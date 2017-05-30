Pulling The Plug On Cisco

Several recent S.A. articles suggest Cisco is a good buy now. I lean toward the other side of the trade.

I think Cisco shares offer a good dividend, but not much else.

Net sales continue to tread water. MRQ revenue growth slowed in the high-flying Security segment. Earnings and free cash flow growth is decelerating.

The Services segment is growing. However, the legacy internet switches/router business continues to weigh on the enterprise.

I've given Cisco Systems a year-and-a-half to fill out an investment narrative.

As an investor, I believe it's important to allow one's stock picks enough time for a stated investment thesis to play out. Generally, my minimum holding period is ~18 months.

Give yourself a chance to be right.

Nonetheless, as my Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares approach an 18-month horizon, the sun has begun to set upon the investment.

Original 2015 Investment Thesis

In late 2015, after harvesting a gain in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock, I elected to transfer the capital to Cisco.

The following thesis underpinned the transition to Cisco shares:

The company owned a strong balance sheet; nearly half the company's market cap was in cash. This was somewhat offset by >20% total assets in goodwill/intangibles.

Solid, sustained return-on-equity; over 15%.

Free cash flow exceeded profit, signaling a truly cash-rich business model.

A transitional growth story; moving from declining internet switching and router markets to higher-margin, recurring technology solutions and services.

My fair value estimate was higher than the share price; a discount.

An excellent dividend yield/dividend growth potential.

Both Intel and Cisco enjoyed outstanding balance sheets and sound returns. Cisco offered better FCF, a slightly higher dividend yield, and superior dividend growth expectations. After reviewing September 2015 earnings, I perceived CSCO had better business growth prospects.

By year-end 2015, I accumulated a modest Cisco investment.

Fast-Forward To 2017

Continuously referring back to my original investment thesis, I monitored Cisco Systems' management's subsequent actions and business performance. Here's a quick current summary:

The Balance Sheet Still Solid

Cisco's management still maintains a fortress balance sheet. Debt is low (~28% debt-to-capital), and the huge cash hoard hasn't gone anywhere. The table below chronicles it.

After the May earnings release, the cash balance rose to $68.0 billion. Indeed, today we find $13.46 a share in balance sheet cash and investments, or 43% of the market cap. Despite a number of smallish acquisitions, Cisco continues to build cash.

Goodwill and intangibles are still elevated: 23% of total assets versus my yellow-line 20% target.

Return-on-equity and return-on-assets remain sound.

No Problem With The Dividend: It's Safe and Growing

The dividend is fine. Investors enjoyed an 11% bump in April, raising the annualized payout to $1.16: that's a 3.7% yield on the bid.

But Growth Looks Really Weak... From Several Angles

Free cash flow still exceeds profit. That's the good news.

However, fiscal-year 2017 FCF growth is clearly slowing. In 2016, Cisco enjoyed 8% year-over-year growth; through 3 quarters this FY, it's eased to less than 3%.

This slowdown is reinforced by decelerating operating EPS growth. Over the past 5 years, EPS grew at an annualized 12.6% clip; it's fallen to 5.3% over the last 3 fiscal years. With a quarter to go, and using management's guidance, Cisco is likely to close FY 2017 at $2.39 EPS.

Year over year, that's just 1% growth.

Analysts expect FY 2018 growth to run about 2%-3%, and not do much better in FY 2019.

Likewise, revenues are soft. The best I can say is Cisco investors may expect flat sales for a third straight fiscal year. Tougher critics cite YoY sales have declined for 6 straight quarters.

Drilling deeper, certain segment revenues are of particular concern:

Cisco FY 3Q 2017 earnings release presentation

Internet Switching, Routing, and Collaboration segments represent over half the business. Through the first 9 months of the fiscal year, these segments all experienced revenue contraction. Switching ground out a small FY 3Q revenue gain, but the segment is still down 4% on the year.

Yes, the legacy switching and routing hardware businesses expect tough sledding; and yes, there's a clear migration to a greater Services model. However, I suspect the legacy switching and routing hardware segments are just too much drag on the rest of the enterprise.

Furthermore, the Security business segment is supposed to be a big high-flier. While it has grown 12% on the year, 3Q year-over-year growth slipped to only 9%. After a string of double-digit growth comps, the sub-DD growth rate was disappointing.

To be fair, 3Q 2017 had one less week than 3Q 2016, so the comparisons were difficult. Plus, it's true long investors must keep an eye on deferred revenues. The Services businesses rack up recurring future sales; these are recorded as deferred sales. FY 3Q 2017 deferred revenues were up 13%.

Yet less than a third of Cisco's current business is Services: the rest still depends primarily upon hardware solutions.

Conclusion

I am not panning my Cisco investment. But I can't get very excited about it, either.

After the most recent earnings report, shares tanked and have yet to recover. The Street threw up all over continued soft sales, slowing EPS, and remarkably weak management guidance.

Given the current state of affairs and a decent 18-month run-up, I see much of the shares' 2015 discount having evaporated. Fortunately, since my original investment, I defended basis.

My Fair Value Estimate is ~$32-$33.

A couple of F.A.S.T. graphs help illustrate my thinking. First, here's a long-term Cisco operating EPS chart:

Next, a similar chart highlighting free cash flow:

Using FY 2018 estimates, I can't see more than a couple of points upside. Investors buying now, after the dramatic post-earnings beat down, could reasonably expect a high single-digit return. That includes the dividend. Not much more.

Flat to declining revenue coupled with decelerating operating EPS and free cash flow doesn't seem to justify multiple expansion; notwithstanding the balance sheet cash bounty. And while management doesn't miss Street earnings expectations (see previous earnings chart for evidence), they rarely register many "beats," either.

In defense of CSCO stock, tax reform could be a catalyst. Most of the balance sheet cash is held overseas. True, margins have held up. There's no question a stout dividend yield and dividend growth is an ace-in-the-hole.

On the other hand, the share repurchase program has bugged me. According to SEC filings, the company spent $12.3 billion on share buybacks between FY 2015 and FY 3Q 2017. Yet, the total number shares outstanding has fallen by ~200 million. That math just doesn't sound like it has been doing me much good. More than half the money is simply offsetting employee stock plan dilution.

Going forward, I am writing aggressive short call options on my position. Either the stock gets called away, or I pick up extra premium income. This reflects my view the shares aren't toxic. Nor I am in a rush to offload immediately after what may turn out to be a bit of a post-earnings market over-reaction. But I'm not in the bull camp anymore.

As late as December 2016, I still held tacit support for Cisco stock. The last couple of quarters just have not panned out. I've noted a number of other S.A. contributors taking a more constructive view: I see myself on the other side of the trade.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. The article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2017 investments.

