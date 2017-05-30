A Fresh Cyclical Uptrend For Oil?

I use the undervaluation of unconventional oil & gas compared to the energy sector to buy some cyclical assets .

Until this point, I have been bearish on oil USO prices. Mainly because of high inventories, increased production, and a strong US Dollar. At this point, I am revising my call from bearish to bullish on the mid-term based on a few important indicators that might be indicating the start of a new cyclical uptrend.

The graph below gives a great overview of important influences in different stages of the business cycle of a commodity. I retrieved this graph from Twitter (@chigrl).

A new uptrend should include two important things as you can see in the graph above.

Drawing stocks Limited new supply

The first thing is currently clearly visible when looking at official EIA inventory levels.

Inventories are still above their 5-year range but the inventory draw is starting early. Inventories have started to drop a few months before the seasonal peak. This could mean that inventories could fall back to 5-year levels after hitting it out of the park in 2015 in terms of inventory growth.

Also note the big inventory drop in the PADD 3 district (lower right). This is the region which includes Texas and is therefore the most 'important' oil district in my view.

On the supply side, we got news from OPEC. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia agreed to an extended production cut of 8 months. This of course lowers the supply side a bit.

However, the good news for oil bulls is that Saudi-Arabia is cutting exports to the US by 15% in order to put pressure on oil inventories. This of course is a reaction after rising US oil production which is not part of the OPEC agreement.

In other words, the OPEC deal is not only reducing supply, it also puts pressure on inventories.

In addition to lower inventories and lower production, we see that the USD has weakened quite a bit. This is a huge tailwind for crude prices. Mainly because the USD is a huge driver behind cyclical commodities (a stronger USD increases the price for USD denominated commodities for non-USD importing countries).

So, what is my game plan? I am not going to buy oil ETFs. I am going to buy the most cyclical oil stocks on the market. So called 'unconventional' oil and gas companies - shale producers. The ratio spread between these unconventional oil & gas producers FRAK versus the entire energy industry XLE has lost the correlation to oil. I always used this trend to explain the distrust when it comes to the solution to falling oil prices. However, at this point, I believe that these companies are unfairly valued given the likelihood of a new oil rally.

I am therefore buying two companies in this industry and probably one in the oil & gas services and equipment industry.

Continental Resources CLR (unconventional O&G)

Marathon Oil MRO (unconventional O&G)

Helmerich & Payne HP (services & equipment)

Anyhow, regardless how you trade the oil market, make sure to manage your own risk. I see clear signs of a new bull market but risk remains high at these turning points.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a different opinion. You can also send me a direct message or tweet me @LeoNelissen. Also make sure to always follow your own risk management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLR, MRO, HP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.