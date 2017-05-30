Irrational Prices: Mall REITs Edition

If you're in the sailing business, you want to set up flat-earth scholarships. - Warren Buffett on why we should support the study of modern portfolio theory. Source: 1992 Berkshire-Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) annual meeting as found here.

An Inexplicable Development In Retail REITs

Over the past year, a strange dichotomy has been developing within the retail REIT arena. Growing ever more concerned by the mounting Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) threat, investors have been dumping shopping REITs as though they're going out of business shortly.

The pain has stretched from the best-in-class players such as Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)...

SPG data by YCharts

...through the mid-tier players such as Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)...

SKT data by YCharts

...and on down to the perceived as bottom-of-the-barrel, lower-end mall REITs, such as Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL):

CBL data by YCharts

CBL in particular has seen its stock drop as much as 50% since last summer. There's been a flood of articles here at Seeking Alpha and elsewhere talking of dividend cuts and other such dire developments. Regular investors are clearly running scared; what modicum of calm that remained was eliminated when the stock plunged from 9.50 to the 7s earlier this month.

However, here's where things start to get funny. The following holds true across the mall REIT space, though I'll focus on CBL in particular since it is perceived as the worst-positioned retail REIT. Thus, if any company in the space has a serious risk of going bankrupt soon, the (stock) market is telling you that it is CBL.

And yet, its bonds aren't trading down. Like, at all. CBL has three corporate bonds issues. Here they are from earliest to latest maturity. First up, a 5.25% yielding CBL bond maturing in 2023. It currently trades at par, and hasn't seen any impact from the sell-off in the stock.

Next up, we have CBL's almost unbelievably low 4.6% bond, which matures in 2024. It is trading at 94, not exactly a distressed price. An investor today would get a 4.6% annual yield plus a 7% one-time capital gain assuming the bond matures successfully. Once again, this low-yield paper is trading steadily.

Finally, we have the most audacious of the issues, the 5.95% 10-year bond CBL issued last December, which matures in December 2026. Despite being the longest-dated paper it has - a 9.5-year bet on low-end malls performing alright - this paper is trading at, surprise, par.

This one issue (and it's in fact the riskiest of the bunch) did dip meaningfully in March, as the stock price was sliding; however, buyers quickly stepped in and moved this bond back to par even as the common stock subsequently accelerated its decline.

Finally, it's worth noting that the riskiest option of the yield stack - the preferred stocks - has only modestly sold off. Yes, the CBL & Associates preferred D shares have dropped, but the move is hardly proportional to the collapse in the common stock.

As you can see, the CBL class-D preferred shares fell far more sharply in February 2016 during that economic scare than the current shopping-is-dead environment we have now. At 22.80, CBL-D is yielding just 8.1%. Keep in mind that this has no maturity date (in fact, this issue has been callable since 2009 - CBL hasn't and isn't likely to ever call it).

Thus, a preferred buyer is betting on CBL staying in business at least 12 years, and that's merely to get their capital back, to say nothing of making a profit. If CBL stays in business until 2026 - when its last outstanding common bond matures - and then goes bust, the preferred stockholder will have only gotten about 75% of their starting capital back, to say nothing of the opportunity cost involved.

As such, the debt market, and especially the preferred market, are betting on this firm lasting at bare minimum 10 years, if not quite a bit longer. Yet, the common stock is priced for CBL being dead well before then. Why do I say that?

CBL common stock yields 13.5%. And that's not a "high yield" by any means - CBL pays out less than half its funds from operations as dividends. It's holding onto as much cash as possible to shore up the balance sheet rather than pay dividends now. It's probable that if it paid an even slightly smaller common dividend, it'd be paying tax as its distributions would fall below the minimum allowable threshold for a REIT. This isn't an aggressive dividend policy at all; it's near the minimum of what management can realistically pay without a major tax headache.

And there's little justification for the idea that FFO is about to crash off a cliff. FFO has been up or flat consistently out of the recession, as has occupancy; despite media alarm reaching a crescendo in 2017, the Amazon threat has been steadily building for years.

Keep in mind the top figure - which has continued to grow - would not only need to reverse but it'd also have to drop by at least half for there to be any real risk to the dividend. And the company has already unloaded much of its exposure to the most troubled big-box tenants without FFO or occupancy rates dropping even slightly.

Given the 13.5% common dividend and roughly 29% cash flow yield, the common stock holder is a supercharged yield while the bond and preferred stock holders are getting peanuts. The common stock will pay back its purchase price in 7.5 years (assuming no additional dividend hikes between now and then), with a solid chance of capital appreciation. Management is wisely using the extra cash flow to pay down debt and redevelop properties. Over the past seven years, this strategy has worked quite well, and there's reason to think the common stock will perform acceptably as long as management delivers similar results going forward.

