Will Colgate-Palmolive Be Acquired By Kraft Heinz?

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) rallied almost 6% on May 17th, which was the worst day of this year for the US stock market, with the S&P down 1.5%. The stock rallied thanks to rumors that Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was preparing a takeover bid for the company. Thanks to these rumors, the implied volatility of this low-beta stock has greatly increased. If the takeover materializes, the stock will jump. On the other hand, if the merger does not come true, the stock will plunge. Therefore, the big question is whether the merger will materialize.

First of all, Kraft Heinz undoubtedly follows the strategy of acquiring well-established companies with wide moats. As soon as it acquires such a company, it then tries to maximize the synergies by reducing the workforce and consolidating operations. The CEO of the company has repeatedly emphasized this business culture of the company. Moreover, Kraft Heinz recently attempted to acquire Unilever (NYSE:UL), which possesses very similar attributes to Colgate-Palmolive. More specifically, Unilever has a wide range of well-respected brands, which are viewed by consumers as high-quality products and thus command a premium over the products of competitors. The products of Colgate-Palmolive have a similar reputation in the minds of consumers.

Moreover, Buffett, who is a major shareholder of Kraft Heinz, has been known for investing in companies with well-established products and a wide moat over their competitors. Thanks to the reliability of their business results, the stocks of these companies are characterized by remarkably low volatility. These low-beta, low-volatility stocks have been shown to outperform the market over the long term. Therefore, the profile of Colgate-Palmolive, which has a beta of 0.74, fits very well to the stock profile that Buffett always looks for.

On the other hand, Colgate-Palmolive has failed to grow its sales and earnings during the last 4 years. More specifically, its sales have decreased 12% while its earnings have remained essentially flat and its earnings per share have grown just 1% per year thanks to share repurchases. Private-label products have been gaining popularity, as consumers have become more price sensitive despite their prosperity. Moreover, large retailers, such as Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT), are competing more fiercely than ever and are thus exerting pressure on their suppliers for lower prices. This trend certainly does not bode well for the future margins of Colgate-Palmolive.

It is also worth noting that the stalwart is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 23.8. This is a remarkably rich valuation, particularly given that the company has stopped growing in recent years. Even worse, its CEO recently stated that he would be open to selling the company for $100 per share. The latter would correspond to a P/E of 31.5, which is clearly in overvalued territory. Of course, if the company is acquired, there will be some synergies from cost reductions but still these P/E ratios are extreme for a non-growth company. Therefore, Buffett, who is considered an exemplary value investor, is unlikely to agree on paying such a high premium for a non-growth company.

On the other hand, he may wait for a correction of the stock or the broad stock market before he makes a bid. This is exactly what Kraft Heinz did in the case of Unilever. The stock lost up to 20% in the aftermath of Brexit and Kraft Heinz viewed that plunge as an opportunity to acquire the company. As Colgate-Palmolive is in overvalued territory and a takeover would require a significant premium over the current stock price, I do not believe that Kraft Heinz will acquire Colgate-Palmolive at such a high premium. Instead, I believe that it may take advantage of a potential correction of the stock this or next year.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that both companies denied to comment on the recent rumors regarding their merger. When rumors for a merger do not have any substance, most companies rush to refute them. On the other hand, when the companies are in discussions, the managements usually avoid to make a comment. Therefore, the recent refusal of both companies to comment on the rumors bodes well for the odds of a merger.

It is also important to provide a perspective to investors regarding the odds of the takeover to materialize. If the rumors are proven correct, the stock of Colgate-Palmolive is likely to rally to about $90-$95. On the other hand, if the deal does not materialize, the stock is likely to plunge to the level it was before the rumors. However, even before the rumors emerged, the stock already included a takeover premium thanks to the failed attempt of Kraft Heinz to acquire Unilever, as the market speculated that Kraft Heinz would shift its attention to other similar targets. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that the stock of Colgate-Palmolive will plunge to about $66-$70 if the deal does not materialize. Therefore, at the current stock price of $75.5, the market implies that the deal is about 36% [(75.5-68)/(92.5-71.5)] likely to occur.

To sum up, Colgate-Palmolive is a suitable takeover target for Kraft Heinz, but the former is currently overvalued. Even worse, a meaningful premium on top of its current stock price will be required for its acquisition to materialize. Therefore, such an acquisition will hardly enhance value for the shareholders of Kraft Heinz under the prevailing conditions. As a result, Kraft Heinz may wait for a correction of the stock market before it makes a bid for Colgate-Palmolive. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that both companies refused to make any comments on the rumors of the merger. This attitude bodes well for the prospects of a deal between the two companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.