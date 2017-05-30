Integra LifeSciences: 2 Recent Acquisitions Set To Drive Substantial Upside

The healthcare equipment subsector has been an incredibly strong performer in recent years. There is plenty to like within the industry: strong revenue growth, excellent margins, relatively low leverage. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has been a stand-out performer, trouncing the returns of both the S&P 500 and peers. Such share price performance has been well-deserved, as Integra has posted strong EBITDA increases recently: from $112M in fiscal 2014 to $188M in fiscal 2016. Two recent acquisitions (Codman Neurosurgery and Derma Sciences) are set to enhance the company's core offerings, and the company is really set to be a dominant player within its niche. Shares are not cheap by most measures, but does the company have the opportunity to grow into its valuation and provide further upside?

Business Overview

Integra develops, manufactures, and markets key surgical implant devices and medical instruments. The company's products have found a place in operating rooms and critical care units at hospitals across the globe, with a focus on neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and orthopedics. The company reports in two segments: Specialty Surgical Solutions (64% of 2016 sales) and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies (36% of 2016 sales). The Specialty Surgical Solutions business designs and manufactures surgical instrumentation with broad uses, from tissue ablation, dural repair, and tools used in the neuro critical care suite. The company is one of the largest surgical instrument suppliers in the United States, with products used at all stages of a procedure, from surgical preparation to within the operating room to monitoring during recovery. This is a mid-single digit organic revenue growth business overall, with pockets of higher growth sprinkled throughout the portfolio (dural repair, neuro critical care products). Primary competitors include Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR), and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), as well as a variety of smaller specialized companies.

The Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies business is the smaller business but is the higher growth story at Integra (low teens organically). The company offers a rather interesting combination of soft tissue repair and regeneration, as well as joint replacements and small bone fixation. Treatment uses include burns, hernia repair, tendons, and general chronic wounds. The bone and joint reconstruction is primarily used in areas previously difficult to repair, such as the bones in the hand, wrist, foot, and ankle. Management intends to keep developing this business and has added on to it via acquisition (such as Derma Sciences, described below).

The 2017 Story: Acquisition Growth and Development

At this point, whether Integra LifeSciences sees further shares price expansion comes down to execution on both integration and growth within its two recent deals. Early January, the company announced the purchase of Derma Sciences for $204M, with the deal closing without a hitch in the middle of the first quarter. For a little context, Derma Sciences is a tissue regeneration company, with a core focus on advanced wound and burn care. Strategically, this transaction builds out the scale within the company's high growth Orthopedic and Tissue Technologies business, and while the purchase price was somewhat steep (2.5x sales, net dilutive to earnings through the 1H of 2018) there is a lot to like within this deal. For some time, Integra has been trying to develop a "3 x 3 Strategy," by essentially offering three product families (engineered collagen, acellular dermal matrix, and human amniotic tissue) through three channels (inpatient, outpatient, and enterprise). Integra was most interested in the company's amniotic and placental tissue products business, which was a component that the company was missing prior to this deal. Management believes it will be the first company to offer such a comprehensive product offering, with a broad range of applications (multiple wound types/severity) and clinical settings. The deal will be dilutive to current gross margin and growth within Integra's existing division assuming a continuation of historical sales trends (mid- to high single-digit growth, mid 50% gross margin), but it is likely Integra will be able to leverage its existing sales channels to expand underlying growth.

Integra did not wait long in announcing another deal. Just one month later in February, the company announced the acquisition of Codman Neurosurgery for $1.045B from Johnson & Johnson. Once the deal closes, pro forma bank leverage is expected to be roughly 4.3x at closing late this year, below the max leverage permitted under the senior credit facility. Traditionally, the capital structure at Integra has been conservative, so this is a major shift; however, this is a deal that was necessary to catapult the company forward in the medical equipment space. Codman is a well-known brand within the surgical tooling space, and it will bring more clout to the company's operations. The acquired business generated $370M in revenue during 2016, with EBITDA margins of 31%. Buying this business for 9x EBITDA was a fair price, one that left a little bit of opportunity for Integra. The deal is expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS by $0.22 in the first full year after closing, with expectations of steady 5% revenue growth going forward. Currently, both companies have dedicated integration teams that have been working together since the deal announcement in February, and senior management has been encouraged by the progress being made. Regulatory review appears to be moving along well, and despite the receipt of a second request from the United States, I don't foresee any problem with deal approval.

Analysts have focused on the international impact of the Codman acquisition. Prior to the deal, more than three quarters of revenue at Integra was sourced in the United States; post deal, that percentage improves dramatically (down to a 70/30 split). Most of that impact is from Latin America and Asia where Integra did not have much presence, and the transaction will significantly build out the company's commercial infrastructure (distribution, sales staff, etc.) in these locales. This should provide significant opportunity for stronger cross-selling. Management had this to say on the international opportunity on the Q1 conference call:

Sure. Now, so look at - we just got back from several weeks visiting various key countries for us in Europe as well as Asia-Pacific. I came back much more optimistic and enthusiastic around the growth potential especially in Asia-Pacific. Japan and China represent really key opportunities for us over the long-term. Codman does bring a different element to this and accelerates a lot of the growth especially in areas where we can go direct in certain markets.

Nonetheless, there is execution risk here on these deals. Integra has had an excellent history of acquiring and integrating acquired businesses (MicroFrance from Medtronic, DuraSeal from Covidien, Surgical Headlights from Welch Allyn), improving financial results of the acquired businesses and improving growth. However, all of these were <$100M in size, and Integra management will need to show that they can execute on larger transactions.

Valuation, Takeaway

For full year 2017, management has guided for $1.13B in revenue at the midpoint or $265M in adjusted EBITDA. Keep in mind that that EBITDA figure will exclude heavy acquisition-related charges ($20M booked in Q1 alone), but that full year 2017 will not get a full year of contribution from the Derma Sciences acquisition and that the Codman acquisition has been excluded entirely (despite a likely Q4 close, so there will be some minimal contribution). Management has also self-admitted that this guidance is on the conservative side, so there is ample opportunity for a beat.

2018 will be the true story, with revenue jumping to $1.6B (Street analysts have not updated yet). This represents 8% organic growth off 2017 guidance, as well as a full $385M in 2018 contribution from Codman. Adjusted EBITDA jumps to $400M. Integra currently trades at $4,400M in enterprise value, but that does not include the capital structure impact yet from the company's upcoming debt raise to fund the Codman deal; including that impact, Integra trades at 13.7x 2018 EBITDA.

In the medical equipment space, that simply is dirt cheap. Stand-t equipment maker West Pharmaceuticals (with a similar growth profile) trades at 20x 2018 EBITDA, and C.R. Bard trades at 17.9x 2018 EBITDA expectations. While underlying earnings quality is much different currently (due to significant acquisition-related charges), I still believe the inherent discount here more than prices in risk related to hiccups on deal integration or costs related to restructuring. If you're looking for a little bit of exposure to the medical equipment space, this is going to be one of the better opportunities over the next two years in my opinion.

