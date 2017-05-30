Vacation Ownership: Reasons To Be Bullish On The Industry

The resulting visibility will increase industry competition, innovation and margin. The product will also evolve and will attract new customers, bringing a new source of growth.

This is due to the lack of transparency and complexity of the business model. Recent public transactions will offer better understanding of Vacation Ownership companies.

The vacation ownership ("VO") industry has historically been overlooked by investors due to its complexity, size and lack of visibility. We believe the recent public transactions in the industry offer investors a better understanding of, and an opportunity to take a closer look at, the performance of VO companies. In the past, VO companies were managed by parent companies. Competition between VO companies was minimal, as public visibility was low and barriers to entry were high. Today, the majority of pure players are standalone public companies, and we believe the resulting visibility will give a boost to the industry, increasing competition and transparency.

Increased competition will drive innovation, improve margin and transparency and reduce the cost of complexity. The first step of public pressure was absorbed by lodging companies, as all of them except for Wyndham (NYSE:WYN) have spun off their VO entities. The second step of this pressure will be on VO companies. This will stretch them to innovate and improve performance. VO companies have already innovated their inventory acquisition strategies by shifting towards asset-light strategies. This innovation was due to public pressure pushing VO companies to stabilize cash flow spending. We believe the next stage of innovation is on the VO product itself.

Industry Overview

The VO industry is small. Public companies account for approximately $15 billion in market cap and represent approximately half of the industry in term of sales. The other half of the industry is mostly unbranded private timeshare operators. The four publicly traded and branded VO companies are Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV), ILG Inc. (NASDAQ:ILG), Marriott Vacation Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WYN, a combination of a VO, exchange and hotel companies). Bluegreen has not been included in this article, as it is part of BBX Capital (NASDAQ:BBXT) and has limited analyst coverage.

The VO product is under pressure, but it is also appreciated by a certain type of consumer. At public companies, more than half of VO sales are to existing owners. We believe the VO product will slowly evolve to attract more customers, and that this evolution will be accelerated due to public exposure. Customer acquisition is the biggest challenge for VO companies today, and price and commitment are the biggest challenges for customer acquisition. There is a large untapped market (in the US and overseas) for VO companies. Once the product evolves to reach new customers, the potential for growth will be huge.

Valuation

Currently, the market values public VO companies at ~10x EV/Adjusted EBITDA. We believe complexity and lack of transparency is affecting valuation. It is difficult to run historical comparisons due to the volume of transactions that have taken place recently, but a quick comparison to hotel companies (CHH, H, HLT, MAR) is helpful.

We do not argue that the valuation of VO companies should be equal to that of hotel companies, but we believe over time, with increased transparency and market-friendly asset-light strategies, the valuation gap will tighten. The market has encountered challenges with respect to understanding the complex nature of VO companies. The cost of this has been complexity and limited upside potential. In our opinion, there are two main factors driving these challenges:

Complexity - The industry is complex. Each VO company is a combination of a real estate developer, a bank and a hotel company. VO companies are improving their messaging to the Street, and we believe the understanding of the industry's complex business model will get better over time.

- The industry is complex. Each VO company is a combination of a real estate developer, a bank and a hotel company. VO companies are improving their messaging to the Street, and we believe the understanding of the industry's complex business model will get better over time. Lack of Transparency - Financial reporting by VO companies could be more transparent and consistent, which would allow for better comparisons between VO companies. It is currently complex to create industry comparables, as there isn't a formal reporting standard, such as "the Uniform Systems of Accounts for the Lodging Industry". We believe this is an area where VO companies should collaborate.

Growth and Margin Improvement Potential

Further proof that the product is still successful is the sales guidance of public VO companies. We are currently at a challenging point in the lodging cycle, and 2017 sales growth guidance for VO companies is ~10%. This compares to ~2% RevPAR growth for hotel companies. First-quarter results were strong for VO companies, showing ~8% growth YOY. This compares to ~3% RevPAR growth for hotel companies. Note that VO sales are non-same store, and we believe same-store metrics would be a good step towards transparency.

