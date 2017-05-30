General Electric: Management Simply Confirmed 2 Things That We Should Have Already Known

The company made it official that the 2018 $2.00 EPS estimate should be viewed as the top end of management's guidance.

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) CEO, Jeffrey Immelt, recently presented at the Electrical Products Group ("EPG") Brokers Conference and the financial community was not pleased with what he had to say about the company's $2.00 EPS target for 2018. GE shares have greatly underperformed the broader market on a YTD basis so Mr. Immelt "talking down" the company's 2018 guidance added fuel to an already blazing fire, which caused GE's stock price to fall another 2%.

(Source: Nasdaq)

The expectation for GE to reach $2.00 EPS by 2018 has been a stretch goal for some time now, in my opinion, so nothing that I heard over the last week changed my view of this company or its near-term prospects.

2018 Is Still The Year, Even if $2.00/Share Is Not Achieved

Let's clarify one thing: Mr. Immelt did not scrap the 2018 EPS guidance but, instead, he simply helped investors understand that $2.00 should be viewed as the high-end of the guidance, i.e. a stretch goal.

...And what I would say is we have to underwrite 2018 assuming that resource markets don't get better, right. So I think you got to work a number of scenarios, but I don't think we do you any favors unless we underwrite 2018 assuming resource markets are stable. If you do that as your underwriting case $2 should be at the high end of the range and our job now is to take more cost out. - Jeffrey Immelt, EPG Conference (linked above)

During the Q&A portion of the conference, Mr. Immelt was pressed about the 2018 EPS guidance but he again stood firm that $2.00 was still within range:

Unidentified Analyst Sure. Jeff so first just to confirm I mean, you're reiterating that $2 is a makeable number because you're going to cut cost to make up for the resource? Jeffrey Immelt It's going to be in the range Scott. So what I would say is look we are looking forward and assuming that markets don't get better. We've got other pots of cost to take out, which we're going to go do. But -- and I would say if we want to take it off the page we'd have taken off the page we didn't want to. But I want to get back to 3% to 5% organic growth, 100 basis points plus the margin enhancement, good free cash flow conversion.

Based on what Mr. Immelt stated, the $2.00 EPS by 2018 is still on the table. Yes, it is not likely that the company will make this number but let's take a step back and consider this - GE not reaching $2.00 by 2018 is not a showstopper. Why? It's simple, because the company's earnings growth trend would still be intact, even if the $2.00 is not achieved. Let's remember where GE was a few short years ago.

(Sources: GE's Q4'16 and Q4'15 Earnings Presentations)

The company's industrial earnings (industrial operating plus the financing Verticals), which by the way is the earnings that should really matter to long-term investors, grew by 17% and 14% over the last two fiscal years. This brings me back to my point: shareholders should be encouraged that the 2018 EPS estimate is still on the table but even a more realistic number of $1.88/share (consensus EPS estimate per Yahoo! Finance) would still represent another year of double-digit industrial earnings growth. What's not to like about a mature company like GE that is going through a major transformation but that is also expected to grow its operating earnings by double-digit figures?

The Dividend Is (Obviously) Not A Concern

In a recent article, I covered the risk of GE cutting its dividend and I came to the conclusion that investors should fully expect for the company to maintain (and slowly grow) its already rich dividend. During the EPG conference, Mr. Immelt tried to put the dividend concerns to bed by stressing the fact that the dividend is a top priority, in addition to it being fully accounted for in GE's capital allocation plans.

(Source: GE's EPG Conference Presentation)

Mr. Immelt took the time during the EPG conference to confirm another thing that we should have already known: GE's dividend is not (and never was) at risk.

GE Is Officially An Undervalued Industrial Conglomerate

The company stood by its 2017 EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.70, so GE shares are currently attractively valued when compared to its peers.

GE PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

I believe that the market concerns - oil and gas pressures, Alstom integration, cash conversion, margin expansion, etc. - related to GE's long-term story are fully priced into the stock. Plus, the company is even more attractively valued the further that you look out (e.g. trading at ~14.5x the consensus 2018 EPS estimate of $1.88).

Bottom Line

Mr. Immelt confirmed two things that investors should have already been aware of: (1) the 2018 EPS estimate is a stretch goal, and (2) the company's dividend is safe. Therefore, the recent stock price pressure should be viewed as an opportunity to start a long position in a company that has great business prospects through 2018.

As I described in this article, GE should be viewed as a long-term investment and not a trade so, in this context, there is a lot to like about GE as we progress through the current year. We all know that Mr. Immelt will never get the benefit of the doubt so long-term investors should treat these "Immelt drops" as long-term buying opportunities.

If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about this company or any other company that I analyze, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE, HON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.