Pieris: After Doubling, How Much Upside Left For This <$5 Biotech?

Today in our mid-week 'deep dive' we take a look at a small cap concern that recently did a potentially game changing collaboration deal with a drug giant and has seen its shares surge as a result.

Company Overview:

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) is an early clinical stage biotechnology company that develops Anticalin-based therapies utilized in immuno-oncology, oncology, anemia, asthma, and infectious disease. Pieris was founded in 2001 out of Munich, Germany and then incorporated in Nevada in 2013. If came public in December 2014, the result of a reverse shell merger and concurrent private placement which was priced at $2 per share. Until recently, Pieris was another example of a busted IPO, an area I like to troll for new ideas. The stock has a market capitalization of approximately $150 million and trades for right around $4.00 a share.

Anticalins are a class of small-sized proteins that are derived from another class of proteins (lipocalins) that are typically found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. These proteins function in a similar manner as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in that they target antigens; however, they appear to have many advantages over mAbs which will be addressed shortly.

Like mAbs, Anticalins have high specificity to their targets and demonstrate tight binding and effective biological activities at their targets. Also similar to monoclonal antibodies, Pieris' therapy is derived from a natural class of human circulating proteins and that lends itself to large-scale production.

The differences (and potential advantages) can be summarized as follows: 1. Because Anticalins are single protein units (or monomeric), they are more biophysically stable than tetrameric mAbs, which are composed of four protein subunits. The company believes that this smaller and more stable size will allow for unique routes of drug administration, such as through the pulmonary system. 2. Again owing to their small size, Anticalins can only bind to a single cell surface receptor, which should eliminate the risk of cross-linking of cell surface receptors. Cross-linking, a characteristic of mAbs therapies, can lead to aggressive cell growth - typical of cancer. 3. This single protein unit platform is also modular, which allows the scientists at Pieris to design Anticalins that bind with specificity to multiple targets at the same time, which can enhance the effectiveness of their treatment. Just as important, it is likely the company can identify an Anticalin for any protein/peptide target. 4. Unlike mAbs, the pharmacokinetic profile of Anticalins can be adjusted to enable optimal drug exposure. From this novel platform, the company has developed four pre-clinical to early-stage candidates and plenty of partnerships and collaborative arrangements with other pharmaceutical concerns for other therapies.

Pipeline:

1. PRS-060. This Anticalin candidate is an inhaled biologic intended to treat patients suffering from asthma. It targets circulating cytokine interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4RA), which is a surface cell receptor expressed on immune cells in the lung epithelium and submucosal layer. Asthma affects 300 million people worldwide and 26 million Americans. About 5%-10% have moderate to severe disease that is not controlled with the current standard of care (high dose inhaled corticosteroids). In 2007, medical costs associated with asthma totaled $50 billion. The company expects to advance PRS-060 into Phase 1 clinical trials during mid-2017.

Pieris has competition for PRS-060 that is far more advanced with regards to clinical studies, but different in two important ways. Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) received FDA approval for IL-4R monoclonal antibody dupilumab (Dupixent) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) in March 2017. This therapy is also being evaluated in the treatment of pediatric asthma and nasal polyps. Phase 3 studies for these indications will initiate in 2Q17. However, because dupilumab is a monoclonal antibody, it is - molecularly speaking - bigger than Anticalin PRS-060 and has to be administered via subcutaneous injection, which means that it is systemic, whereby PRS-060 is inhaled directly into the lungs. Not only does PRS-060 employ a more tolerable delivery system, but it severely reduces the potential to induce an immunologic/allergic reaction versus a systemic monoclonal antibody - both dynamics should give it a big advantage over dupilumab if/when it gets to market.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was so taken by the logic of this approach that it entered into a development and commercialization agreement with Pieris - announced on May 3rd - despite having a mAb (benralizumab) in its pipeline. As part of this collaboration, Pieris will receive $57.5 million in up-front ($45 million) and near-term (Phase 1 initiation) milestone payments ($12.5 million). Additionally, the company is eligible to receive up to an additional $2.1 billion in development-dependent and commercial milestones along with tiered royalties on any approved products.

