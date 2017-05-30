What The Transition In Cisco's Business Model Means For Investors

While the price might come down more, the current price can serve as a basis for initiating a small position.

The transition in business model will imply changing multiples in years to come.

The 3.6% dividend yield is very attractive and shouldn't be affected during the transition.

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) made the headlines when the stock came down 8% earlier this month. I believe that the medium-term difficulties the hardware business will encounter will be offset by continuous growth in the company's software business. The company's dividend is safe. I would like the price to come down to $28 before buying a full position. I also see the company trading at higher multiples in the future.

1st quarter earnings increased by 7% compared to Q1 2016, on revenues which were 0.5% weaker. Following the first quarter earnings announcement, the stock decreased 8% following news that hardware revenues would decline continuously in upcoming quarters. Cisco is one of the stocks which has been in my S.A.F.E screener for a while.

The S.A.F.E dividend stock screener is designed to find stocks which have attractive yields, a history of dividend increases, room to grow the dividend, and whose financial condition ensure dividend stability.

It screens on 5 criteria:

Dividend yield greater than 3%. Payout ratio less than 70%. Current ratio greater than 1x. At least 5 years of consecutive dividend payments. And a positive PE Ratio.

Cisco fits the bill in every single respect, as the table below suggests.

Company Industry Name Dividend Yield Payout Ratio Current ratio Number of years Price Earnings 1-year dividend growth CISCO SYSTEMS INC Telecomm Equipment 3.67 54.04 3.51 7 16.28 11.5

The S.A.F.E Dividend Method is a framework developed by my son Sam and myself to uncover undervalued dividend growth stocks.

Within our framework, I analyze in detail any stock which makes it into our screener. I monitor the screener weekly for new entrants as well as exits.

Revenues And Net Income

The company's revenues have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% vs. 3% for the S&P 500 since 2010; however, CSCO's earnings grew faster at a 5.5% CAGR vs. 3.4% for the S&P 500.

Revenues have grown at a somewhat slow rate for a tech company, and have topped and are starting to decline. This is a bad thing at first glance, but we need to look at the detail of revenue growth to understand the full story.

Revenues from goods sold only grew at a CAGR of 2.3% during the last 7 years whereas revenues from services grew at a 7.9% CAGR. During the period, revenues from services went from 19% of the top line to 34% in the last quarter.

These software subscriptions are higher margin products than hardware around 65% gross margin vs. 60% for hardware. Subscriptions are also usually paid for upfront, which has increased the firm's differed revenue to $17bn, of which $10bn will be recognised in the next 12 months. This means the firm has cash upfront, which is attractive for investors since the cash flow is more predictable.

Net earnings have grown at a 5.5% CAGR, which suggests that the company's cost structure has become more efficient, since the growth can't be justified solely by the change in goods-service mix.

While the decreasing top line is a negative from an investor's point of view, the changing nature of the business is the silver lining which will be addressed more in detail in the valuation section.

Historical Payout Ratio & Outlook

The next thing I do is look at the company's payout ratio relative to its historical value. I also look at the evolution of the two underlying line items: net income and dividends.

Since initiating the dividend in FY2011 (Cisco's FY ends in July). The company has increased its payout ratio from 10% to 50%. The payout ratio is still low at 54%, which is a positive. The company has aggressively increased its dividend, thus showing its willingness to return capital to investors. The company is expected to remain within the 50-55% range for 2017.

I expect the company to keep growing the dividend at 5-7% during years to come. Assuming earnings remain flat for the next 5 years during the turnaround, and that the dividend grows at the higher end of my range, the payout ratio would climb to a manageable 78%. This is a positive, because the company should have sufficient cash to continuously pay a growing dividend to investors.

Historical Dividend Yield

I then look at the company's dividend yield compared to its historical value as well as the historical 1-year trailing average.

Cisco has historically yielded between 2.5% and 3.5%. The forward yield is particularly high at 3.6%. From purely a dividend point of view, Cisco is quite attractive.

Price Action

Usually dividend yield and price have an inverse relationship, since price movements usually dwarf variations in dividend payments. This isn't the case with Cisco.

Cisco's share price has grown aggressively and has outpaced the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the last 5 years. An investment in Cisco would have delivered 12% more during the period.

I tend to not like these sort of situations, because I believe that in many cases stock's price movements are mean reversing and that periods of outperformance are often followed by periods of underperformance, and wouldn't be surprised to see Cisco trade sideways for the better part of the quarter.

Safety Of the Dividend

Next, I need to assess the safety of the dividend, since the stock's revenues are going to decrease in upcoming quarters, I want to make sure that my dividends will be safe.

I will look at the degree of operating leverage (DOL) for our security, and how it evolved over the last business cycle. This allows me to estimate the decline in revenues required to wipe out operating income.

