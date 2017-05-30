This Monthly-Pay Covered Call Closed-End Fund Offers A 7.68% Distribution Yield

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) is a covered call equity closed-end fund created in October 2004 with $558 million in assets under management. The primary objective of the fund is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.

(Data below is sourced from the Eaton Vance website unless otherwise stated.)

The fund is currently selling at a 5.2% discount to NAV, which is less than its five-year average. Here is a five-year history of the premium/discount from CEFConnect:

The fund invests in a portfolio of primarily large- and mid-cap stocks with above-average growth and financial strength, and it writes call options on individual securities to generate current earnings from the option premiums.

Within the equity covered call CEF sector, I usually prefer funds that use index options over those that use options on individual stocks. Aside from the tax advantage, the options on stock indexes generally trade with a lower bid-asked spread and are more liquid. This means reduced "slippage" costs, resulting in less drag on performance.

EOI writes options on individual stocks in the portfolio. But most of the fund's holdings are stocks with very active option markets (e.g. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)), so liquidity and slippage is not a big problem. EOI only writes options against one half of the portfolio and tends to write out-of-the-money options which often expire worthless, saving on commission costs.

As with many covered call funds, the fund uses a high managed distribution plan, and it is currently paying out $0.0864 per month. The fund has managed to keep the distribution steady since March 2013, when it was reduced from $0.0909 per month. Over the last year, EOI has been paying out most of its distributions as return of capital, which can be beneficial if you own it in a taxable account.

EOI invests 99% of its portfolio in US stocks. The equity sector allocations as of March 31, 2017, are listed below. They are fairly similar to the S&P 500 index. Note that Information Technology has the highest allocation, with very low allocations to Materials, Real Estate, Telecom Services and Utilities.

Here is the fund's total return NAV performance record since 2008 as compared to the S&P 500 index.

EOI NAV Performance S&P 500 2008 -29.48% -37.00% 2009 +19.25% +26.46% 2010 + 8.54% +15.06% 2011 - 3.27% + 2.11% 2012 +12.60% +16.00% 2013 +26.66% +32.39% 2014 + 9.20% +13.69% 2015 + 1.91% + 1.38% 2016 + 5.09% +11.96% YTD + 7.98% + 8.81%

(Source: Morningstar)

Here are the top ten holdings for EOI as of March 31, 2017:

Fund Management

The fund is managed by Michael A. Allison, CFA, who joined Eaton Vance in 2000 and has managed the fund since 2008.

Fund Discount

The discount to NAV as of May 26 is -5.20%. The one-year discount Z-score is +0.66 and the one-year average discount is -6.62%, which means the current discount to NAV is about half a standard deviation less than the average discount over the last year. (Source: Morningstar, CEFConnect)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Pays a monthly distribution of $0.0864

Total Assets = $558 million

Annual Distribution (Market) Rate = 7.68%

Fund Expense ratio = 1.11%

Discount to NAV = -5.20%

Portfolio Turnover rate = 82%

Average Daily Volume = 108,000

Average Dollar Volume = $1.46 million

Call Options as a % of Total Assets = 49%

% Out of the Money = 4.6%

Average Days to Expiration = 21 days

No leverage used

In the current environment, there are very few closed-end funds trading at above-average discounts. The overall market also looks a bit extended and may be due for a correction. EOI gives you a way to stay invested with a little less downside risk because of the call option writing. The fund's investments in Information Technology have also been in tune with the markets lately.

Eaton Vance also runs a "sister" closed-end fund, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE:EOS), with the same portfolio manager and covered call strategy as EOI. The main difference is the underlying portfolio. EOS is more growth-oriented and allocates 35% to Technology with a zero weighting to Real Estate, Telecom Services and Utilities. Currently, EOS is trading at a 3% discount and could be considered along with EOI if you are willing to take on more risk.

EOI is fairly liquid and easy to purchase. It may also be a good choice in taxable accounts for those in a higher tax bracket, since a majority of the distributions lately have been return of capital. Note that the NAV performance has been positive this year, so the return of capital is not "destructive" but has been caused by the call option writing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.