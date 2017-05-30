Defense Fund Crushes Spy With Volatility

ITA has had over 100% more returns than SPY over the last decade.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF is allocated into the industrial sector and has done exceptionally well.

Industrial sector performance

The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:ITA) is an industrial sector fund which has done exceptionally well. ITA seeks to track the results of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index. This fund is passively managed and therefore does not try to beat the index it's following. Generally, the fund invests 90% into the securities that are in the index.

I'll be focusing on analyzing the ETF. Along with the market, this sector is priced extremely high. I would not want to buy in at the current price and it would have to fall a significant amount for me to change my mind. I do still think this is a good fund which has performed very well. Bear in mind, while this fund has done so well it still carries a lot of risk. The risk comes from lack of diversification and from having materially more volatility than SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Expenses

The expense ratio right now is at.44%. Compared to the equity ETFs I have been covering, this is on the expensive side. This fund has done well, but this doesn't mean that performance will continue. Beware that high expense ratios can have a significant impact and take a bite out of your total returns over time.

Yield

The current yield is .96%. This fund isn't built around high dividends. However, it is still a fund I'd want to invest in with a long-term horizon.

Risk profile

Let's take a look at the volatility.

Since the inception of the fund on May 5, 2006 there has been total returns of 232.8% compared to SPY's returns of 126.2%. The important part is the volatility:

ITA:

Annualized volatility: 21.7%

Max drawdown -59.7%

SPY:

Annualized volatility: 20%

Max drawdown: -55.2%

ITA has done materially better then SPY over a long period of time. Even though the returns have been great, keep in mind it came at having materially more volatility. The higher volatility helped total returns for this time period, but volatility works both ways - just not over the last decade. Even recently this fund has done insanely well.

Comparison over the last two years:

ITA:

Returns: 27%

Annualized volatility: 15.2%

Max drawdown: -15.9%

SPY:

Returns: 17.1%

Annualized volatility: 13.6%

Max drawdown: -13%

Sector breakdown

Here's a chart showing where this fund is allocated from the iShares website.

The fund is almost entirely invested in the industrial sector which has done quite well. This fund is great if you want exposure to this sector, but it has very little diversification across the entire market. If you're looking for a fund to get into the industrial sector then this is one that has historically done very well.

Holdings

Here are the top 30 holdings for ITA:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (NYSE:BA) BOEING 9.45% 3.04% (NYSE:UTX) UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP 9.02% 2.17% (NYSE:LMT) LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 7.74% 2.57% (NYSE:GD) GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP 6.97% 1.66% (NYSE:RTN) RAYTHEON 6.37% 1.95% (NYSE:NOC) NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP 6.14% 1.40% (NYSE:COL) ROCKWELL COLLINS INC 4.29% 1.23% (NYSE:TDG) TRANSDIGM GROUP INC 3.39% 0.00% (NYSE:LLL) L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC 3.20% 1.79% (NYSE:TXT) TEXTRON INC 3.19% 0.17% (NYSE:ARNC) ARCONIC INC 3.08% 0.88% (NYSE:HII) HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC 2.54% 1.22% (NYSE:OA) ORBITAL ATK INC 2.18% 1.26% (NYSE:SPR) SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS INC CLASS A 2.16% 0.73% (NYSE:BWXT) BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC 1.97% 0.78% (NYSE:TDY) TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 1.89% 0.00% (NYSE:HXL) HEXCEL CORP 1.84% 0.87% (NYSE:CW) CURTISS WRIGHT CORP 1.68% 0.58% (NYSE:ESL) ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP 1.57% 0.00% (HEIA) HEICO CORP CLASS A 1.47% 0.00% (NASDAQ:ROLL) RBC BEARINGS INC 1.41% 0.00% (NASDAQ:KLXI) KLX INC 1.40% 0.00% (MOGA) MOOG INC CLASS A 1.38% 0.00% (NYSE:TGI) TRIUMPH GROUP INC 1.29% 0.48% (NASDAQ:MRCY) MERCURY SYSTEMS INC 1.25% 0.00% (NYSE:HEI) HEICO CORP 1.25% 0.19% (NYSE:DGI) DIGITALGLOBE INC 1.20% 0.00% (NYSE:AJRD) AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC 1.10% 0.00% (NASDAQ:AOBC) AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS CORP 1.05% 0.00% (NASDAQ:AAXN) AXON ENTERPRISE INC 1.04% 0.00%

Let's talk more about some of the specific holdings. Knowing that the fund has delivered excellent returns, I want to look at how those top holdings are doing. Therefore, I charted the normalized diluted EPS on a TTM (trailing twelve month) basis for 6 holdings. This is important for determining whether the companies are becoming more profitable or simply more highly valued.

Earnings for UTX, the orange line, have been roughly flat over this entire period. Earnings for BA, the blue line, increased moderately throughout the measurement period. The major issue I have here is that these are the top 2 holdings and combine to account for more than 18% of the portfolio. The increase in valuation across the portfolio is not consistent with the growth rate in earnings. Instead, we appear to have a combination of the market becoming more bullish overall and investors seeing defense stocks as more appealing given a shift in expected government policy.

Build your own

Some investors may opt out of the expense ratio and simulate their own portfolio based on this fund. Here's a chart showing what it would look like:

Based on these numbers, I can also use the same tool to look at the income comparatively to the portfolio. You'll be able to see the % of income which is coming in from dividends. Here's what it looks like:

As you can tell, the top 6 companies are heavily weighted and I would want to use this as a portion of an entire portfolio. Being invested in only one sector is not only risky, but something I wouldn't want to do when it has performed so well for a decade. When money starts flowing in…

Conclusion

ITA has been a strong performer over the last decade. It has a very small yield and a material expense ratio that could scare some investors away. All things considered, it is a strong fund and if were to drop a large amount I'd consider placing it in my portfolio. I would be hesitant over a sector doing so well for such a long period of time. This fund isn't like consumer staples where the volatility isn't going to be a major problem compared to other sectors. I believe the equity market is too high right now for me to invest my money even in some of the best ETFs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CYS-B, CMO-E.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.