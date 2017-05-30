FirstSolar: This Analyst Just Doesn't Get It

I highlight the short-term behavior of analysts: switching from sell with a price target of $21 to buy with a price target $43 in the span of a mere quarter.

Thesis

FirstSolar (NASDAQ:FSLR) continues to be undervalued based on an examination of the balance sheet. The fact that the company has a positive operating cash flow and even a positive free cash flow indicate that the balance sheet value will continue to increase. I believe that the valuation should adjust upwards as a result. A conservative price to book ratio of 1 would result in an upside potential of 23%.

Introduction

My last article about FirstSolar was largely about the incredibly cheap valuation. The valuation was a result of multiple analyst downgrades. In my article, I listed all of the reasons the various analysts gave and tried to assess them based on their merit. The reasons were:

1) Credit Suisse says the guidance on project timing poses risks to FSLR's 2017 earnings estimates. Credit Suisse adds that FSLR's book of business is unlikely to support a 3x earnings growth. 2) Johnson argues that FSLR has been bolstering its revenues by deferring high-quality revenue to future periods, but since these projects have been completed, FSLR won't be able to do this anymore. 3) J.P Morgan reasons that since Chinese solar companies have decided to raise production by 15%, the added supply will likely hurt U.S. solar companies. There is really not much one can say to refute this"

I concluded that most of these reasons were fairly bogus. I especially found argument number two by analyst Johnson from Axiom Capital a spin on the facts. I reasoned:

"It has been widely known that FSLR will not be making as much revenue in 2017 as in previous years. This is because the company has elected to skip a generation of solar technology and instead focus on a newer generation with the aim of acquiring better margins since it will be delivering better technology. "

Lo and behold, this same analyst from Axiom Capital recently upgraded FirstSolar based on the 1Q17 results. In fact, Johnson now thinks the stock is a hold and believes that FSLR's fair value could approach $76 by 2019. This is based on the assumption that module prices increase. Very interesting, indeed. Wasn't it just a couple of months ago that FirstSolar could not compete? Why assume higher prices for an uncompetitive product?

It gets even better. According to Johnson, the stock could be headed toward $43 in the near-term. Again, very interesting, indeed. Johnson previously had a sell rating with a $21 price target.

I understand that sometimes, a single quarter can change the thesis dramatically, but this is just downright comical. To be fair to Johnson, even though he sees significant upside, he is still no fan of the stock, because "excluding the Moapa sale, we calculate FSLR's Q1 EPS would have come in closer to a $0.23/share loss, or a sizeable miss vs. consensus."

This type of behavior highlights the incredible short-term focus that "professional" investors currently apply. To be fair to Johnson once more, this is not their fault. Investors simply demand short-term returns. Why else do almost all funds report their performance monthly? A down month, when the market is up, is especially hard to forgive by investors. The phone will be ringing all day at a fund experiencing such a month. Alas, investors are short-term beasts and FirstSolar is an especially good example of that.

Just look at the value

Management's cash guidance for the year end:

1) $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion for the end of this year after deducting $525 to $625 million in CaPex (partially) related to the series 6 transition.

2) Total debt $277 million

3) Free cash flow $493 million

These numbers are very encouraging. Especially since the company is still trading below its tangible book value of roughly $4.7 billion. I adjusted the balance sheet by subtracting the following from the total assets:

1) Inventory of $433 million to accommodate the "their inventory is useless" argument that some bears throw around.

2) Goodwill of $15 million because this isn't a sellable item.

3) Intangibles of $86 million to be conservative.

4) Total current and non-current liabilities of $1.4 billion.

That leaves us with a balance sheet value of $4.7 billion, while the equity is currently valued at $3.8 billion. In other words, the equity would need to appreciate 23% to match the value of the assets.

The story gets even better since the company is not burning any cash. Also, historically, the company has traded above its book value. Now that the negative sentiment has faded, we can expect the share price to continue to appreciate.

I should note that not all analysts were positive. Baird downgraded FSLR from outperform to neutral with a $38 price target, citing valuation. The implicit argument here is a lack of (sufficient) margin of safety in the stock price. In other words, they are not necessarily bearish on the company's fundamentals.

Conclusion

Following analyst recommendations can lead to very volatile portfolio returns since these analysts are incentivized to look at short-term results. FSLR clearly looks good on a fundamental basis. The company is producing cash and is trading at a discount to its book value. The fact that it is adding cash, even after accounting for the capex related to its series 6 development, is a very positive sign. This means that the added cash will be parked on the balance sheet or allocated to increase earnings power which will increase the book value and this will increase the company's valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.