General Motors: Winning The Battle

David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital is losing its battle with General Motors (NYSE:GM). The activist investor wants General Motors to split into two classes of stock, one of investors interested in a dividend and one for growth.

In Einhorn's recent letter to General Motors shareholders, the hedge fund manager notes that GM management and its board is resisting change and using the worry of a credit downgrade as its key (yet weak) defense tactic. Einhorn still contends that General Motors' is "undermining" Greenlight's plan, and that's "outrageous."

A big blow.

The major proxy advisors that advise major institutional investors on how to vote on issues at shareholder meetings has gone against Einhorn. Greenlight wants three board members on the General Motors board. ISS has said investors should oppose all the Einhorn director candidates, going as far as to say that Einhorn's plan for a dual class structure should be opposed. Glass Lewis, the other major proxy adviser, has similar sentiment, noting that there are too many "risks" and "uncertainties" tied to Greenlight's plan. The other angle is that a new class structure would create a conflict of interest among shareholders of differing classes.

By all accounts, Einhorn is going to lose his battle. He got in above his head with this battle, where he's only waged a proxy battle at much smaller companies and even then it was a decade ago.

After the loss, will Einhorn blow out of his position and leave General Motors to find its own way in the changing auto landscape?

It appears Einhorn will keep his decently sized stake; he now owns upwards of 3.6% of the company after recently increasing his holdings.

The bigger issue is that General Motors likely needs to aim higher.

I've talked before about General Motors needing to navigate the topping of auto sales. However, taking a more longer-term view, General Motors needs to start thinking about how driverless and ridesharing impact its business model.

One angle is to focus more on software and selling digital services. Just as I talked about Ford (NYSE:F) winning the battle as it focuses on digital services in its cars, it would behoove of General Motors to start thinking about how to best capitalize on the future of driving (or riding). Ford has installed its former head of the self-driving business as its CEO, they are preparing for the future - so to speak.

The future for autos will be in selling software, not hardware. Famous venture capitalist and investor, Marc Andreessen, has noted that the car company that wins in the next 10 years will be the one that makes the best software. For example, there's Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which has a stronghold right in the auto market when it comes to the hardware-software integration. Andreessen notes that Tesla could be Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) circa 2007 or 2008. They have an iPhone like product and haven't sold many yet, but will sell a ton eventually.

The big losers in that battle will be Ford and General Motors. General Motors is already feeling the pressure of a topping auto market and new competitive pressures, with its auto sales slumping in May.

In the end.

While CEO Mary Barra might have closed the performance gap relative to peers, there's still a lot to be done with figuring out how GM grows for the long-term. The dual-class structure isn't the answer. Selling high margin software, however, is an interesting angle. Again, the worry is that Ford is already winning the battle with the appropriate CEO and the eye toward digital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.