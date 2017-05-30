Palo Alto Networks: Do You Believe In The Reorganization?

While GARP investors might now start to see PANW as a more enticing play, I remain on the sidelines.

The company has conveyed a high level of confidence that the execution issues are within its control and that they can be fixed. But is this really the case?

This will be the first earnings release after management identified and disclosed faults in Palo Alto's sales strategy last quarter.

On Wednesday, Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) reports what could be one of its most important earnings reports of the recent past. This will be the first quarter after management identified and disclosed faults in the sales strategy that are now expected to cause the company significant top- and bottom-line headwinds at least through the balance of fiscal 2017.

Source: Investor's Business Daily

In my view, little will it matter whether Palo Alto Networks will beat or miss revenue expectations of $412 million, or EPS estimates of $0.55. Most important will be what the results from fiscal 3Q17 and guidance for the upcoming quarter might mean to the company's ability to address its internal sales challenges quickly and possibly return to 30%-plus top-line growth once again in the not-so-distant future.

PANW Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

On this last point, Palo Alto Network's management confirmed its "expectations to continue to grow 30% or more for the foreseeable future" as recently as April 2016. Today, that optimism seems dated, as the Street projects top-line growth of 25% in fiscal 2017 and 23% in the following year. But judging by the most recent earnings conference conversations and after calling last quarter's 26% revenue growth rate "disappointing," the executive team seems to have "a high level of confidence [that the execution issues are] within our control and we can fix them."

So could Palo Alto Networks surprise later this week, bring in good news from its sales reorg efforts, and point to better days ahead? It is certainly a possibility. But I find it more plausible that the results will reaffirm that the challenges presented back in March will persist for a while longer.

First, I find it most likely that redoing the account mapping, reallocating resources based on the new account coverage, positioning the right sales people in the right seats (management's stated plan of action) and starting to see measurable results from the reorganization will take longer than a quarter or two to unfold. And second, I remain cautiously skeptical that all of Palo Alto's problems could be in fact resolved internally.

For example, in calendar 1Q17, key competitor Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) posted the smallest YOY growth rate in its security business over the past six quarters: 9% vs. 17% in the year-ago period (see chart below, on the left). Barracuda (NYSE:CUDA) has recently disclosed a dip in renewal rates that did not jive well with the Street, and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) has seen its top-line growth of 20% last quarter slow down to the lowest level since at least 1Q15 (chart below, on the right). All of the evidence above suggests to me that the competitive landscape might be a bit too challenging to support growth levels that are much higher than the low-to-mid 20% range at best.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Cisco's reports and Fortinet's earnings presentation

On the stock

In my view, PANW could very well be a sharp knife still making its way down, and I would not dare try to catch it at this moment. The company seems committed to reshaping its sales strategy, but I still see very little evidence that those initiatives will bring about the expected results.

Amid all the uncertainties, I recognize that, possibly for the first time in a long while, the stock is priced at more reasonable levels (see chart below).

PANW PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

While GARP (growth at a reasonable price) investors might now start to see PANW as a more enticing play, I remain on the sidelines, attentive to the results that the company will present on Wednesday.

Note from the author: I invite you to follow me as I build a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk. I call it the Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. The early results have exceeded my expectations, as the portfolio is beating the S&P 500 on a risk-adjusted basis despite the raging bull. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial (click here), and get immediate access to all the premium material that I have published so far.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All views expressed in this article are my own and do not represent advice to buy or sell certain securities. Please perform your own due diligence, and seek professional guidance as you deem necessary.