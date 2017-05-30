Will Gold Go Long Or Wrong This Week?

Because of all the noise at play for metals this week, it is foolish to place short-term bets ahead of any indication of what factors will play most heavily.

There is a lot of noise in the gold trade this week. Making sense of direction will be difficult given all the potential drivers in play.

For starters, the factors in play include the ever expanding allegations of the Trump Administration's behavior with the Russians, which serves gold against dollar weakness. But the dollar may find support (or undermining) from elsewhere. For instance, there is also important consumer spending and inflation data on tap, but that could prove positive, negative or negligible for the dollar and vice versa for gold (for U.S. investors). Finally, there's the most important economic measure of the month to read into, as the last jobs report hits the presses just ahead of the June Fed meeting. So many things can go wrong or go long for gold, even before the market open on Tuesday, that it's probably foolish to make a weekly call ahead of any factor's emergence this week. Our long-term favor for gold remains intact.

Reflecting on last week

Gold (NYSE: GLD) broke higher at the close of last week's trading, I presume because of the latest allegations regarding President Trump's son-in-law and his private meetings with Russian diplomats. Gold should not have benefited from the upward revision to first quarter GDP or the solid Durable Goods Orders data (once you adjust for the revision to the prior month data) Friday, but it marched right through it. Gold also broke higher on Wednesday, right after the FOMC meeting minutes release, I presume due to the cautious and dovish tone I read from the notes. See my report, GLD - How the Fed Plays for more on this.

This Week

This coming week offers potential for more gains, but it likewise presents the possibility of strain. Heading into the week, it seems gold (NYSE: IAU) will start with an upward bias. That is thanks to that overhanging question about the FBI investigation of Russia's meddling in our election and how the Trump Administration behaved during and after the election. This week's support of gold from this factor is mostly due to the media's reporting of the actions of Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law. It has been alleged that Kushner behaved curiously in his private meetings with Russian diplomats in the Russian Embassy, where it is assumed sound does not escape.

Before the week started for us, German Chancellor Merkel gave a speech through which she told Germans and Europeans that it was clear they would have to fend for themselves and not expect the camaraderie from old war allies in Britain and the United States any longer. It's destabilizing type stuff to the U.S. dollar and to America, and it's disheartening to the "greatest generation."

If I may opine

I believe President Trump, in turning off and away our German friends at summits this past weekend, is simply pulling from his same negotiating game plan that works well toward getting what he wants from contractors. However, it's creating a rift between America and its allies when applied from the Oval Office, at least for now. Though, it may save us "a lot of money," maybe money is not the most important aspect to our relationship with many of our trading partners, like say Canada and Germany. So I get why the dollar is being sold off by investors globally (save for Brazil and Venezuela) on these concerns.

Moving beyond to relative data, Tuesday presents the Personal Income & Outlays Report for the month of April. The report also provides the Fed's most favored inflation gauge, the Core PCE Price Index. If the index ever shows a meaningful pickup in inflation, it would most likely serve gold prices immediately thereafter. However, just a slight pickup in inflation may actually harm gold prices as it would very likely lead Fed Funds Rate expectations immediately higher, serving dollar strength. So, you can see that just in this one data point, a slight variance and how the market interprets that variance can play differently.

Some on the technical side of analysis often miss the fine points in data points like this and ask questions like, "So why didn't gold do this or that when this or that happened?" Fundamental analysis requires in depth study of factors, not casual observances and quick claims of the failure of such factors. It should be obvious to investors that sentiment is driven by economic expectations and that a P/E ratio is based on current and expected earnings expectations, a real tangible factor upon which all value is based. For the price of gold, as it is both a commodity (NYSE: PHYS) with goods uses and an alternative currency (the view of many), its price is influenced by various factors. I believe most relevant among those is the value of the dollar for U.S. investors in gold, and we have seen that play out over time.

In this same economic report, Personal Income & Outlays, Consumer Spending data will play positively or negatively for stocks because of the message it offers about the economy. In so doing, it will serve or disserve dollar strength. A strong consumer spending figure, above economists' expectations (+0.4% month-to-month according to Bloomberg's survey), should drive dollar strength because of what it says about the economy and what it says about the Fed's monetary policy (tightening), which also serves dollar strength absent hyper inflation. But if a weak consumer spending data point is reported, gold (NYSE: NUGT) will rejoice as economic expectations are questioned and the Fed's policy trajectory is reviewed.

This same issue plays on Friday when the Employment Situation Report hits the wire. Strong job growth and unemployment rate improvement reflects well on the economy and on Fed Funds Rate expectations. However, within this same report, average hourly earnings and wage inflation are implied, and if they show hot on the inflation outlook, can weigh for gold and silver (NYSE: SLV) until Fed expectations are revised.

In conclusion, I expect the Trump Administration concerns to weigh in favor of gold at the start of this week. Not much is expected from inflation (economists see 0.1% month-to-month increase in Core PCE Price Index) and consumer spending data, though I expect that in coming months, possibly starting for April, we will see a pickup in both consumer spending and in inflation. For this week, there's too much noise at play for the dollar and gold, and so I believe it would be foolish to move ahead of further evidence of what factors will play most heavily for short-term traders. Readers here know, however, that my medium term and long-term favor for gold and gold miners (NYSE: GDX) (NYSE: GDXJ) remain because of the shift I perceive in our government's foreign policy strategy and in my perhaps outlier concerns for wage inflation and price increase pickup later this year. Investors interested in my regular coverage of the fundamental factors that play for gold are welcome to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.