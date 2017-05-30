Gardner Denver: Poor Outlook Made Worse With Potential Secondary Offering

Although GDI could recover in the long-term by continually growing their Medical segment and shifting revenue mix, shares will be under significant pressure in the next year.

GDI faces declining top-line in both their Energy and Industrial segments. Hence, the company's prospects depend on whether management can continue to implement deep cost cuts.

Given the circumstances of the IPO, it is highly probable that KKR will unload the rest of their stake shortly after the lock-up period.

After being taken private by KKR in 2013, GDI has gone public again under a cloud of uncertainty in a declining business environment.

Background

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) has undergone several important corporate changes in recent years. The maker of compression, flow and pressure systems was acquired by KKR in 2013 in a leveraged buyout, and has subsequently undergone a management and structural overhaul. Objectively, the investment has been a dud for KKR - the company's energy segment declined drastically as capital expenditures for O&G clients fell in response to the fall in global oil price. Moreover, GDI's Industrials segment has performed poorly in terms of revenue, even though the overall industry has experienced stable growth in the low-single digits.

In response to these difficulties, management has undertaken a very aggressive restructuring operation after the KKR acquisition. As a result, EBITDA margins have remained robust despite the fall in revenue. I suspect KKR already had a strategy in place to remove bloat and reduce expenses in anticipation for a future IPO to realize a gain on their investment.

Seen above, the energy segment has seen a rapid decline in segment margin due to the significant operating leverage in the company's manufacturing operations. However, industrials and medical margins have held up well, despite significant revenue decline in the former category.

Presumably due to the lack of recovery in the energy sector, KKR decided to IPO the company since their original thesis had not played out. Currently, KKR is breaking even on the investment, extracting a minor profit from the consulting and sponsorship fees paid by GDI.

In this context, the company is in a difficult position as their fate rests on the ability to cut costs deeply to counteract falling revenue. Restructuring activity in the past few years under KKR indicates they may have exhausted most of these avenues, and a poor outlook for their Industrials and Energy segment will weigh on their valuation. With a potential secondary coming up in a few months, I think GDI shareholders will face significant embedded risk given their unfavorable situation and lack of institutional demand.

Disappointing IPO

GDI initially planned to debut on the NYSE at a range between $23 to $26, but were forced to lower the price point to $20 after a lackluster roadshow and poor demand for its equity. This signals institutional pessimism with regard to the company's prospects. Although the share price has ticked up slightly since then, trading volume has been tepid and analyst coverage has not been favorable, with its debt being rated at a speculative B3.

Hence, it seems likely that KKR will unload their shares after the 180-day lockup period. Currently, 28.2% of GDI's shares outstanding are floated, with substantially all of the remaining shares held by KKR. A secondary offering or block sales of remaining shares will result in significant downward pressures, particularly in the context of a low-demand IPO.

Business Outlook

In the past few years, GDI has been incurring some large restructuring-related costs, with these expenses peaking in 2016 as KKR wanted to optimize the company's finances before the IPO this year. This likely means the easy reductions have been made, and any incremental cost cuts are likely to be minimal.

Although this suggests GDI should receive a bottom-line boosts as some of these costs roll off, it could also imply a larger decrease in operating profit as revenues continue to decline. This is because margin improvements in the past few years have primarily been a result of corporate expense reduction, which has decreased from $47.3M in 2013 to $22.7M in 2016. However, this leaves little room for further cuts, and gains thus far have been purely due to employee reductions, which cannot sustain the same level of operating margin as fixed production costs come into the picture.

In the chart above, I present Adj. EBITDA as EBITDA excluding business transformation costs. We give the benefit of the doubt that management will find ways to avoid incurring these expenses post-IPO. Seen above, EBITDA has consistently declined, with cost cuts sustaining their margin levels.

