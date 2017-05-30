Saudi's Foreign Reserves Fall Despite Higher Oil Prices

The severity of the decline in foreign reserve is one of the most important reasons as to why Saudi needs a successful Saudi Aramco IPO in late 2018.

According to Saudi Central Bank data, net foreign assets (foreign reserves) have fallen by another $8.5 billion over March and is now sitting at $492.9 billion, or the lowest level since 2011.

Source: Bloomberg

Since the oil downturn started in late 2014, the decline in foreign reserves total $244 billion. Over that 19-month period, the average monthly decline has been $12.84 billion.

The severity of the decline in foreign reserve is one of the most important reasons as to why Saudi needs a successful Saudi Aramco IPO in late 2018.

Since the start of 2017, Saudi's foreign reserve has decreased by $35.53 billion or a decline of $8.88 billion a month. If the same pace continues for the rest of this year, foreign reserve would fall to $421.852 billion. That would put the reserve close to 2010 levels:

The Saudi government has tried and failed some of the austerity measures it implemented since 2014. The fiscal breakeven according to the IMF remains around $78/bbl, and with most of the income generated from oil sales as opposed to income taxes, Saudi's economy is very sensitive to the fluctuation in oil prices.

While Saudi's financial situation is leaps, and bounds better than some of its Middle East neighbors, the decline in its reserves has pushed some hedge fund managers to bet on the Riyal and calling for an eventual devaluation. This would be unprecedented for the welfare state as most of the Saudi citizens work for the government sector, and inflation spiking would result in social chaos.

For Saudi, the Aramco (Private:ARMCO) IPO is just one step towards a lesser dependent oil economy, but the actual execution of the transition needs to take place. If history is any guide for massive economic reform changes, the road to a less oil dependency will prove to be an extremely difficult one. We currently put the odds low that Saudi can transition its economy off oil, and Saudi might just throw in the towel down the road and target for much higher oil prices.