We also believe there is potential for margin improvement due to two factors:

Innovation in the industry to reduce sales & marketing costs, which today represent ~50% of sales. Volume per guest ("VPG"), or total sales divided by tours, is the main metric looked at by the market. VPG is a revenue metric and doesn't consider costs. Once the market begins to scrutinize cost per guest ("CPG"), or sales & marketing costs + product costs divided by sales, VO companies will be pressured to lower costs, thereby increasing margin. Increased involvement of the real estate community in the VO industry. VO properties are a separate asset class, combining the benefits of residential and hotel assets. Conversion to VO of underperforming hotel assets has been proven successful. With a larger market involvement, VO companies will have more choices for assets, and growth can be substantial, as every new market brings new customers. We believe the number of mixed-use hotel/VO properties will grow in the future, as it is the perfect vehicle to solve problems faced by both the owners of underperforming hotels and VO companies looking to enter new markets.

For the reasons above, we are optimistic about the future of the VO industry. We will now examine what market pressure has pushed VO companies to do in the past on the inventory acquisition front.

Inventory Acquisition Structures

The most important aspect for growth of a VO company is inventory acquisition. Without inventory there are no sales, and without sales there is no resort or bank income. We highlight below recent innovations by VO companies in inventory acquisitions as proof that they can innovate when required.

Historically, VO companies have been capital-intensive and have developed properties in one phase, spending large amounts of capital upfront. Investors did not like that and pushed VO companies (which were generally owned at that time by larger lodging companies) to innovate and pursue more asset-light strategies. Asset-light consists of limiting capital spending upfront. The most common version is a multi-phase development where VO companies build or acquire inventory over time to match the pace of sales. Asset-light improves the balance sheet and ROIC.

The different inventory strategies are:

Note that in addition to the three structures above, VO companies also acquire inventory from defaults and buybacks.

In general, the only difference between the one phase and multi-phase developments is ~5pts of product costs. Therefore, it made sense for companies to pursue asset-light strategies and focus on multi-phase ground-up developments. Some VO companies partner with a third party that acquires or owns an asset and sells it over time to the VO company.

On the far end of asset-light lies "fee for service". The most active public company in fee for service is HGV (note that Bluegreen is also active in fee for service, and WYN also has very limited fee for service sales). On a fee for service project, the VO company acts as a sales agent and sells inventory owned by a third party. The margin is much lower than that for developing or acquiring the asset, as the third party generally keeps the notes and resort income. The benefit of fee for service is that it limits the capital outflow to only building the sales center. However, the lack of financing and resort income is an issue for us, as these are usually larger than developer income.

The following example may help to demonstrate the differences between the three development strategies discussed above. Note that all deals are different, and this is a high-level example. The table below is representative of a $200 million sales project sold over 7 years. We assume no upgrade on the fee for service structure. If we were to assume upgrades on the fee for service, project income will be even lower.

The first two options (one phase and multi-phase) are roughly similar. The cost of delaying capital to the VO company is approximately 15% of the project income. This table also shows the importance of the bank segment for a VO company. On $200 million of sales, VO companies will generate ~$45 million of interest income.

Fee for service is the pinnacle of asset-light strategies, and should therefore be the favorite of the market. The issue, we think, is that it generates much less income than the two other options, due to the lack of resort and financing income. For the same amount of sales, income generated is only a quarter of the other options. This is the reason why we are not positive about HGV's business model, which is 50%+ fee for service.

There are obvious reasons behind why HGV has chosen the fee for service path, notably to limit capital spending and grow its member base. In our opinion, however, the opportunity cost is too big (we can argue that there are no opportunity costs, as there would not be a project if it were not fee for service). We note, however, that HGV was part of Blackstone when its fee for service deals were executed, and HGV is currently reducing its fee for service footprint.

