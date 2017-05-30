Navios Maritime Acquisition Failed A Credit Facility Covenant Test During Q1

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) owns 59% of the common units of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP). I recently published two articles that examined NAP's financial troubles due to overleverage and the likelihood of a large reduction in the common unit distribution subsequent to the Q3 2017. NNA received approximately $21 million in common unit distributions from NAP during the last 12 months, so the high probability of the NAP distribution rate being slashed subsequent to Q3 could have a meaningful impact on NNA and, by extension, Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) (see below for a discussion on this point).

Overleveraged House of Cards

The issue with all the Navios publicly-traded companies and limited partnerships is that they are badly overleveraged relative to the Fair Market Value of assets owned. They are struggling to generate sufficient free cash flow to fund maintenance CapEx and principal repayments as they tread water waiting for recoveries in Dry Bulk, containerships, and oil and product tankers.

NM, the most likely Navios entity to succumb to its overleverage, used NAP and Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM) as piggy banks during 2016 and YTD 2017 to keep itself afloat. NM forced NNA to provide a $70 million credit facility as explained in this excerpt from Footnote 11 of the Q1 2017 6-K.

On September 19, 2016, Navios Acquisition entered into a $70,000 secured loan facility with Navios Holdings. The loan facility is secured by all of Navios Holdings' interest in Navios Acquisition and 78.5% of Navios Holdings' interest in Navios South American Logistics Inc. "Navios Logistics", representing a majority of the shares outstanding of Navios Logistics. The secured loan facility provided for an arrangement fee of $700, is available for up to five drawings and has a fixed interest rate of 8.75% with a maturity date of November 15, 2018. As of March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, the outstanding receivable balance of $51,854 and $50,661, respectively, included in the consolidated balance sheets under "Due from related parties, long-term", consisted of the drawdown of $50,000 on September 20, 2016 net of the arrangement fee, upon deduction of the applicable expenses for the origination of the loan facility and the accrued interest of $2,360 and $1,240, respectively.

The $50 million drawdown on the facility combined with a significant bounce in Dry Bulk rates off the all-time lows of February 2016 kept NM solvent through 2016 and likely put it in a position to survive to the end of 2017. It also, however, stripped much needed liquidity from NNA and forced it to sell two chemical tankers ($72.9 million in cash proceeds) during Q4 2016 to pay down its own debt in order to meet leverage tests imposed by its Credit Facilities. Boiled down to its essence, NM forced NNA to sell assets in order to fund a credit facility that it desperately needed to stay financially solvent.

The stripping out of $50 million of cash through the NM credit facility left NNA financially weakened and vulnerable to a decline in tanker rates and a dramatic reduction in common unit distributions from NAP. On a more positive note, the NM credit facility is collateralized by its 46.1% ownership in NNA that is worth approximately $108 million at May 26th. The danger is that NM management has repeatedly illustrated that it will force subsidiaries into transactions that benefit NM to the counterparty's detriment and the NM credit facility still has almost $20 million in undrawn capacity. The NM credit facility has a November 15, 2018 maturity date and NM's ability to remain out of bankruptcy is contingent on a very robust recovery in Dry Bulk rates during 2018.

NNA Fails LTV Covenant Test During Q1

As discussed in Footnote 9 of the Q1 6-K, NNA has $441 million outstanding under various Credit Facilities that are secured by certain vessels. The Credit Facilities have three primary covenant tests:

minimum liquidity higher of $40,000 or $1,000 per vessel

net worth ranging from $50,000 to $135,000

total liabilities divided by total assets, adjusted for market values to be lower than 75%

At March 31st, NNA had $45.8 million of unrestricted cash and it had no remaining borrowing capacity under its Credit Facilities. It therefore barely passes its minimum liquidity test by $5.8 million. As presented in the table below, NNA failed the total liabilities to total assets test. Restricted Cash held in retention accounts was increased by approximately $5.8 million from Q4 2016 to Q1 2017 to cure this covenant test failure.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp Total Liabilities to Total Assets Covenant Test March 31st Total Liabilities $1,141.7 Total Assets $1,713.8 Excess Vessel Carrying Value over FMV $(211.9) Adjusted Total Assets $1,501.9 Covenant Test 76% Restricted Cash @ 12/31/16 $7.4 Restricted Cash @ 3/31/17 $13.2 Increase $5.8

The $211.9 million in Excess Vessel Carrying Value over FMV is an NNA estimate at December 31st, 2016 as detailed on pages 90 - 91 of the 2016 20-F. This is the amount used to adjust carrying values to market values as required under the covenant test. In my next article on NNA, I will compare this with current market values from other sources to see if it is accurate. Even using internal estimates of FMV, NNA failed the covenant test and was required to deposit $5.8 million in Restricted Cash retention accounts to cure the failure.

2017 Cash Flows

Page 11 from NNA's Q1 Earnings Presentation, illustrates the importance of the common unit distributions from NAP in covering "Fully Loaded Costs" during 2017 and generating the cash necessary to continue to pay NNA's $30.4 million in annual dividends at the current $.05/quarter/share rate. Adding the $30.4 million in common stock dividends to the $24.6 million of Excess Cost Over Cash means that NNA would need to generate $17,739/day in rates on its open or floating rate days to generate sufficient cash to pay the common dividend. Most of the open and floating days pertain to non VLCCs. Page 7 of the Q1 Earnings Presentation provides the averages rates realized during the seasonally stronger Q1 (see below) for the product tankers and the average rates below $15,000/day suggests that generating $17,739/day may be a challenge with market conditions softening during 2017.

Conclusion

This is a cursory look at NNA but is quite clear that it will continue to struggle to meet the liquidity and total liabilities to total adjusted assets test during 2017. With a large cut in common unit distributions highly likely at NAP, the NNA common dividend is at risk during 2018. NNA should eliminate the common dividend now to improve its liquidity situation but it is unlikely that NM would permit this due to its own cash flow issues. I would steer clear of this stock.

