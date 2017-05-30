Defensive Fund With A Habit Of Raising Dividends

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund, Founder of The Mortgage REIT Forum, with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

What to do

One of the complications of investing, especially for newer investors, is being able to choose a winning stock and sticking with it. It's too bad we can't all just start with Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM). Well, theoretically everyone could, but that much demand would distort prices. Trying to decide between individual companies to invest in can be extremely difficult, but choosing a mutual fund is going to be easier for investors trying to get market exposure. It's also a great way to find a sector that is lacking from a portfolio and invest more in it. There are several metrics to look at when deciding between investments and timing when is comfortable and at the right price for the individual investor. The market is at high valuations currently and domestic equity mutual funds are heavily influenced by the direction the market is moving. However, there can be a material difference in performance between all the mutual funds. There are also many different strategies investors use when deciding between investment choices. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Inv (MUTF:VDAIX) has performed well on several of these metrics.

A mutual fund? But why?

I will not be dealing with the current market valuation issue, but will be focusing on analyzing this mutual fund. Looking at all the domestic equity markets, just about every index fund looks too expensive for me to suggest starting a new position. I research mutual funds because even though they often have a better option in their ETF form, some investors are required to invest in only a few options. Employer restricted accounts can be very restrictive, and it's nice to know which options may be suitable. I'm invested in mutual funds myself for this very reason. Specifically, the mutual funds I'm using target Treasuries and international equity.

What is VDAIX about?

VDAIX tracks the performance of the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard uses a passive management style in VDAIX and the funds remain fully invested. The index that it follows emphasizes companies with a track record for growing their dividends year after year. VDAIX includes companies which have increased their dividends for a minimum of ten years consecutively. It also attempts to not be invested in stocks which have a low probability of increasing their dividends. One of the aspects I really like about this fund is that it excludes REIT investments. I'm fond of this because it's my specialty and I'd rather invest in individual companies instead of being indexed.

If an investor wants to add diversified REIT exposure, they could look at using the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ). Due to the dividends being unqualified, investors may prefer to use their IRA for this kind of investment. Alternatively, they may have an employer-sponsored option that invests specifically in REITs. The investor could split contributions between the mutual funds to establish their desired allocation. If they are choosing individual REITs, they can choose between the highest quality funds like Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN). I've invested in one of the high yield equity REITs, Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG). The dividend yield is exceptionally high because many investors are scared to venture into owning anything related to malls.

Yield and expenses

The current yield is at 1.92% which isn't what I'd expect from a fund which focuses on dividends. Although, I suppose it's a lot easier to have a high probability to raise your dividend if it's small. The expense ratio is .17% which is a decrease over the last couple years. The expense ratio is pretty good for a mutual fund.

Holdings

The difference in mutual fund performance is going to come down to the difference in holdings and expense ratio. Strategy does come into play with performance, but many funds passively invest to follow an index.

Here's a chart with the top 30 allocations in the fund and their dividend yield:

