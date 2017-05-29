Phillips 66 Raises Dividend 11%. What Now?

Back on May 3rd I recommended Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) as a good long-term income buy. In that article I said that I liked the company's unique set of midstream, chemical and refining assets, even though I was a bit concerned about the cash flow situation. In that article I wrote that because the cash flow situation was tight, investors should expect only a token dividend increase this year.

To my surprise Phillips 66 instead opted to raise its dividend from 63 cents a quarter to 70 cents, a big raise of 11%. To be fair, management did say that it was committed to substantial dividend increases, so maybe this shouldn't be such a big surprise. In any case, there are two ways of looking at this: First, that management has such confidence in its underlying business that it is raising its dividend and buying back shares even though it doesn't have the cash flow to do it. And second, that management is getting out ahead of its skis.

At this time I am more inclined to believe the second, and in this article I will try to explain why.

Walking a tightrope

In a nutshell, Phillips 66's dilemma is this: The company is undergoing some very ambitious energy projects. These projects include the Bayou Bridge crude pipeline, a 'greenfield' project which will take crude from Texas to St. James terminal on the other side of Louisiana. It includes a Gulf Coast chemicals project made up of a polyethylene plant in Old Ocean, TX and an ethylene plant in Cedar Bayou, TX. There is also a big expansion of the Beaumont Terminal crude facility.

These things are very capital intensive. For example, over the last twelve months Phillips 66 spent $2.5 billion in capital expenditure. The company generated $2.1 billion in operating cash flow. This means that the company's capital projects exceed the cash generated over the last twelve months.

A 'funding gap' like that is typically not a huge deal, but Phillips 66 paid out another $1.3 billion in dividends and made another $936 million in share repurchases. Essentially Phillips 66 had to tap debt markets to pay for all that. Management is committed to yet more share buybacks in 2017. That, coupled with the 10% dividend hike, only exacerbates the cash flow dilemma.

Management's perspective is an understandable one. Many of its midstream and chemical projects are directly connected with other Phillips 66 infrastructure, which gives a certain amount of stability. Also, the Old Ocean chemical project will be done in the second quarter, and Cedar Bayou chemical project will be done by the end of the year. Two refinery expansions will be done this year, and the Bayou Bridge should come into service in the fourth quarter. I have every reason in the world to believe that Phillips 66 will complete these projects on time and adequately booked.

However, Moody's has a negative outlook on Phillips 66's bond rating (which is an A2), and they have good reason for doing so. "Outlook negative" doesn't necessarily mean that a downgrade is imminent, but Moody's research is pretty clear about their negative outlook. The negative outlook is because Phillips 66 "continues to debt fund buybacks in a downcycle (for refining)."

According to Moody's, Phillips 66's rating could be upgraded if shareholder returns were "managed within free cash flow." In plain English that means no more buybacks and no more dividend. Frankly, I don't think management is going to do that.

I continue to believe that Phillips 66 will have a lot more financial flexibility in 2018. There is ample liquidity; $1.5 billion in cash and another $5 billion on an undrawn revolving credit line. Even still, I do not believe that these buybacks and dividend hikes will ultimately be the right thing to do for shareholders. I don't believe taking out debt to fund these things is wise, and at the very least they should have slowed down that dividend growth to a nominal amount.

Conclusion

For these reasons it is difficult for me to continue recommending Phillips 66. I'm still long the stock and I will continue to be, but if you want to put money to work there is no reason not to look elsewhere. To be clear, this is not a recommendation to sell.

I understand what Phillips 66 is doing here. They have a lot of confidence in their capital projects and this dividend hike is a conscious signaling of that. However, this big dividend hike is entirely financed by debt. I would prefer investing new money in peer companies which are living within or below their means.

If you're interested in Phillips 66, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I am personally long this stock and will continue to provide updates on it when doing so is both material and relevant. Also, I've recently started a new Marketplace service tailored to dividend-minded, long-term investors. It's called 'Streaming Income,' and in it I am able to write many unique research pieces which I otherwise would not be able to write. I invite you to check that out as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.