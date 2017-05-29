Amp Up Your Dividend Portfolio With American Electric Power

Its net debt to EBITDA is one of the lowest of the major electric utilities.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) offers a reasonable dividend yield of around 3.3% and is one of the least leveraged electric utilities amongst the eight electric utilities considered in this article.

Readers may also find value in reading PendragonY's article on AEP in which he concludes that "any price below $72 is a good price to buy" AEP. I generally agree with his assessment and consider the price set by him to be reasonable.

Earnings and the Dividend

The company is expected to grow its earnings at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of between 5% and 7% for the foreseeable future. The utility's management also has a long history of increasing its dividend more or less in line with earnings growth.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

It is, however, worth noting that AEP's dividend yield is lower than that of many of its peers, as depicted in the chart below. The expected yield of around 3.36% nevertheless remains reasonable in my view, particularly considering other factors such as the utility's lower expected payout ratio.

(Source: Reuters)

AEP has an expected payout ratio of around 65.4% for 2017 which is almost 5% lower than the average for the eight electric utilities considered in the chart below. The utility reported a 1.7% YoY increase in industrial GWh sales in the first quarter of 2017, but Residential GWh sales continued to decline. It is of course worth noting that quarter-to-quarter analysis of power consumption hardly suggests a trend as power demand is dependent on a large range of factors.

(Source: Reuters & 4-traders)

The industrial consumption growth is nevertheless important for as PendragonY correctly noted in his article:

"Going forward, AEP is counting on the Industrial customers purchasing more power in 2017 than they did this year, so I will want to check that they are hitting that amount of growth as the other two customer types aren't going to contribute much towards growth."

AEP's forecasted net debt-to-EBITDA, indicated as leverage in the chart below, at 3.75 is the third lowest of the eight utilities considered in the chart below. The utility's FFO-to-Total Debt at 19.5% also remains within management's targeted range of between 15% and 20%. Debt is a particularly relevant consideration within the context of utilities which ordinarily have higher debt levels than other companies and have to a certain extent benefited from the low rate environment. Should rates, however, continue to increase, I would prefer to be invested in utility companies with below average debt levels.

(Source: Reuters)

The utility's first-quarter EPS was in line with expectations and management's guidance. Its revenue did, however, come in 3.5% below expectation. The revenue miss does not currently give rise to substantial concern but is something which an investor should monitor on an ongoing basis.

Valuation and Conclusion

AEP is trading at a forward PE ratio of around 19.5 which is broadly in line with its 5-year average forward PE ratio of around 19. Its PE ratio is also not substantially above the average forward PE ratio of the eight utilities compared in this analysis of around 19.1.

(Source: Reuters)

The utility is also trading at a forward price-to-book value of around 1.8 which is above its 5-year average forward price-to-book value of around 1.6.

It can therefore be said that AEP may be somewhat expensive from a historical perspective. In comparison to its peers, the utility does, however, appear less expensive, particularly when considering its lower net debt to EBITDA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEP, PPL, SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I receive complimentary access to premium charts from simplywall.st, that I use in my articles where relevant.