Crocs: Under-Appreciated Business Recovery Is Setting The Stage For A Price Rebound

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) popped as high as $7.305 on May 10, 2017, after it announced first quarter results that beat consensus estimates. The Q1 2017 EPS of $0.08 was better than analysts' consensus by $0.05 while the revenue of $267.91 million exceeded consensus by $9.81 million. Hence, despite the revenue declining 4.0% year-on-year (EPS was just $0.01 higher than Q1 last year), market participants pushed the shares up.

The first instinct when a depressed share rockets double-digits (>16% for Crocs) in percentage overnight is that short covering is at play. However, the short interest in Crocs has already more than halved since the middle of 2015, falling from 13.28 million at the three-year peak to just 4.79 million (6.47% of outstanding shares) based on the latest available data. There wasn't any conspicuous spike in short interest prior to the result announcement either that would explain a dire need for covering. I suppose the decline in short interest since 2015 was an acknowledgment that the negatives in Crocs were already well documented and the share price was near to finding a floor. Unfortunately for the longs, the floor continued to sink.

CROX data by YCharts

If the price jump post-announcement on May 10, 2017, wasn't primarily due to short covering, what was the cause? Having gone through the earnings reports and the earnings transcripts in the recent quarters, I noted the increasing optimism by the management. I reckoned that investors who have kept this company on the watchlist could have sensed this as well and plucked their courage to go long. I will elaborate further on the positives I spotted.

First, on a trailing-twelve-months basis, the gross profit margin has continued to climb up to 49.21%, after bottoming in mid-2016 at just above 45%. The higher gross margins were attributed to lower promotions as the company moved past the disappointing 2016 when it had to run large sale events with deep discounts to clear out its excess and end-of-life products. The success of this exercise is demonstrated by the sharp decline in inventories. At the end of 2016, the inventories were 12% lower than the year before. The higher gross margin was also due to the increased focus on molded products which have a lower selling price but generate a higher gross margin.

CROX Gross Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Second, even as the share price remains in a downtrend, the financial position of Crocs has strengthened since 2014. The Free Cash Flow has reversed from negative to a positive $25.13 million. Aided by higher FCF, its net financial debt fell to $84.42 million, reducing by around $300 million from 2014. An improving balance sheet and cash flows provide the company with the ammunitions to execute its business strategies.

CROX data by YCharts

Third, the share price of Crocs have in the past few years moved in tandem with the quarterly changes in revenue but thus far this year, that has not happened. The deviation would have been easy to explain if things are worsening. However, I have illustrated above that operationally, the business is improving. The company sold 16.4 million pairs of shoes in the first quarter of 2017, a 0.8% increase from the prior year. Unlike other retail companies which are faced with both lower unit sales and selling price, Crocs achieved higher unit sales. It would be worrying if the number of shoes sold had decreased as it would have indicated the waning popularity of its products. If the revenue change next quarter is an uptick as expected based on the historical pattern and the business fundamentals continue to improve, the potential for the share price to respond accordingly would only rise. Based on the retracement pattern, the share price could reach around the $8 level within one month from the half-year results announcement.

CROX data by YCharts

Fourth, the share price of Crocs is hovering just above its multi-year downtrend channel. Partly due to the phenomenon described in the third point, the share price has alternated between the two bars of the price channel almost on a yearly basis. In the coming months, unless Crocs can achieve a "Best Buy"-style improvement, we might not see the share price break through the upper bar of the price channel. Nevertheless, if it could just hit the intra-channel price resistance line (dotted line in the chart below) by July this year, we could be looking at around $8, a 21% upside.

Fifth, if it's any consolation for the longs, the company insiders are with you. While the bulk of the purchase in the past five years were concentrated in 2015, the fact that insider ownership percentage has stayed relatively flat over the past year is positive. I surmised that either the insiders are confident of a rebound in the business, they anticipate a buyout of the company, or at the very least, they feel at this price level, the shares have already priced in all the negatives and they are better off holding on to their shares hoping for a retail recovery. Blackstone Group is also holding to its investment made in 2014.

CROX data by YCharts

Conclusion

The double-digit pop in the share price of Crocs on May 10, 2017, had got me thinking if I had missed a rebound story in retail. The pull-back thereafter gave me the opportunity to research the company, assess if a turnaround is due for Crocs, and buy the shares at a discount from the post-results closing. Based on my findings, Crocs has undergone a painful but necessary restructuring earlier than its peers in 2015-2016. Its gross margins have now improved together with a reduction in inventories. Its strengthening Free Cash Flow has helped to reduce the net debt position. From a technical point of view, coupled with a historical revenue change pattern, Crocs share price has the potential to rebound from the bottom of a multi-year price channel in the next few months. A near-term price target is derived to be around $8, a 21% upside, supported by improving business fundamentals.

The company remains underpenetrated in Asia Pacific, with just 17% of its FY2016 revenue coming from the region, compared with 38% for Europe and 45% for Americas. It is addressing this by engaging two popular Asian artistes as spokespersons for the brand. One of the other two celebrities was engaged partly because he (John Cena) has a "growing following" in China. Operationally, it has targeted the reduction of company-operated stores by a net 160 (or approximately 30% of total stores) by the end of 2018. The reduction in physical presence is a recognition of the declining store traffic in line with the brick-and-mortar retail industry and so that the management could focus on wholesale and eCommerce growth. Crocs' quest for "higher quality revenues, reduced expenses, improved bottom line" appears to be on track. The share price is expected to be suppressed given the softness in the broader industry. However, if the company can demonstrate the sustainability of its recovery, Mr. Market would eventually come to recognize the improvement.

