Jeffrey Snider: Dollar Bulls Don't Understand Why They Are Right

Mr. Snider is Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Global Research at Alhambra Investment Partners. Through detailed and comprehensive investigation of the global monetary and banking system, he was one of the few analysts to sound the alarm during the run-up to the panic of 2008 and then to predict the rebound in 2009. His current commentary focuses on the global implications of the ongoing monetary deconstruction including the failure of Federal Reserve and central bank policy.

Erik Townsend welcomes back Jeffrey Snider to MacroVoices. Erik and Jeffrey look at Eurodollars and the Eurodollar shortage. They discuss the real drivers of the US Dollar bull market and the flaws in the reflation trade narrative. The discuss the connection between Eurodollars and gold and the impact of QE on Eurodollar system.

Here is an excerpt of the interview:

Erik: Well, and that's been a theme we've heard from other guests, is that some people have said, look, a return to secular inflation is a good sign. It indicates that, you know, in a healthy economy the Fed has to fight inflation not deflation. Do you think that we've actually seen a turnaround, or is this a flash in the pan that's not going to last?

Jeffrey: No, it's a flash in the pan, and inflation is probably the most prominent example of that because there's nothing more than the base effect of oil prices, so you know, in the interest of overall analyzing the climate they were in, you know we also have to account for Federal Reserve policy. It's not a loss on people that the Fed is raising rates at the moment. They've done three rate heights in the Federal Reserve, which is now a band. They've done three rate heights over the last couple years and so it sinks into this narrative that, ok, we've got 2% inflation, the Fed is raising rates, things look positive, you know, the 10-year swap spread went to above 0% for the first time. It does seem like things are, even officially, progressing in the right direction.

The Fed, for its part, hasn't actually acted to try to put the brakes on it, because, why would they? I mean, it's in their interests to get people feeling happy about the way the world is, and so in several instances, they have, what I would call, refused to clarify this situation, and so they've highlighted all of these positives, and then later on, whether it be in official statements or speeches, they've actually stated the world as it actually is, as they actually view it at this point, but for now, it appears to be in their interest, and explicitly what they are doing is to allow people to think this, that this reflation is real and therefore the hope is that is becomes real.

Erik: So, if I summarize slides 1-12 in the chart book here, what you're really saying is that there are a lot of reasons to think that things are fixed and getting better and a lot of indications are showing us that, hey it's better than last year, maybe we've seen a turning and it's all going to get better from here, but then in slide 13, I wonder if that's coincidence, that it's unlucky number 13, you kind of say, wait a minute, there's some context needed to understand all this, and I think that context is going to explain why you don't think everything is really turning rosy after all. So, why don't you walk us through the next several slides.

Jeffrey: Yea, you're right Erik, and I think what we're witnessing here is that those initial slides are almost like a slight-of-hand, they're a magic trick, a bit of an illusion where I think, again, people are making a lot out of what really isn't very much, and so I think what we need to do then is step back and take a look at the, whether it's the markets or the economy from a much wider perspective and to examine again, you know, the internals and the monetary system and the global financial condition that's behind all of this, and to actually try to analyze and unpack whether that... has anything actually meaningfully changed in 2017 as compared to 2016? And the more we do that, the less we find reasons to be hopeful about the current state of affairs, not just the long-term state of affairs, which remain frustratingly unchanged.

Erik: You know, I can't help but notice that there's a striking similarity, if I just look at this chart, I wish I had a Bloomberg or I could overlay the gold price on top of it, because everything is just up and up and up and away until May of 2011, and then it falls off a cliff. Is there a connection to what happened to the gold price to this chart, or is that just coincidence?

Jeffrey: No, there is definitely a connection. I know it's not a direct connection, obviously, but there is definitely an intricate relationship between this part of the Eurodollar system and the behavior of gold prices, because gold is a reflection, in several different ways, of the global financial system, and I think that that gold price did note, quite correctly, as is according to all the text books, that in 2011 there was a monetary problem that wasn't going to be fixed, and then that's why I think you see gold prices that peaked around that time and only went lower from there because it was a, essentially, a deflation statement.

Erik: So, we've been talking of course about slide 15, which is "Claims on Caribbean Banking System," but as I see on pages 16 and 17, you've got essentially the same chart for Europe and for Asia. The charts are very different shapes, so what story are these charts telling us about how what happened in Europe and in Asia was different from the Caribbean, and how does that flow into slide 18, which I think aggregates all of this?

Jeffrey: Slide 16 is the European banks and it's the proxy for cross-border dollar transactions with US banks and European banks. What it tells us is that European banks or American banks stopped doing dollar business with European banks as early as 2007, so where the Caribbean banks exited in 2011, European business took a hit in 2008/07, and as those two regions, banks in those two regions were exiting at various points in the early recovery period, behind them were Asian banks, which is on slide 17, where banks in Asia decided that they were going to continue to do the dollar business that the other banks were not willing to do for various reasons, primarily what is tells us is that this Eurodollar system, over the last couple years, has become more Asian in nature, and when we get to slide 18, what it tells us is that the Asian banks that were picking up the dollar slack were not doing so with enough capacity to offset the shrinkage in Caribbean or European banks. Marginally, as the overall system contracted, it was becoming more Asian in its characteristics, and what slide 19 shows us is that, of those Asian banks, they've been primarily Japanese, and so the Japanese banks are sort of the bedrock marginal capacity that's been added to an overall shrinking system.

Erik: On page 20, you're showing this Eurodollar money supply reference the various phases of quantitative easing, and there's a pretty clear pattern there, that after QE3 ended, it seems like, you know, all these lines are starting to turn down if they weren't already pointed down. So, is that telling us that without quantitative easing creating more base currency around the world, that that has exacerbated the Eurodollar system? And I guess the question that begs from me is, a lot of us think that eventually, not in the immediate short-term, but eventually, the Fed will probably do another round of quantitative easing- is that going to provide relief in the Eurodollar shortage when that happens?

Jeffrey: The most effect that we had out of QE was simply in sentiment, in other words, for brief periods of time certain banks took quantitative easing to being positive, when in fact in truth, it really didn't have much affect at all. And what slide 20 is telling us is another angle to observe and analyze the Eurodollar system. Now we had to tick that as it tells us one facet, and all we had was the OCC data, which is the Office of Control of the Currency, who compiles call reports from the various money dealing banks in derivatives. What we see from this data, what it tells us about the Eurodollar system as a whole, what we can infer from it, is that as the Eurodollar system became more Asian over time, it also became more derivative over time, because, again, you know Japanese banks who had enormous quantities of Yen looking to swap them into dollars needed to be able to swap them. So quite literally, it was a derivative issue, and that's why you see in the post crisis era, you see rising gross notion of volumes of Forex derivatives as compared to shrinking volume of interest rate derivatives, or you know, credit swap and fall swap, because the character of the Eurodollar system has evolved over the last 10 year, as you would expect it to. Nothing ever stands still, and so from 2011 forward it became more Asian and more FX related, and that tells us a lot about the irregularities over the last couple years and what they actually mean.

Conclusion: Jeffrey builds a case that when you look at the global monetary and banking system, one would see that US dollar shortages are not being remedied. Even the base effect of Quantitative Easing was arguably ineffective.