This suggests that the value of GDI's equity will largely hinge on how well management can continue to rationalize costs, given that revenues seem to be in perpetual decline, and top-line growth is off the table. From this perspective, the outlook for shareholders seem bleak as the company's valuation at 2.2x P/S implies growth and continual margin expansion.

Moreover, GDI should continue to face revenue headwinds as O&G CapEx has been slow to recover, with industrials continuing to show weakness. Notably, GDI's revenue decline is broad-based across geographies, including the fast-growing APAC region. This could suggest their products are becoming less competitive relative to their peers, as end-market demand in the industrials segment has remained stable.

Although the Medical segment is a bright spot with revenues and margins continuing to grow, the mix of revenues is not favourable as it only accounts for 11% of overall revenue.

Moreover, GDI's aftermarket revenues as a percentage of their overall segments are low compared to peers. This is an important statistic because most equipment manufacturers like GDI rely heavily on a stream of recurrent income from maintenance and support services for their installed base. For GDI, aftermarket revenues accounted for 35% of the Industrials segment revenue. In contrast, peers such as FlowServe (NYSE:FLS) have a more favorable 50-50 split between support revenue and sales.

Furthermore, GDI's aftermarket revenues in their Industrial and Energy segments have declined significantly from 2014 to 2016. Even though the company does not directly report aftermarket revenues, there is sufficient information in the prospectus to work out these items. From 2013 to 2016, aftermarket revenues for the Industrial segment declined from $431M to $379M. Turning to the Energy segment, the company's 2013 10-K reported that aftermarket revenues accounted for nearly 61% of their well-servicing business, which suggests that the Energy segment derives a far greater percentage of total revenue from aftermarket services. In-line with that logic, aftermarket revenues accounted for 48.6% of overall Energy segment revenue in 2016.

This is a major concern for both segments since it suggests clients are utilizing their equipment less, or opting to allow for faster depreciation to switch to newer or competing models. This exposes the fallacious thinking that these streams of "recurring" revenue will hold up even during industry downturns. The fact is that clients are simply choosing to spend less on equipment servicing as end-markets (such as oil and gas drilling) decline, thus causing aftermarket revenues to fall in step with OEM sales. For the Industrial segment, it could mean that clients are opting for competing products, given that the end-market has been stable. Therefore, this is compelling evidence that GDI's revenue decline will continue.

Upstream O&G End-Market Unlikely To Recover

The company's prospectus contains all sorts of optimistic forecasts. The most prominent of these is the theory that maintenance CapEx in their oil and gas end-market will increase significantly in the future as current maintenance needs are being deferred. Management cites higher land rig count, increased pumping demand, higher fracturing intensity and increasing lateral lengths as evidence that the market should grow.

This narrative misses out on a key trend - land-based rigs are becoming far more efficient, with lower maintenance and higher output per dollar of CapEx. Although management correctly cites that most rigs are used with more intensity, the industry requires fewer active rigs and less replacement parts due to efficiency gains. This has been the key factor driving higher oil and gas output in the U.S, which leads to lower revenue for parts suppliers like DGI.

Although they correctly cite that the average lateral length of wells is increasing, it is not evidence that more compression pumps and aftermarket services will be needed. Moreover, even though rig count has declined over 70% since its peak in late-2015, shale output has been fairly consistent. In fact, it now takes less time to drill a oil well with a certain lateral length and depth. These data points suggest that cumulative wear and tear per unit output is less, not more.

In addition, the offshore upstream market has essentially 'disappeared' as offshore exploration is no longer viable at current prices, even for the newest and most cost-efficient rigs. This reduces a large portion of DGI's addressable market for their Energy segment. Much of the offshore upstream activity now involves depleting existing wells instead of finding new deposits. This also applies to a large portion of land-based O&G plays, as current prices make it less attractive for producers to break new ground on oil and shale deposits.

Simply put, a rebound in demand from the upstream O&G market is unlikely, particularly since active rig counts are nowhere near the 1600+ high in late-2015. Even though the active rig count has shown a modest recovery in the past year, the efficiency gains and lower overall rig count compared to 2014/2015 means there is limited upside.

