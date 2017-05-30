CEFL: What Risks Are You Really Holding?

We think holding CEFL is less compelling at the moment given stretched valuations and the likely turn in the volatility cycle.

We focus on the rebalancing effect risk of CEFL that can cause the ETN to underperform, particularly during periods of volatile and mean-reverting markets.

For dedicated readers of SA, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) needs no introduction. CEFL wraps a basket of closed-end funds as defined in the ISE High Income Index and provides twice the monthly return on this index with monthly rebalancing.

In this article, we run through a summary of the risks embedded in the product that we think investors should keep in mind. We particularly focus on the Rebalancing/Compounding effect which can be difficult to nail down and requires a more quantitative treatment than the other risks.

Concentration Risk

The CEFL portfolio is concentrated in a relatively small number of sectors such as High-Yield, Multi-Sector, Equity Tax-Advantaged and Preferreds. This is not surprising as the methodology underlying the ISE Index (e.g. wide discounts, high yield, large volumes) will tend to favor some sectors over others.

The volatility of the main sectors in the ISE Index is actually lower than the average CEF sector volatility. This is because the index avoids very high-volatility sectors such as MLP and Emerging Market Equity sectors.

What makes us a bit more concerned is the high pairwise correlation among the sectors. For example, the price correlation between the High Yield and Multi-Sector CEF sectors is 92%. For a leveraged product where diversification really matters, this feature is important to keep in mind.

Selection Bias Risk

It is possible that the funds specifically selected by CEFL are more likely to underperform the broader market. For instance, it is possible that funds with highest distribution rates are more likely to cut their distribution (as the initial distribution rate was unsustainable to begin with). And since funds that suffer distribution cuts are often punished by the market, there is a potential for continued capital losses in the CEFL basket.

Trading/Front-Running Risk

Other commentators on SA have pointed out that earlier rebalancings of CEFL coincided with price action that indicated front-running. More specifically, funds that, according to the published methodology, were more likely to leave the index were sold short and funds that were more likely to enter the index were bought. This resulted in permanent loss of capital for investors. Fund managers have partially addressed this dynamic; however, there will always be a balance between methodology transparency in the index and CEFL management and the risk that the market takes advantage of this fact.

Gap Risk

The CEFL product supplement discusses the potential acceleration event of the securities in case CEFL falls by 60% or more in value over the preceding month, or 30% in the underlying index. This provision is there to partially protect the fund manager from a market gap event in case there is not enough equity remaining in CEFL to compensate the manager for the loss on the leverage it provides.

Given the current annualized volatility of CEFL of 22%, the acceleration scenario looks to be a 9 standard-deviation event. This seems high; however, the recent daily drop in the S&P 500 of 1.8% in May was a 5 standard-deviation event, so a high number here does not mean it cannot happen.

We can think about this acceleration event as a down-and-out barrier option that the investor sells to UBS. Quantifying the value of this option is tricky due to the large distance between the trigger and current price as well as the need to estimate the implied volatility input to the model. While the "fair-value" of this option is close to zero, realistically no market participant will actually sell it at zero to the investor who wanted to hedge his exposure to this risk. Our best guess, the value of this option would be 2-4% annualized, but this is a guesstimate.

Some commentators have said this event is not something investors should worry about because, similarly to the ETRACS MLP Notes, the CEFL product will simply be resurrected if the acceleration event occurs. We see two problems with this: first, it may take some time for this to happen and investors may miss a recovery in the price in the meantime which would have allowed them to claw back some of the losses. And second, the resurrection of the Notes is by no means guaranteed especially in case of a particularly sharp drop in price which would cause UBS to suffer an actual loss.

Our main concern on this risk has less to do with quantifying its actual value and more with where we are in the current volatility cycle. As the unemployment rate falls and we enter the final innings of the economic recovery, we would expect volatility to increase which may make this risk less of an academic concern that it is right now.