2. PRS-080. This candidate is being evaluated for the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)-related Functional Iron Deficiency {FID} anemia. PRS-080 is a highly potent inhibitor of hepcidin, a key regulator of iron metabolism. Excess hepcidin is likely the root cause of iron deficiency. A Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers showed that a single dose was well-tolerated and demonstrated dose-dependent increase in and duration of serum iron. Dosing in a Phase 1b study of CKD patients on dialysis (stage 5) has been completed with a Phase 2a multi-dosing study in the same population expected to finish in 2H17. Results of the Phase 1b trial are expected to be readout in 2Q17.

On February 27, 2017, Pieris announced that it had granted ASKA Pharmaceutical commercial rights to PRS-080 in Japan and other Asian markets (ex-China). As part of the agreement Pieris received an upfront payment of $2.75 million and is eligible to receive another $80 million in option exercise fees and milestone payments in addition to mid-to high-teens royalty payments.

Competition for hepcidin suppressors is scant with privately held French concern Noxxon unable to demonstrate efficacy in a Phase 2 study of end stage renal patients with its candidate NOX-H94. According to Pieris, PRS-080 is far more potent and has a longer half-life than NOX-H94; therefore don't extrapolate NOX-H94's results to PRS-080.

3. PRS-343. This therapy targets CD137 and HER2 in oncology. PRS-343 is a combination of an Anticalin specific for CD137 and a variant of the HER2 targeting antibody trastuzumab. PRS-343 is designed to promote CD137 clustering while at the same time localizing CD137 activation in the tumor; thereby increasing it efficacy and decreasing potential toxic side effects from unwanted peripheral T-cell activation. Pieris intends to file an IND and pursue a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of HER2 solid tumors in 1H17.

4. PRS-332. This is a bispecific Anticalin-antibody fusion protein comprising an anti-PD-1 antibody genetically fused to an Anticalin targeting an undisclosed checkpoint target. It is expected to be evaluated in the treatment of melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, and head and neck carcinoma. This agent is still in the pre-clinical phase.

In January, Pieris announced a strategic immuno-oncology alliance with independent French pharmaceutical concern Servier that included PRS-332. As part of that collaboration, Servier agreed to $31.3 million in upfront payments to Pieris. Additionally, Pieris can earn $338 million in milestone payments on PRS-332 and double-digit royalties. Servier has the rights to PRS-332 outside the United States.

5. Other Collaborations. In addition to Servier, ASKA, and AstraZeneca, the company has partnered with Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK: OTCPK:DSKYF) on DS-9001 for the treatment of dyslipidemia; Sanofi to target P. aeruginosa in the treatment of infectious disease; Roche on immuno-oncology; and generic manufacturer Zydus on oncology. With the exception of the Zydus deal, Pieris has surrendered worldwide rights to the drugs in return for milestone and royalty payments along with zero development costs.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Due in part to the Servier collaboration, the company indicated that it had a financial runway into 2019. This statement was made before the $57.5 million upfront and near-term milestone haul from AstraZeneca. The company's current cash position should be ~$95 million and as a result, the number of shares outstanding (currently at ~43 million) should not increase appreciably in the foreseeable future. Pieris has no debt.

Likely due to the early stage nature of the company, Pieris is only followed by three analysts on the street, only one of which has chimed in during 2017. All three have Buy or Outperform ratings on the stock.

Outlook:

The stock was trading in the mid-to-high $1 area when the Servier collaboration hit the press on January 5th and rocketed from the mid $2 level to the high $3 level on the AstraZeneca news.

This company is still very early commercial stage, but Pieris' Anticalin platform has attracted many partners and this should be viewed positively. The company has over $2 per share in cash and almost $50 per share in potential development-dependent and milestone payments from just one of its candidates (PRS-060).

This is too early a stage name to put in our Holding Pen or model portfolio. I also don't like chasing a stock after this type of huge run. That being said, I think one can take a very small position in the concern and accumulate a little more on any subsequent dips in the shares. The company is well-funded, has interesting technology and has had a couple of big recent votes of confidence from some deep pocketed partners as well.