(NASDAQ:MSFT) MICROSOFT CORP 4.21% 2.23% (NYSE:PEP) PEPSICO INC 4.04% 2.73% (NYSE:JNJ) JOHNSON&JOHNSON 3.98% 2.65% (NYSE:MMM) 3M CO 3.30% 2.34% (NYSE:MDT) MEDTRONIC PLC 3.23% 2.02% (NYSE:UTX) UNITED TECH CORP 2.71% 2.17% (NASDAQ:WBA) WALGREENS BOOTS 2.64% 1.85% (NYSE:UNP) UNION PAC CORP 2.58% 2.19% (NYSE:CVS) CVS HEALTH CORP 2.39% 2.61% (NYSE:ACN) ACCENTURE PLC-A 2.26% 1.97% (NYSE:TXN) TEXAS INSTRUMENT 2.24% 2.47% (NYSE:LMT) LOCKHEED MARTIN 2.21% 2.57% (NASDAQ:COST) COSTCO WHOLESALE 2.21% 1.12% (NYSE:ABT) ABBOTT LABS 2.13% 2.37% (NYSE:LOW) LOWE'S COS INC 2.09% 1.73% (NYSE:NKE) NIKE INC -CL B 2.08% 1.37% (NYSE:CB) CHUBB LTD 1.81% 1.94% (NYSE:CL) COLGATE-PALMOLIV 1.80% 2.12% (NYSE:GD) GENERAL DYNAMICS 1.66% 1.66% (NYSE:TJX) TJX COS INC 1.45% 1.65% (NYSE:SYK) STRYKER CORP 1.44% 1.20% (NYSE:FDX) FEDEX CORP 1.43% 0.82% (NYSE:ITW) ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS 1.35% 1.85% (NYSE:CSX) CSX CORP 1.33% 1.48% (NASDAQ:ADP) AUTOMATIC DATA 1.33% 2.25% (NYSE:RTN) RAYTHEON CO. 1.29% 1.95% (NYSE:NOC) NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1.22% 1.40% (NYSE:BDX) BECTON, DICKINSON 1.13% 1.57% (NYSE:ECL) ECOLAB INC. 1.07% 1.13% (NYSE:SPGI) S&P GLOBAL INC. 0.98% 1.17%

Bring on the defense

If you do not think investing to endure a recession makes sense right now, I must disagree. This is exactly when it makes sense. The market is rallying to all-time highs and there has hardly been any new legislation signed into law (or repealed). We are seeing a shift in sentiment, rather than a shift in fundamentals.

Remember in 2016 when we had recession frights and most of the market sold off because gasoline was getting cheaper. Do you think Pepsi wants gas to be inexpensive or expensive? The cheaper the gasoline, the more cash consumers have left for Pepsi's products. This is not going to be a significant correlation, but it should still be present. By the time a recessionary scare is on the horizon, it is too late to be modifying the portfolio.

Dig into those companies

Let's begin right from the top. Microsoft is the leading allocation within the ETF and it seems to be there on almost every ETF. I see that as a little bit of a disadvantage for two reasons. One is that I'm worried Microsoft may face some noteworthy challenges dealing with pressure from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The Android operating system works reasonably well for many devices. While I still solely buy computers running Windows, it is Windows 7. As a Microsoft customer, the company hasn't made much that appeals to me in the last several years.

As we go down the list, I see numerous companies that fit very nicely into dividend growth portfolios. Johnson & Johnson has been a consistent among dividend investors for many years. 3M is one of the companies I personally think has a solid future. Look around the room you're sitting in. If you're at a computer desk, chances are there are supplies within arm's reach that come from 3M. Its diversification among products should help it survive major technology shifts which makes it a good defensive holding.

Pepsi offers more than sugary snacks that aids in people gaining too much weight. The company also offers a growing portfolio of healthier (or less bad) snacks. I believe we are observing a shift towards consumers desiring healthier foods, so this should be a positive for Pepsi. The company had a serious advertising failure recently, but I believe its brands remain extremely strong. Of course, for investors the 2.85% dividend yield is pretty nice as well. Much like 3M, I see Pepsi as being more than capable of withstanding a recession.

Conclusion

VDAIX passively follows an index and has performed fairly well over a long period of time. This fund is currently invested in a lot of companies which are too expensive today. If the market starts to decline then this fund is a decent place to start, especially if you're forced into mutual funds by your current employment.

There are many options when it comes to investing. For an investor who's looking at mutual funds, it makes sense to buy in when the prices are declining - not when the market is at all-time highs. If an investor insists on putting money in their retirement via employer-sponsored accounts during all-time highs and choosing domestic equity, then this is one of the better options. With the current prices of the market I would choose VDAIX over SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). In a bull market SPY has historically done much better than VDAIX. However, I found this fund to be materially more defensive with less annualized volatility. It also takes less of a beating when the market is in a downturn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CYS-B, CMO-E.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.