Marriott: It's Time To Hedge Gains (Or Take Profits)

A sale of a portion of holdings, a stop-loss, or out-of-the money puts are all factors holders should consider.

While Marriott continues to be one of the world's best managed companies, macroeconomic, geopolitical, and other factors will limit it's upside growth potential in the short term upside potential.

I've been an unabashed cheerleader of Marriott (NYSE:MAR) here since I first recommended it about this time last year.

I'm concerned, though, that the company has gotten a bit ahead of itself and that its stock price is getting a bit too frothy.

Here are five reasons I think Marriott shareholders should start to hedge the recent run-up in the shares of this remarkably well-run company and even take some profits.

5. Regression Toward the Mean

As Marriott expands to add additional units of hotels in its portfolio, It will necessarily suffer a degradation toward the mean, a statistical anomaly whereby Marriott's superior quality will not seem as superior simply because the Marriott brands will be ubiquitous. Thus, "superior" will become "average" and the premium one pays for a Marriott over, say, Choice Hotels, won't seem to be "worth it".

4. Competition

As the Marriott standard becomes the industry standard, competitors will move to bring their brands within the same level of quality of the lower-tier Marriott brands. So, Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) will become competitive with Fairfield, Wyndham (NYSE:WYN) will become competitive with Sheraton and J.W. Marriott, etc.

3. The Economy

There is nearly a direct correlation between GDP and RevPAR.

Right now, there is plenty to be concerned about in the current global economy. The EU is slated for sub-2% growth. Even China's official numbers - notoriously overstated by state bureaucrats - offer only 6.9% GDP growth, . And the USA will be lucky to end the year at 2% GDP growth.

Revenue growth and margins are tightening in the finance, insurance, and real estate ("FIRE") sectors due to a flattening yield curve. Consequently, those industries - key clients of the hospitality and convention sector - are likely to step back from generous travel budgets.

There's also a much greater risk of recession from the narrower yield curve (down 60 bps from the beginning of the year.)

2. Geopolitics

It seems almost certain that there will be an uptick in terror over the summer. The attack in Manchester and the attack over the weekend on Coptic Christians in Egypt are likely precursors to a wave of jihadi attacks that will slow travel and tourism. US tourism from abroad is already down 16% from last year's levels, due partly to politics and partly to the stronger U.S. Dollar.

Global travel and tourism, particularly in and from Asia, should also be affected by what may very likely deveop into a confrontation on the Korean peninsula. That will be a "once-in-a-lifetime" deployment of a third supercarrier task force to the region and almost assuredly ensures a confrontation if Kim Jung-un doesn't back down from his nuclear ambitions.

1. The Run-Up

The old saying that "pigs get fat; hogs get slaughtered" is true. I first recommended Marriott a year ago, on May 22, 2016, when the shares were at $65. Since then, they have enjoyed a tremendous run-up to over $106 as of Friday's close. That's a 63% run-up in just a year, and better than I anticipated or imagined. That's a good time to re-evaluate.

Marriott is a great company with great management. But it's a bit rich right now, much richer than I thought it would be and likely to be more volatile.. For that reason, it's time to at least hedge gains and, if you're inclined, to sell of a percentage of holdings into a broader portfolio.

