Sika AG's Specialty Chemical Businesses Continue To Outperform

The shares are not especially liquid, but still offer some upside on the basis of 7% to 10% long-term growth and continued outperformance in its core businesses.

Sika is battling a majority owner of its shares in the courts to prevent a takeover by Saint-Gobain that management believes would harm the company and its minority shareholders.

Sika has a leading position in construction chemicals and an opportunity to generate significant growth by expanding its sales effort in the U.S. and increased emerging market urbanization.

Swiss specialty chemical company Sika (OTC:SXYAY) is an interesting company in many respects. A leader in construction chemicals and a meaningful player in adhesives and sealants, with a strong position in autos, Sika has not only established a strong portfolio built on highly-focused R&D, but also established a strong business with a strong run of improving margins and returns since 2011.

"Interesting" is not an unreservedly positive word, though, and so too in this case. Sika's ADR volume is minuscule, and the company's low share count means the per-share price is quite high and likely out of reach for many individual investors. What's more, there's a dispute between the independent members of the board and an insider group that is wending its way through the Swiss court system.

Sika's shares have been relatively strong over the past few years, but the shares still appear to have a little bit of upside from here. With opportunities to meaningfully grow its business in North America and benefit from emerging market infrastructure growth, there are still opportunities for outperformance from here, but a lot is riding on shareholder-friendly resolution of the ongoing legal issues.

Built On Construction

Like many specialty chemical companies, Sika is not a household name, but its products play significant roles in many "behind the scenes" applications, and particularly so in construction and auto production.

Sika generates around 80% of its revenue from construction chemicals. This includes concrete products like concrete admixtures, cement additives, and mortar additives that collectively make up close to 20% of revenue. Sika is also a major player in a range of materials used in roofing and flooring, as well refurbishment, sealing and waterproofing.

The $50 billion construction chemical market is rather fragmented; Sika is the leader, but holds less than 10% share in a market where RPM (NYSE:RPM), BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODYY), and Carlisle (NYSE:CSL) are meaningful players, but still operate with single-digit market shares. Sika has built itself into a leading company in concrete additives (where it competes with companies like RPM and BASF) and a clear leader in flooring materials and refurbishment products. More to the point, Sika has consistently outgrown its peers and the underlying market for several years now, and the 8%-plus organic growth in construction chemicals in the first quarter continues that trend.

As readers might guess from the product exposures, this is not a company that is heavily exposed to residential construction. Close to half of Sika's revenue comes from infrastructure, and another third or so from commercial construction, with the remainder coming from residential building. New construction is a little more than half of Sika's construction business, with refurbishment making up the remainder.

Infrastructure projects are, and will remain, a major driver for Sika. With companies like Lafargeholcim (OTCPK:HCMLY) and HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HDELY) among its large customers, Sika is leveraged to increased concrete/cement usage; Cemex (NYSE:CX) has been seeing stronger volume in Europe, and volumes are expected to increase in the U.S. as road building projects move forward (and particularly so if a major infrastructure stimulus package ultimately goes forward).

There are also market share opportunities to consider as well. Emerging markets like China are increasingly using more sophisticated construction materials, and that is an opportunity for Sika. The use of admixtures in cement in the EU is close to 100%, but is only around one-third in China (up from 10% in the not-so-distant past). So too with products in areas like waterproofing, roofing, and flooring, where Sika's innovative products can lower building operating costs, improving product lives, reduce total cost of ownership, and so on.

Autos, An Opportunity

Adhesives and sealants make up the remainder of Sika's business, but the company's business is a fair bit different than the adhesive businesses at Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY), Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAY), and H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL). Sika is considerably more focused, with auto and transport (rail in particular) making up more than half of the business and the remainder consisting of smaller markets in areas like marine, renewables, commercial vehicles, and "general industrial".

Sika is a leader in auto OEM adhesives, with a portfolio that includes high-performance adhesives, reinforcements, and interior lamination, and it has an especially strong position in products used for car windows. Sika is also benefiting from the ongoing replacement of mechanical fasteners with adhesives, and management is looking for its per-car content to increase by close to 40% through 2020. To add some perspective, achieving that target would mean a little over $7.50 in content per car, so it is not as though Sika's growth plans represent a large part of a car's cost.

I'd also note that Sika has had even more success in high-end applications where weight and performance are more significant factors. The company has over $100/car content on the Jaguar XF and over $70/car content on multiple Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) models, and is seeing more traction with middle-market models as well.