Uncertainty In Management's Growth Strategy

In response to declining sales in their Industrials segment, management states they hope to increase sales by greater exposure to Asia and South America, which they highlighted as "underserved" regions with potential for growth. However, this strategy seems dubious particularly since revenues derived from the APAC region have shrunk ~20% since 2014, with revenues from EMEA declining ~30%.

(Source: SEC Filings, Author's Work)

A key issue with penetrating the APAC market is that lower cost competition already exists, primarily from manufacturers in Taiwan and China. Moreover, certain South American economies such as Brazil have tax concessions and other benefits for companies that source their parts locally in the face of foreign alternatives. These structural disadvantages will make it quite difficult for GDI to ramp up sales significantly in these regions.

Even if GDI succeeds, it would take a much longer time for results to reflect on the bottom-line. Without a change in investor sentiment from signs of growth, I believe the risk of a share price decline after the lock-up period cannot be mitigated.

Valuation

GDI has no lack of peers for comparison: Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), FlowServe , Colfax (NYSE:CFX) and Idex Corp (IDEX) are all direct competitors in multiple product categories. In terms of closeness, FlowServe is probably the best direct comparison given their similar exposure to Energy and Industrials, and the focus on high-pressure compression pumps.

To normalize for debt levels and varying capital structures, I think EV/EBITDA would be a good metric for comparison, particularly since GDI's peers have different financing. In order to paint a more accurate picture of peers, I use Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes restructuring and realignment charges. This seems more appropriate since almost all competitors are undergoing restructuring in response to poor conditions in the energy sector.

(Source: Author's Work)

Seen above, GDI trades near the upper range of peers, despite the fact that the company has idiosyncratic risks due to their unfavorable geographic mix, revenue headwinds and potential secondary offerings.

Compared to GDI, peers such as IDEX and IR have much better revenue outlook and overall margins, particularly in the case of the former. They also have a lower percentage of adjusted EBITDA from adding back restructuring charges, which indicates less operational risk going forward. Note that we assumed restructuring charges for all peers would cease going forward, but GDI has the highest portion of Adjusted EBITDA being attributed to addbacks (21.4%). Given that the company relies on continued expense reduction to drive the bottom line, I think there is a higher probability that GDI will continue to incur these expenses compared to peers with a more robust operating structure.

Although GDI will receive a benefit from using IPO proceeds to pay down debt, it does not create any value for new shareholders. Moreover, given the lackluster institutional demand for GDI's shares, their policy of not paying any dividends in the foreseeable future will certainly disadvantage them in terms of portfolio allocations among large funds and institutions. Throw in a possible secondary in the next few months, and it becomes quite likely that GDI is headed for a share price decline.

Conclusion

With a disappointing IPO, lack of near-term growth drivers, declining revenue and limited room for further expense reductions, GDI's shares are headed for a decline if KKR unloads their stake post lock-up. Given the IPO timing and the company's prospects, I believe it is likely they will aggressive reduce their stake.

When evaluating these re-IPO situations, there are only two goals for PE funds such as KKR - cash out and realize a good return, or offload unprofitable investments and reallocate capital to more productive opportunities. Given the timing and circumstances of GDI's IPO, it strongly suggests the latter. If KKR-installed management truly believed a rebound in the upstream end-market was imminent, I don't think the fund would have been eager to IPO the company, particularly as it comes off a huge revenue decline. Hence, the evidence thus far points to a difficult trading environment for GDI's shares in the next few months.

Whilst the company could return to growth and profitability through a revenue mix shift over time (assuming they continue to grow the Medical business at a high pace), it undoubtedly faces a difficult near-term environment. Any indication of higher expenses vis-a-vis falling revenue would cause the share price to crater, particularly with expectation of a secondary on the horizon.

