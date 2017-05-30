The Graying Of America - A Portfolio Levered To America's Changing Demographics

The Graying of America

There's nothing wrong with going gray; in fact, many people even say that a touch of gray is distinguished. With America's largest generation, the Baby Boomers, reaching retirement age and beyond, America itself is starting to 'go gray'. According to the Census Bureau, 10,000 people in the United States turn 65 (retirement age) every day. According to the report 'Aging in the United States', conducted by the Population Reference Bureau, "The number of Americans age 65 and older is on course to more than double from 46 million today to over 98 million by 2060, while the 65-and-older age group's share of the total population will rise to nearly 24 percent from 15 percent." Similarly, but using a slightly shorter timeframe, in its recent article The Invisible Revolution: How Aging is Quietly Changing America Derek Thompson of The Atlantic points out that "In the 1950s, at the height of the U.S. manufacturing supremacy, less than 10 percent of the country was older than 65. That share will double to 20 percent by 2050. The graying of America will touch every station of economic and political life: the size of the labor force, the jobs the economy will require… and the productivity of the workforce. In short, aging affects everything." This is a huge demographic shift which in many ways will change the face and demographic composition of America. What companies are poised to benefit/take advantage of this shift? More importantly, how can we, as investors, construct a simple portfolio to try to take advantage of this undeniable mega trend? I've decided to construct a portfolio of 5 equities and instruments that I feel are well-positioned to take advantage of this trend and increase earnings for many years to come as the trend continues to build momentum.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

According to the Aging in the United States report by the Population Reference Bureau, "The aging of the baby boom generation could fuel a 75 percent increase in the number of Americans ages 65 and older requiring nursing home care, to about 2.3 million in 2030 from 1.3 million in 2010." This seems like a great place to start our portfolio. With the increase in demand for housing in nursing homes (and also similarly, senior-living spaces in general) nearly doubling, I selected Omega Healthcare Investors as the first way to play this part of the trend. Trading at a reasonable P/E of about 15x and with a dividend yield of nearly 8%, this REIT focuses on providing financing for "skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities rehabilitation and acute healthcare facilities." The company has been increasing its dividend payout every quarter from $0.57 in 1Q 2016 to $0.58 in 2Q 2016, to $0.60 in 3Q 2016, $0.61 in 4Q 2016 and $0.62 for the most recent 1Q 2017. With a commitment to continuing to raise the dividend on a quarterly basis going forward, OHI is a great stock for dividend investors and dividend growth investors, and a worthy component of our new portfolio. For more details on OHI and their dividend payout, please refer to this excellent Seeking Alpha article Omega Healthcare Investors: Strong Buy by Achilles Research.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH)

Similarly, I decided to add another REIT to the portfolio that plays off of much of the same themes as OHI but also gives us exposure to some additional offshoots of the idea. Senior Housing Properties Trust is a bit more expensive than OHI with a P/E of 35x, but it offers a similarly attractive dividend yield of over 7%. What I really like about SNH is that not only does it operate SNFs, medical offices, and assisted living facilities like OHI, but it also owns independent living facilities and 10 wellness centers. The baby boomers are the wealthiest generation in U.S. history thus far, and it stands to reason that they will continue to enjoy and take advantage of wellness centers and spas as they age and continue to spur this trend because they will seek to improve their quality of life and even their longevity. Furthermore, not all boomers and retirees will need to live in assisted living facilities, but many may want to live in independent living communities for seniors like SNH offers, for the social aspect, sense of community, and just general quality of life. Furthermore, many seniors want to enjoy their later years without the burden of the maintenance that comes with owning your own home in the suburbs.

iShares Dow Jones US Pharma Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Sadly, it's a fact of life that as people age they typically need more medication, whether it's for arthritis, obesity or more serious diseases such as Alzheimer's or cancer. Given the wide array of treatments that the population needs, coupled with the current difficult political landscape for pharmaecuticals, I decided to go with an ETF for a basket of the whole pharmaceutical space rather than choose an individual stock, to both simplify matters and give us leverage to the widest amount of new cures and treatments possible, while taking out some of the 'single-stock risk'. Additionally, we are looking at this portfolio for 20-30 years out, so who knows what new advances and treatments will be available by then and from what companies, so it's better to have wide exposure to the whole group. I am selecting the iShares US Pharmaceutical ETF , which gives us ownership of the top pharmaceutical household names like Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers, Mylan and many more through its top holdings. Importantly, I chose IHE over other good 'healthcare' ETFs such as State Street's XLV Healthcare SPDR and Vanguard's VHT Healthcare ETF because those also include insurance companies such as United Health Group amongst their top holdings, and I feel that we would be better served with a pure play on pharmaceuticals themselves without diluting the exposure with insurance companies and other aspects of the healthcare space. As a bonus, IHE also pays a small dividend and has a reasonable expense ratio of 0.44%.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

As I know from hitting the greens with some of my older golf partners, your knees and hips are two things that can unfortunately cause your body a lot of grief as you age. Stryker Corporation a hot stock that is up 26% over the past year, has the remedy for this situation with its offerings in reconstructive hips and knees amongst other products and technologies. The company also sells surgical equipment, medical devices, and intensive care disposable products, amongst others. Stryker trades at 31x earnings, which is usually on the expensive side for my taste, but for a company so perfectly positioned for such a big secular trend, I feel like it is a key addition to the portfolio. In terms of discretionary spending versus 'needs', ask anyone with knee, hip, or back problems and they would certainly consider a fix to these problems as a necessity as opposed to a 'want' which makes Stryker a defensive investment even in challenging economic times.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

On a lighter note, it's not all surgeries and pharmaceuticals - with an abundance of wealth accumulated over the years and with lifespans and longevity increasing, baby boomers and new retirees will enjoy perhaps the most leisure time and longest retirement of any generation so far. Baby boomers love cruises and are more known for this than millennials or Gen Xers, so another way to play this trend is through the cruise lines. This also serves the benefit of diversifying our portfolio away from healthcare. I'm choosing Carnival Cruise Lines to represent this part of the trend in our portfolio. Even after an impressive run over the past year, up about 30% on a one-year basis and trading at near 52-week highs, Carnival still trades at a reasonable 15x earnings and and yields a generous 2.53% dividend at time of writing. With record numbers of baby boomers retiring every day, in addition to growing demand from China, I believe that Carnival has multiple secular growth drivers ahead of it and will serve our portfolio nicely.

Conclusion

The nice thing about our portfolio is that it will give us some really nice dividend payouts over the years, thanks to the robust yields from the REITs, not to mention the payouts from Stryker, Carnival and IHE, while also giving us plenty of growth potential by giving us fairly undiluted exposure to one of the most powerful secular trends in the modern United States, the aging of the baby boomer generation. With our new portfolio we can age gracefully and ride off into the sunset together!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.