Multiple Opportunities For Growth

One of the aspects of Sika that really appeals to me is the numerous opportunities that the company has to drive better performance. Close to 50% of the company's revenue comes from Europe, and only about 16% from North America, and growing its business in North America looks like a clear opportunity. The company has the products to drive greater sales, as well as manufacturing capacity, and now needs to focus on its sales effort to drive greater sales penetration in North America.

Growth through accretive M&A is also still on the horizon. Management has been an active serial acquirer of small businesses - much like RPM in that regard. The relatively recent acquisition of Rmax in the U.S. is a good step toward enhancing its presence in North America, and there are numerous businesses the company could acquire within its current areas of focus that would add particular product or geographic opportunities. Expanding into new verticals is also an option; Sika has no real presence in asphalt additives (a meaningful part of the construction chemical market) and the highly fragmented adhesive/sealant market offers numerous M&A opportunities should Sika want to strengthen its non-auto business.

As I mentioned before, Sika is also exposed to emerging market urbanization and the renewal/expansion of infrastructure in developed markets like the U.S. The company has over 190 facilities worldwide, almost a quarter of which were opened in the last five years, and local access is important in markets like concrete/cement additives.

Ownership Is Thorny And Contentious

Sika's ownership structure has created a significant red flag that investors need to be aware of as part of their due diligence process. The Burkard family, descendants of Sika's founder, owns Schenker-Winkler Holdings (or SWH), which in turn owns 16% of Sika's share capital and 52% of the voting rights. That's not so uncommon as far as it goes, but it has become a real point of contention.

Saint-Gobain has been attempting for years to acquire the company, but it has attempted to do so by acquiring the SWH stake. To the best of my knowledge, Saint-Gobain has made no indication that it would tender for the other shares, so this would in effect represent buying control of Sika by buying only 16% of the share capital - a bad deal for minority shareholders. Sika's management has fiercely opposed this deal on many fronts - arguing that not only is Saint-Gobain treating minority shareholders unfairly, but also that the businesses are not synergistic, that Saint-Gobain's synergy targets are unrealistic, and that the deal would be an all-around bad move for the company and its shareholders. Taking this a step further, managers at the senior and middle levels have pledged to quit if Saint-Gobain should prevail.

What makes this contentious is that Sika's bylaws allow the board to essentially block the move - treating SWH's stake as worth only 5% when it comes to votes that have to do with the control/independence of the company. With that, Sika has prevented SWH from consummating its deal with Saint-Gobain. This issue has gone to the courts and, so far, Sika has prevailed. The Higher Court of the Canton of Zug is reviewing the case now (with a decision expected within a few months) and there could be further appeals after that.

SWH has shown no interest in negotiating a solution with Sika, and its agreement with Saint-Gobain may preclude that (unless/until Saint-Gobain releases it). Even so, a best-case scenario for Sika (and, I believe, for SWH) would be a premium buyout of SWH's stake, but there is likely no way to compel that. With that, even if Sika should succeed in the courts, it may be faced with dealing with a hostile set of shareholders that can still wield considerable influence (as seen in March when SWH rejected a proposed dividend). While it is conceivable that Saint-Gobain could step up and offer a serious bid for all shareholders, I believe that could be beyond Saint-Gobain's means right now.

The Opportunity

I don't expect Sika to continue improving gross margin and operating margin at the same pace as it has over the last five years or so, but I do believe further improvements are possible. Higher input costs are a threat, but Sika has thus far done a good job of passing those through and pricing on the basis of the performance/value benefits that its products offer.

I'm looking for close to 7% long-term revenue growth on the back of ongoing share growth and underlying market growth in the construction business, as well as longer-term content growth in auto adhesives (although growth in the nearer term could be limited by slowing auto production volumes). I believe that FCF growth could come close to double digits over the long term, supporting a fair value about 5% above today's price.

The Bottom Line

Sika is not going to have wide appeal, but the company communicates relatively openly with its shareholders and has done a good job of creating shareholder value over the past five and 10 years. The ownership/control situation is a significant factor to consider, but the courts have firmly sided with Sika thus far, and I believe that will continue to be the case. While the undervaluation is not huge, quality companies don't often come cheap, and Sika is worth a closer look for those who can accept the issues and challenges.

