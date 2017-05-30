The Pundits Are Wrong...Yet Again

The markets continued to rise to new highs on a wall of worry last week confounding the pundits/short sellers who continue to call for a market top or at least a 10% correction. Every day I hear that the markets are overvalued which is simply not true as the global economies are improving; earnings are growing strongly; interest rates remain historically low and financial risks are muted as liquidity and capital ratios are high.

This is simply not the prescription for a market top. Could there be a correction of 5% any time? Sure, but typically not when everyone is looking for it.

We continue to recommend staying the course despite the morass in DC as global reflation is the new overriding theme. The simple truth is that the markets remain undervalued still today. That is the big picture but it gets even better if you drill down into stock selection. Corporations continue to change their stripes which will lead to higher volumes, margins, profits, cash flow, dividends, buybacks and stock market multiple for those at the forefront of change and quite the opposite for those who keep their heads in the ground.

It is clear that the market supports the best in breed in each industry while shunning the weak sisters. The disruptors play a huge role in the marketplace so keep your eyes open and don't accept the status quo as an acceptable formula to win in the future. The past is not prologue. Instead of looking through the rear view mirror investors must train themselves look through the windshield. Strength is the ability to anticipate change, both positive and negative, and invest accordingly before it becomes obvious to the majority. But it does take time to unfold and be valued correctly.

Let me give you three examples of what I am talking about.

We bought Huntsman Chemical (NYSE:HUN) over a year ago at an average cost below $15 per share. Huntsman was transitioning from a broad based chemical company to a specialty chemical company as it was setting up to spin off its commodity chemical businesses. Once concluded the remaining company would be revalued significantly as it would be labeled a specialty chemical company.

As the spin has gotten closer the market began revaluing the stock, which now sells at $25 per share. Last week the company announced that it would merge the "newco," after the spin, with Clariant (OTC:CLZNF), a Swiss specialty company of equal size. There are few business overlaps and well over $400 million in synergies. The combined company is easily worth over $35 within a year of the merger that will close by year-end.

Another example where you invest for change is the Dow/DuPont (NYSE:DD) merger, which should finally close by the end of the summer. We bought Dow (NYSE:DOW) a year ago below $50/share; it now sells above $61 per share and will be worth north of $80 a share eighteen months down the road as the combined company splits into three separate entities and realizes billions in merger savings. By the way, we liked Dow as a stand-alone company too as it is best in class with superior management.

Third example are the large city center banks. We have been discussing this group for over a year now with multiple ways to win: earnings were rising despite a relatively flat yield curve; capital and liquidity ratios were increasing above statutory levels permitting higher dividends and buybacks; they were selling at large discounts to tangible book and to the market, and finally earnings growth would accelerate once the Fed began raising rates.

I did not anticipate a Trump victory and changes in Dodd Frank that are now occurring that would benefit banks. Despite making over 40% so far, I see another up leg as earnings growth accelerates with an improving economy and buybacks/dividends are increased meaningfully after the next stress test soon to occur.

The Paix et Prospérité portfolio is comprised of best in class; meaning management at the forefront of change to maintain and increase their global competitive position and enhance shareholder value. Patience is needed as this happens over time.

Let's go back to the macro picture.

All of the data points released last week support an accelerating global economy with the U.S kicking in as well with projected second quarter growth over 3.5% after a revised gain of 1.2% in the first quarter. Both consumer and business confidence continue to rise supporting economic expansion for the foreseeable future. The monetary authorities will clearly remain one step behind as inflation remains tame and fear remains that the acceleration in growth is not sustainable without policy changes, which look delayed into 2018 at best.

We still expect that Trump and the Republican Congress will pass a watered down tax overhaul plan, a trillion-dollar infrastructure program and succeed with positive change at the margin with our trade partners. Regulatory relief, too, will remain at the forefront of their agenda. I do not expect a repeal/rewrite of Obamacare until the Democrats come to the table, which may not occur until the end of 2018.

Nonetheless all of these changes will be positive for our economy at the margin and we expect some acceleration in growth in 2018 and 2019.

Finally, I want to say a few words about Trump's first trip abroad. It was clear to me that he got his message across both in the Middle East and in Europe. I feel that he made great strides in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Israel but not in Europe where he promoted "America First" which was too harsh for our long-standing partners to hear. The truth is that America is the elephant in the room that all must find a way to deal with but that doesn't mean that I accept Trump's tactics. He could have gotten his message across in a better way showing understanding and compassion with an understanding that change is not easy, takes time and benefits must accrue to all.

Let's wrap this up.

The global economy continues to improve; earnings growth is accelerating; monetary policy remains accommodative with interest rates remaining historically low; the stock market is still undervalued even today; and it's all about the right stock selection. The pundits are wrong, yet again, as this is not the formula for a market top at all.

Review all the facts; stop, pause, reflect and consider mindset shifts; consider the proper asset allocation maintaining risk controls; do independent in-depth research and...Invest Accordingly!