In our opinion, for a public company today, there is limited value in executing fee for service deals unless access to capital is an issue - which is not the case for HGV. With current reporting from HGV, it is not possible to exactly calculate margin on sales that are not fee for service. As we mentioned earlier, more transparency will help with this.

These recent innovations on the inventory acquisition front drive our view that VO companies will innovate on the product itself and the industry is positioned for tremendous growth.

Our favorite: VAC

So, which is our industry favorite? Our long-term pick is VAC. While we believe the industry will perform well in the long term, we think VAC will outperform its competitors for the following reasons:

1. Great potential for tour growth: The tour-per-unit ratio at VAC is lower than the industry average. Note that the company does not report tour flow (another transparency improvement opportunity), so we have calculated this metric by dividing sales by VPG. We note that this will mostly overstate tour flow due to call center sales where no tours are reported. It is also important to note that what is reported as a "unit" by VO companies is not equivalent to a hotel room. For example, Marriott's Desert Springs Villas II in Palm Desert has 472 hotel rooms, equivalent to 236 units. Therefore, the same metric per key instead of per tour would give a different answer but will tell the same story.

What does this mean, and what is driving these differences in tour-per-unit ratios across VO companies? We don't think the answer is a bigger proportion of resorts being sold out, thereby reducing availability for tours. In our opinion, the answer lies in marketing strategy. There are two marketing channels that generate a very large tour-per-unit ratio. The first channel is affiliation with hotels in the area to drive tour flow. As an example, the West 57th street by Hilton Club property in New York may tour guests that are staying at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel. The latter property is not part of HGV, therefore this is inflating the tour-per-unit ratio. The affiliation channel represents 18% of HGV sales, according to the company's latest investor presentation. HGV's tour-per-unit ratio without hotel affiliation would be ~34 at constant VPG. The second marketing channel is marketing packages offered by VO companies. As part of the fee for service strategy, HGV offers many marketing packages and, therefore, fills the properties with guests that are expected to tour. The downside is a lower rental availability, as rooms are used to generate sales. This lowers resort income.

We believe VAC should be able to accelerate these two channels if necessary, and the potential sales opportunity is significant, as demonstrated by the calculation below. The margin will be different, as CPG is usually high for these two channels.

2. VAC's inventory and incremental distribution strategy is on point. As mentioned earlier, inventory acquisition is the most important part of a VO business. In the past year, VAC acquired, converted and opened sales centers in multiple cities, including urban destinations such as New York. These sales center are performing well, according to management. Since the execution of these newly created sales centers was successful, we believe VAC will be able to replicate the process in other US cities.

3. The company has a strong track record in acquiring a hotel, partially converting it to VO and selling the remainder as a hotel. VAC purchased the Surfers Paradise hotel in Australia in 2015 and is transforming a portion of the hotel to VO. The remaining hotel portion has been sold in 2016. We believe it is well positioned to execute similar transactions, which will provide additional distribution opportunities.

4. Financial position: VAC has an unlevered balance sheet, strong cash flow generation and has demonstrated recent improvements in ROIC. We believe there are opportunities in M&A in the industry, and that VAC is well positioned to execute these.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we believe the recent public transactions in the industry will be a catalyst for VO companies. Product innovation and margin improvement will be accelerated due this increased visibility. The VO industry has shown the strength in the past to adjust to market expectations, and we believe the recent innovations to inventory acquisition will be brought next to the product itself.

We also think VO companies should be more transparent and consistent in financial reporting. This will benefit everyone to better understand the strong business fundamentals and improve valuation.

With the proven success of hotel-to-VO conversion by multiple companies in multiple locations, we believe asset owners and developers will consider VO as a potential (re)development opportunity and will partner with VO companies. This will create an additional growth source for the industry.

The VO industry is at a turning point, and we expect it to embrace increased transparency and take advantage of the many opportunities to grow.

