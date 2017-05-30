J.C. Penney - Discussing Recent Developments And Management's Credibility

The stock has been punished too much, but I think at this moment there are better longs in the industry.

I have covered many retail stocks in my previous articles, and I often analyzed some of J.C. Penney's (NYSE:JCP) competitors, such as Macy's (NYSE:M) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). The reason why I have never written anything about J.C. Penney is that I have never spotted a favorable risk/reward on either the long or short side. Anyway, the recent developments in the stock market, and retail sector in particular, showed a strange asymmetry with several retail stocks. I have already written about some discrepancies between recent fundamental developments for Macy's and Nordstrom and the consequent market reaction. In this article, I will focus on J.C. Penney, sharing my thoughts on a potential investment in its stock.

Context, Recent Results And 2017 Guidance

There are no doubts that J.C. Penney's situation is delicate. The company started to show signs of idiosyncratic weakness after the great financial crisis: the whole retail industry recovered (including department stores), while J.C. Penney kept reporting bleeding sales and falling margins. An evident problem of overcapacity has been ignored for years, as the number of stores has never been reduced enough to fix the issue. As we can see in the chart below, the number of stores has declined only 8.4% since 2010.

J.C. Penney's management has always avoided clear cuts in number of stores, believing that physical presence is a key factor to build brand awareness and facilitate growth in the online channel. Only recently, the company accepted the reality and announced 138 closures for 2017, about 14% of its portfolio. A similar move was announced by other competitors, such as Macy's , which will close about 16% of its stores in 2017, while other competitors like Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) won't engage in store closures but will downsize many of their current stores.

In this context of overcapacity, portfolio optimization and efforts to build an omni-channel business, J.C. Penney has recently delivered mixed results, missing revenue but reporting a strong earnings beat and a positive guidance.

J.C. Penney: Q1 EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.27. Revenue of $2.71B (-3.6% Y/Y) misses by $60M.

Among the negative news, comps continued to decline at a high pace, falling 3.5% YoY. Nonetheless, the company reported a relatively positive guidance, as the decline in comps is basically expected to end and Earnings are expected to improve significantly, at least in adjusted terms. Margins are also expected to post a modest improvement compared to 2016.

The company also expects net debt/EBITDA to fall from 3.7X to 3.0x, and FCF to be in the $300 -$400 million range. This guidance is identical to that provided in February, the reason why some have been skeptical about the market's reaction. JCP declined 14% after the news. Moreover, it declined 7% the day before the earnings release and almost 5% the day after the ER, in response to other retailers' results.

Current Weakness, Balance Sheet And Guidance Credibility

Excluding the earnings beat, recent results were overall negative but largely anticipated. J.C. Penney continues to post operating losses and negative FCF, but managed to avoid a deterioration in the balance sheet. Actually, there have been significant improvements on that side, with a series of debt reduction initiatives and a positive feedback from rating agencies.

In this regard, the management provided a comment with a clear outlook for 2017:

Looking at our debt reduction initiatives. Since the start of the year, we continue to improve our capital structure by strengthening our balance sheet through significant debt reductions. In April, we utilized available cash on hand to retire at maturity approximately $220 million of the 2017 outstanding bonds, which lowered our annualized interest expense by approximately $17 million. Additionally, and as previously announced earlier this week, we launched cash tender offers to purchase up to $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2 outstanding series of securities. A cap has been placed on the 2018 outstanding bonds to tender up to $75 million in principal, with the balance of the tender offer focused on the outstanding bonds due in 2019. The retirement of these bonds is expected to contribute annualized interest expense savings of approximately $23 million.

The company's efforts to strengthen the balance sheet and reduce interest expenses have been recognized by Standard & Poor's, which upgraded JCP's credit rating to B+ and confirmed a positive outlook. This will help the company obtain more favorable financing conditions, fueling a virtuous circle.

Despite the strengthened balance sheet, the expectations of a lower net debt/EBITDA and the positive comps, the margins and the adjusted EPS guidance, the market showed increasing pessimism. If I had to find a rational reason for this reaction, I would say the market doesn't believe the guidance numbers can be met. This is probably related to management's recent misses on their guidance, and the consequent loss of credibility with analysts and investors. In Q3 for example, management guided for Q4 comps to be in the 2%-5% range, while actual comps were down 0.7%. Full-year comps for 2016 were guided in the range of a positive 1% to 2%, but they were flat. Besides that, the management basically failed to meet guidance for Q1 as well. In Q4's earnings call, the management said:

We think Q1 will be on the lower end of the guidance, but we feel very confident that we will be able to achieve our guidance for 2017.

The lower end of the guidance was -1%, while comps actually declined 3.6%. I can't blame the market for being skeptical, but if management actually managed to deliver in-line with guidance, the market's reaction would prove to be largely exaggerated or completely wrong.

There are some positive factors that can help the company meet their full-year guidance. First, the beauty category, supported by a partnership with Sephora and the Salon segment, has delivered significant comp growth. J.C. Penney now operates 588 Sephora inside its stores and will open 70 new locations in 2017. Moreover, the management said the company is also expanding 24 existing Sephora, growing each location by nearly 50% to accommodate more products and client services.

Regarding Salon, the management declared:

JCPenney Salon business once again drove positive comps for the quarter, and we continue to see benefits from rebranding to Salon by InStyle. We recently announced plans to rebrand 50 more of our salons to InStyle, and hire nearly 4,000 skilled stylists who'll help us to create even more reasons for customers who visit our improved salons. Our Salon customers shop our stores over 8x a year, so we see Salon as a tremendous customer acquisition strategy. The unique experience is a way to create for our customers in-store through our Salon and our Sephora growth initiatives are hard to replicate online and magnify the importance of a physical store.

Besides the beauty business, two more divisions are expected to deliver positive results - home appliances and sportswear. The former is showing strong sales growth with a positive effect on the home store division's comps. The latter is expanding through the opening of 600 new Nike (NYSE:NKE) store environments and the addition of Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) apparel in 400 stores. Both segments (home appliances and sportswear) are exposed to strong secular trends that offset the negative effects of online competition. In general, my view on this strategy is positive. I agree with the decision to increase the exposure to more resilient product categories, and I think their focus on developing the shopping experience through the increasing focus on services can help avoid a further deterioration in foot traffic.

Conclusion

I think the recent crash could be exaggerated considering management guidance and the positive results in terms of debt and interest expense reduction. On the other side, the market doubts on the management's ability to foresee results are legit, if we consider the recent misses on their own guidance. I do believe the retail sector has been punished too much in the recent past, and JCP remains on my watch-list for a potential long, but the current challenges and the volatile results make me want to wait for more positive signals. I think there are better longs from a risk/reward perspective in the retail industry. Upscale retailer Nordstrom, for example, has recently experienced a similar correction in response to its earnings release and those of competitors. I think JWN has the potential to perform very well in the next 1-3 years, as the business looks much more solid and resilient, while the positive guidance for 2017 is much more credible if we look at the company's recent performance vis-à-vis its management's expectations.

