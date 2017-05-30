Is Signet A Buy At $49?

Even after the 22% decline since my March 1, 2017 "avoid" rating, I still can't recommend buying shares of SIG at $49.

The market reacted negatively towards its two phased in house financing outsourcing.

On March 1, 2017, I wrote a short and sweet piece on Signet: More Downside? The thrust of my article was, even at $63.88 (the opening price the morning of publication), that shares of SIG faced too many headwinds for me to consider trying to low tick it. Fast forward almost three months later, and my intuition proved accurate, as shares of Signet (NYSE:SIG) recently pierced the physiological $50 mark after very disappointing Q1 2018 results. Despite the 22% decline, since March 1st, I am still not ready to recommend shares of Signet.

I will walk readers through why I can't recommend shares of Signet, even at this valuation.

As you can see, same store sales for Q1 2018 were terrible at negative 11.5%.

Enclosed below are six concerning slides from Signet's Q1 investor presentation (see link here).

Operating margins declined by 520 bps, as gross margins dipped by 300 bps and SG&A was 300 bps in the wrong direction.

YoY, for Q1, bad debt expense increased by $9 million from $34 million to $43 million.

Despite, the terrible Q1 2018 results, incredibly, management maintained guidance. On the conference call, they didn't try to walk back full year guidance, despite repeated questions by the skeptical sell side.

See Management's commentary from Q1 2018 conference call (link here).

By far the biggest forward looking news was Signet's plan to spin off and outsource its in house credit portfolio. This will take place in two Phases (see below). Phase 1 is expected to close by October 2017. When asked about timing of phase 2 on the call, management confirmed that it wouldn't take place during FY18.

See this quote from conference call:

Let me take a moment to explain what we are accomplishing in this first phase. We are pleased to announce that we have [sold] our prime quality receivables with a $1 billion growth book value to Alliance Data at par value. Following the close of the transaction, Alliance Data will service these receivables also.

The market is uncertain as to what the value of SIG's non prime account receivables are and by how much to haircut the non-prime book.

In other news, there was a good analyst question about the pace of independent jewelry store closures:

Here is management's response:

Takeaway

Signet faces considerable headwinds including declining mall traffic, back to back negative same store sales, weak jewelry spending, uncertainty surrounding its non-prime on balance sheet accounts receivables, and the continued fall out/negative press from the company's sexual harassment and diamond switching scandals. Then there is the risk of operating leases as more brick and mortar stores close. Despite the valuation, the headwinds more than offset the face value low valuation. That said, the stock is so oversold, it is possible it may experience a short term trading bounce.