In the real world, you sometimes get a negative relationship between revenues and operating income, in which case the data isn't workable. You also get a high standard deviation with so few observations.

However, it is interesting to look at the range of central values: here between 15% and 35%. In other words, so long as revenues don't drop by 15%, the company will most definitely continue to produce positive operating income.

I also expect the degree of operating leverage to decrease in upcoming years as the mix of software and goods changes, since software products require less operational leverage.

I then look at the interest coverage ratio to make sure the company's financial burden isn't too high to sustain a potential decrease in revenues.

Cisco's operating income has been gradually growing higher during the last 7 years, while interest expense has remained extremely low. In the last year, the company had enough to pay its interest 19x. This is very encouraging, because we know that debt isn't an issue for the company.

This is important, because the company's hardware business has significant operational leverage, and adding financial leverage could put the company at risk, especially in an environment where we expect lower top line results.

I also want to know that the company has shown dedication to increase its dividend over time. Cisco has been increasing its dividend every year for the last 7 years very aggressively. The company is now a mature tech giant, and wants to position itself as the blue-chip it has grown into. I believe the company will push through the 10 years of growth threshold with no setbacks. The track record isn't long enough that management will go out of its way to increase the dividend if operations go south more than expected.

As you can see, hikes started really high, above 100% in 2012 and 2013. Since then, the hikes have been in the 10-20% range. With the revenues likely to decrease, I don't believe increases this high will be sustainable over the next 7-year cycle.

Cisco is an extremely well-managed company. The sore point lies in its hardware business. Not only is it declining, but also involves a high operational leverage. Investors have to decide whether or not the current price is right to justify the risks associated with a changing business model.

Value Of The Dividend Stream

Next up is figuring out what I want to pay for a stock which pays $1.16 in dividends per year, which I will assume grows at 6% per year.

I run a simple DDM Model three times adjusting the dividend growth rate by +/- 1%. I then divide these values by the price to see what portion of the stock price can be attributed to the dividend stream, and what premium I must pay for exposure to potential stock appreciation.

I assume a constant 10% discount rate for every equity I analyze, which allows me to compare the stocks within my screener's theoretical value to their stock price.

For Cisco, this gives us a value between $24 and $41 with a midpoint of $31.5, or between 79% and 131% of the current share price. The midpoint would be 98% of the price. This is higher than average values and means that so long as Cisco can keep growing their dividend, - which I believe it is - the price would be an attractive entry point for dividend growth investors.

Compared to other stocks in my screener for which the mean theoretical value to price is 96%, Cisco doesn't stand out in any way.

This means that the price of my growing dividend annuity is similar to the price of the stock. This presents an attractive opportunity for an investor like me with a 10% required return.

Relative Valuation

I then look at Peter Lynch PE lines over the last 5 years. A Peter Lynch PE line gives you the theoretical price at a point in time if the stock traded at a certain multiple of earnings. I look at the PE line for the average 5-year PE as well as the minimum and maximum PE over the same period.

As you can see, Cisco is trading above its average TTM PE multiple for the last 5 years. The company has traded at multiples between 8x and 17x during the last 5 years at a mean value of 13x earnings. Given the bleak short-term outlook, Cisco looks pricey at 16x earnings, and I would like it to come down to 14x at around $28 before getting too excited.

Industry Multiples

Given Cisco's transition from mostly hardware to mostly software, I wanted to discuss how this could change valuation going forward.

Cisco trades right now at about 16x earnings, 3.2x sales and 12x FCF. These multiples are normal for a hardware company. Maybe a bit lower around 10x earnings, 2.5-3x sales and 10x FCF.

On the other hand, SaaS stocks trade at much higher multiples. Looking at the median values for SaaS Companies on the BVP cloud index, the multiples are more around 6x sales and 35x FCF.

If we look forward and apply a 2x sales multiple to the hardware business and a 6x sales multiple to the software business, Cisco would be worth about $34 today.

If we assume that Cisco's hardware business declines at a 5% yearly rate for the next 5 years and that its software business grows at 10% per annum, Cisco's stock would be worth $40 in 5 years applying these multiples.

The point of these back of the napkin calculations is to highlight the fact that different businesses come with different multiples and using purely history as a basis for future is a flawed approach.

Conclusion

While the company is going to go through a transition period in upcoming years, I believe it remains a great long-term buy. In the next quarter or two, I struggle to see the price go up, and expect it might trade lower.

I might initiate a small initial position, maybe a quarter of a full position in days or weeks to come, and purchase a larger quantity if it comes down more.

I will be analyzing other stocks which are in my S.A.F.E stock screener during the next few weeks, so if you enjoyed this article, please follow me and don't hesitate to ask any questions you might have.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSCO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These views represent the opinion of the author and not those of his company, uuptick LTD.