It's quite bizarre that the market is offering a hugely covered 13.5% dividend on the common stock with substantial capital upside as well while the no maturity (you're stuck with these malls to the bitter end) preferred stock yields 8%, and the bonds pay under 6%.

In the bonds' defense, at least they have a maturity date. If CBL survives to 2026, you get your money back with a modest reward. With the preferred stock, you're getting an 8%/yield a year, but your capital has a decent chance of having a terminal value of zero eventually. The business has to stay in business out to about 2030 just to break even, assuming the preferred stock eventually ends up at zero and the return comes just from dividends.

What Does This Mean?

The clear trade would appear to be going long CBL stock which appears cheap on just about any metric. If you're really worried about the outlook for US malls, you could short some of the bonds (or especially the preferreds) against the common stock.

What causes a situation where the preferred stock in particular (and the bonds to a somewhat lesser extent) is offering what some like to call "return-free risk?"

I'd offer one theory - index funds. The Heisenberg weighed in on this phenomenon last week in his article This Is A Bubble discussing junk bonds:

What seems pretty clear to me is that credit investors are getting long the "smart" way by selling protection in a low volatility environment on a highly liquid H[igh-yield] instrument and then they're hedging that long position by shorting the dumbest, most illiquid HY instrument available: your ETFs. If you own those ETFs that should give you pause. Here's what you should be thinking: "why is it that the pros are hugely long HY via sold protection on CDX HY but their short positions in the ETFs I own [are much larger than average]?" Well, I'll tell you why. Because CDX is liquid. The cash bonds aren't. And because the cash bonds aren't liquid, neither are your ETF shares in a pinch. So were something to go wrong (i.e. HY were to sell off), they can unload their longs easily, and their shorts are in the instruments that are most likely to suffer from a liquidity-mismatched firesale.

To unpack that idea, it means that institutions are getting exposure to junk bonds through credit default indexes (the same sort of stuff the smart people used to bet on the housing market in 2008). They are pairing that trade by shorting high-yield ETFs that retail investors buy, such as JNK.

This highlights the situation with popular index-fund driven asset classes at the moment. Many people in theory want to own nebulous concepts such as "high yield" as part of a diversified portfolio. But if they actually looked at the stuff going into the sausage of an ETF they were buying, they'd be revolted. Given current economic conditions and the outlook for interest rates, it makes no sense that junk bonds are trading near multi-year highs with JNK itself offering just a 5.3% 30-day SEC yield. Even with the fairly low 3% default rate at the moment, that's still a paltry net yield for owning an asset class that will get pummeled the next time there's a recession or rates go up.

If you asked an average investor: How would you like to loan money to low-end US shopping malls at 5.9%/year for the next 10 years? I'd bet virtually no one would say yes. That's what CBL's 2026 bond offers you the opportunity to do. But if you tell those same people that they can buy a junk bond ETF yielding 5.3% stuffed to the gills with an amalgamation of such dubious credits, many will say yes.

Same with preferred stocks ETFs such as PFF. In theory, the 5.6% yield is nice. However, in practice, you're taking a ton of risk for not much yield. Circling back to CBL preferred D in particular, for that 8% yield, you get so many ways to lose. For one, interest rates could go up significantly, leaving you stuck with a preferred trading way under par perpetually.

CBL could get into financial problems, in which case the preferred would collapse, and you'd wish you'd just bought the common and collected far more dividends before they both went bust. And if interest rates go way down again, the preferred won't exceed 25, significantly capping any capital gains, whereas the common stock would shoot up in an easier credit environment.

I believe CBL common stock is way too cheap, and the bonds and preferreds way too expensive by comparison due to indexing. CBL itself is primarily owned by people who want exposure to it in particular, and thus have been getting scared as the media hypes up the death of malls incessantly this year. Since the common stock isn't widely owned by blind passive money, it can and has gotten dumped this year. Meanwhile, the CBL preferreds and bonds are increasingly accumulated by index investors who would be horrified if they knew how much risk they were taking on such individual issues for the modest yield.

As Buffett quipped, other people believing foolish financial theories is great news for us individual investors. In CBL's case, the company managed to issue its 2026 bond in December at just 5.95%. That's a crazy-good rate, given the amount of negative press its sector is getting. It probably couldn't have happened without junk bond ETFs blindly buying whatever new issues get thrown out there.

CBL is now cashed up and doesn't face any general corporate bond maturities until 2023. That means common stockholders likely have at least six years to enjoy the 13.5% yield-on-cost before significant liquidity strain arrives. And if anything goes right for it, we could get a large capital gain in addition to the dividend well before then. Thank irrational markets and torrents of uninformed passive investing money for the opportunity.

A CBL property. Source: Company's website.