Issuer Risk

The best market-implied corporate default probability comes from the CDS market. The current 5-year CDS spread on UBS is about 60 bps which translates to a 5-year cumulative default probability of about 4%. Historically, CDS spreads have overestimated the actual default probability (most likely due to the required risk premium that sellers of protection require - akin to an insurance premium), so we can treat this figure as a conservative estimate. If one had access to the CDS market, it would be possible to hedge out the issuer risk on CEFL by paying 60 bps or 0.6% each year on the market value of the CEFL position in the portfolio. Relative to the current distribution rate of 16%+, that is a small figure.

Volatility Compounding/Rebalancing Effect

An important feature of leveraged ETP products is the so-called compounding or rebalancing effect. The concept is described here, among many other sources. The key takeaway for investors is that the rebalancing effect acts against them in case of highly volatile, mean-reverting markets.

The good news, so far, is that CEFL has performed very well against its index without suffering any gross rebalancing costs since inception. This partly has to do with the fact that while we have seen high volatility, we have not gone through a sustained period of high volatility and monthly mean reversion. Another reason is that CEFL is lower (on a net of dividends basis) from its initial levels. Leveraged indices tend to fall by less than the leveraged amount when the market trends lower (because they deleverage in the process).

As an example, in the chart below, we show the normalized CEFL and ISE High Income Index price behavior over the last year. We can see that CEFL has slightly outperformed the exact 2x Leveraged, Non-Compounded version of the Index.

To clarify the impact of the rebalancing effect, we show 5 different scenarios of return patterns over 12 months. To keep things simple, each monthly return is either +5% or -5%. The volatility implied by these moves (18%) is quite a bit higher than current historical volatility of the ISE Index (12%) but lower than the upper range of volatility since inception. We do not include any fees or any other slippage in these scenarios.

The scenarios are:

A) Down 6M Then Up 6M : -5% x 6 months, +5% x 6 months

: -5% x 6 months, +5% x 6 months B) Up 6M Then Down 6M :+5% x 6 months, -5% x 6 month

:+5% x 6 months, -5% x 6 month C) Only Up : +5% x 12 months

: +5% x 12 months D) Only Down : -5% x 12 months

: -5% x 12 months E) Down 1M then Up 1M: -5% x 1 month, +5% x 1 month, repeat 6x

Scenario Index 2x Index, No Monthly Rebalancing 2x Index, with Monthly Rebalancing Rebalance Effect P/L A -1.5% -3.0% -5.9% -2.9% B -1.5% -3.0% -5.9% -2.9% C 79.6% 159.2% 213.8% 54.7% D -46.0% -91.9% -71.8% 20.2% E -1.5% -3.0% -5.9% -2.9%

The key column is the Rebalance P/L which is the difference between the two preceding columns.

To summarize the Scenario results:

A, B, E: There is a 2.9% loss just due to rebalancing; however, this is more than covered by the additional yield pickup in CEFL. We think these scenarios have moderate probability.

C: We think this scenario is extremely unlikely given the stretched valuations of the CEF sector already. In this scenario, the rebalancing works in the investor's favor.

D: We think the probability of this scenario is also unlikely, although less-so than Scenario C. In this scenario, the rebalancing also works in the investor's favor, although the final outcome of almost 72% loss of capital is simply devastating.

An interesting question is at what point does the monthly volatility not cover the additional pickup yield in CEFL. We estimate this to be around 9% monthly (non-annualized) returns on the underlying ISE Index. This is fairly unlikely - the absolute value of the average return since inception is 2.6%.

So overall, this appears to be good news for CEFL investors. We would caution, however, on two fronts. First, we think the real world is one of negative serial correlation - where positive returns tend to be followed by negative returns. Secondly, high volatility tends to be followed by high volatility - known as volatility clustering or heteroscedasticity. These two features of the market means that the risk to CEFL investors is higher than may otherwise be expected.

Conclusion

We think CEFL remains a interesting product for fund investors, although one that should be treated with caution. Investors should consider rebalancing from CEFL to its unleveraged version during periods of high valuations to avoid the potential for catastrophic losses from large drawdowns and rebalancing effects.

Good Luck!

If you would like to receive this and other analysis, please follow us above by clicking on the Follow label next to our name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.