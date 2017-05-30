Why Disney May Be The Exception To The Box Office Rules

Other studios don't have the same luxury, as their rosters contain a significantly less amount of IP and a less engaged (and often disillusioned) global fan base.

Disney realized it had a brand that could sustain itself almost entirely off international returns, so the studio flipped the script on the traditional method.

The return of "Pirates..." was always meant to be an international play, with the majority of Disney's efforts focused on the overseas market - a rarity for studios these days.

Usually, when a film with that high of a budget underperforms by that kind of amount, it could instill fear in investors. But with Disney, it's a different story.

Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise returned to theaters over the weekend but pulled in less than expected from domestic audiences.

Over the long holiday weekend, Disney (NYSE:DIS) watched Johnny Depp and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise set sail at the box office. The stakes were fairly significant, as the fifth film in the series was made for over $200 million and was expected to make about half of that back in its first frame.

That didn't happen.

And yet, the film may very well be a hit (of sorts). So what happened, and why shouldn't investors be concerned? The answer speaks to the power of the House of Mouse and all of its various IP.

Let's be clear... if any other studio saw an opening week domestic ROI for this type of film, you could understand why investors would want to circle the wagons and freak out. It makes sense - especially given the prior two weeks of flops the industry has seen. I can also already tell you this won't be last "What happened?" post mortem I'll write this season.

Yet, Disney is Disney, and it's easy to say it is the exception to the rule and move on. However, instead of leaving it at that, I want to explain why this is so, because it speaks to a larger point and a lesson other studios should learn: You can have all the IP in the world, but if you can't use it correctly, it's worthless.

Now, I'm usually one of the first to speak about how while global totals are important, domestic totals play just as big of a role. If you really want to see the true measure of a film, you look at its domestic totals. Yet, with Pirates..., there are extenuating circumstances that I'll touch upon below.

First, though, I want to remind everyone of the dangers in relying on the international market to save your balance sheet. Aside from the earnings structure being different when it comes to foreign splits, you want to be able to show your investors you've already made back your production budget as fast as possible, and anything else earned is an added bonus. Yes, in many cases, a film has caught fire late into its run or finds a second life on home video/SVOD, but overall, that first weekend tells a large portion of the story.

As for Pirates..., on the surface, that story was not necessarily the happy one predicted, and instead of earning $90-100 million, Dead Men Tell No Tales will pull closer to $65-75 million over the four-day frame.

Except, the twist here is that Disney saw that coming (as most studios do) and was conservative in its estimates. The difference is the company had seen it coming all along and not just in the final days. This wasn't an example of a studio trying to save face when the numbers came in - Disney's entire approach to promoting Pirates... was to play internationally and take what it could get here. That's why there was little concern that this Pirates film looked and felt identical to the four that came prior.

In fact, internationally, that was the game plan. Disney poured it on overseas, and aside from throwing the first world premiere for a Hollywood title in China, the studio put its cast everywhere it could - including inside the actual Pirates attraction (which was a slick and savvy move which went viral).

It's that type of appeal that has already earned this edition of Pirates... over $200 million in foreign earnings. What's so interesting about this approach, though, is that it continues to position Disney as an outlier in general. A low domestic total doesn't harm the company, but it does hurt the overall industry, which is not having the best start to what is traditionally its most profitable season..

I suspect we will see this again in June when Pixar's Cars 3 races into theaters. While the original Cars was a smash success, its sequel underperformed, taking in $50+ million less than its predecessor domestically. Sure, internationally it made nearly $100 million more, which puts its global title higher, but that's little comfort when you realize the sequel cost $130 million more to make.

So why go for the hat trick? Simple - consumer products.

Disney has made untold millions off Lightning McQueen and friends in the toy and apparel space and that won't change with Cars 3. All the company needed was a new shiny hook to sell to parents, which is also way it launched and extended a Planes spin-off brand.

I also didn't even touch upon what Disney is doing in its theme parks. Over the last few days, the media has been lavishing the Mouse with praise for the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar-themed additions to its parks (and remember, Avatar isn't a Disney brand). That will go a long way during the busy summer travel season.

That's also the power of Disney, which is clear when you look at some of its rivals. As we learned this month with King Arthur and Alien, sometimes audiences just get tired of a brand no matter how many times someone tries to re-launch it or kick off the dust. Your loyal followers will support you no matter what, but beyond that, nothing is a given.

Disney just has a higher follower count, and its executives know how to listen to what its audience wants and act on it accordingly. Of course, you could also go the completely other direction and ignore your fanbase completely, which is what Paramount (NYSE:VIA) did with Baywatch.

The studio basically glossed over the fact Baywatch is a male-centric brand and tried to turn it into a female-centric one, elevating Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in its campaign. I understand why - Johnson is a big draw and arguably the hottest actor around - but still you can't overlook what made the brand "the brand". When you do that, audiences check out.

Now, many are looking at Baywatch's equally depressed totals and saying it is another flop, but given the film had a $60+ million budget, a $25 million four-day total isn't disastrous. It's not great, but the movie will still make back its budget (at some point). The larger story is how this will impact Paramount, which was using the film to jump-start its summer and get over a disappointing Q1 slate (Monster Trucks, Ghost In The Shell, etc.). That's a story for another day.

Back to Pirates though, hopefully you can now see the reason why Disney could afford to rely on international returns, why it didn't need to push harder to differentiate the film from the past, and why Disney won't be freaking out over the weekend.

It all comes down to playing your cards right, picking your spots and taking risks at the right time so you can afford to spend on a Pirates-like gamble. Granted, right now Disney might be the only studio to have that luxury.

