruit already: The basic share count was down 1.5% year on year in the first quarter, which boosts earnings per share growth by an additional 1.5% annually - this does not sound like much, but over the years, this will have a big impact and is much more shareholder friendly than the rising share counts many other companies report during their expansion phase.

Ulta Beauty's outlook for the remainder of the year is very positive as well. The company expects comps sales to grow by 10% this year (versus previous guidance of 9% growth); at the same time, the company believes that earnings per share will grow in the mid-twenty percent range (versus previous guidance of low 20s). Ulta Beauty thus pretty much believes that things will remain as they were during the first quarter - great comps sales growth, in combination with new salon openings and e-commerce growth, will allow for strong sales growth, which, in combination with increasing margins and a lower share count, should lead to great earnings per share growth.

ULTA PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

These strong fundamentals and Ulta Beauty's good outlook come at a hefty price, though. The company trades at 42 times trailing earnings, 37 times this year's expected earnings, and even when we look at projected 2018 EPS, we get a 31 times earnings multiple.

Quality has its price, and the strong growth Ulta Beauty is experiencing definitely justifies a premium valuation over the broad market's multiples, but at the current valuation, some short-term drawdowns are not unlikely.

As long as Ulta Beauty can execute and hit its growth goals, the long-term outlook is still positive, but for short-term trades, the current valuation might be too high - it is possible that investors will be able to enter a position at a lower price in the near future, as valuations have been a lot lower at least some times during the last year.

Takeaway

Ulta Beauty is a rare retail gem: The company reports growing sales, growing comps, growing margins and has some cash left over to return to shareholders via stock buybacks.

The outlook is very positive, but all of that comes at a price. Ulta Beauty trades at a big premium versus the broad market, which should be justified in the long term, but which makes the company's shares vulnerable for short-term price drops.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.