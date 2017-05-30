Amaya: Time To Move On

With the share price up and mixed success it's time to move on.

The original thesis revolving around Baazov, Sportsbetting and DFS has largely played out or become irrelevant.

I have exited Amaya Gaming (AYA) because of a number of reasons which together added up to the decision. Subscribers to The Black Swan Portfolio received an update with a similar core message at an earlier date.

The original thesis as published on The Black Swan Portfolio revolved around the involvement of an ambitious young owner operator in Beezov and the strong Pokerstars franchise with considerable potential to build out sportsbetting revenue through cross-selling. Due to a historical strategic choice to continue offering poker in the U.S. when competitors chose to shut down their offerings, Pokerstars chose to refrain from adding sportsbetting capabilities to its client. Ultimately its U.S. operations got shut down just like those of its competitors and that left the strong poker operator playing catch-up in sportsbetting and casino offerings.

Beezov has been out for quite a while now and I don't see him getting back in. Lately he's been selling shares.

Meanwhile, the new CEO is getting ready to start making acquisitions:

2017 will also be to a large extent the continuing transitional year for us, but probably from the second half of this year, I can be much more focused on finding ways to grow the company, not necessarily organically," says Ashkenazi.

The track record for non owner operators doing acquisitions that make existing shareholders rich is not very good. I'm highly pessimistic this is the right strategy.

Amaya has over $2 billion in debt still and this seems a good opportunity to cut back on leverage exposure.

The Sportsbook revenue did arrive as anticipated and has been showing up in Amaya's numbers for all to see. I do expect there's more to come on that front but its not the hidden driver it once was:

source: company presentation

Another very interesting angle has been the DFS asset Pokerstars acquired in Victiv. Unfortunately, the environment for DFS cooled off substantially and that option isn't as valuable as it was when I initiated the position.

All this adds up to a point where there are more attractive investments to be found across global markets and have exited Amaya Gaming.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.