Buying This 5.1% Yielding REIT Is A No-Brainer

Gramercy Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:GPT) is a no-brainer REIT. The real estate investment trust has a strong real estate portfolio base that can be expected to throw off cash for many years to come. Importantly, Gramercy Property Trust's portfolio mix is changing, with more higher-potential industrial properties delivering FFO growth. Gramercy Property Trust has wildly outperformed other real estate investment trusts, too, yet remains fairly valued. An investment in Gramercy Property Trust comes with a five percent dividend yield.

Why not buy Gramercy Property Trust for a high-quality DGI portfolio? That's the question I asked myself the other day, and I really couldn't come up with a good answer. While I own Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) and a couple of smaller real estate investment trusts, I have largely stayed away from the REIT sector because I thought valuations were too high and the sector was overbought. Nonetheless, I have added Gramercy Property Trust to my high-yield income portfolio last week based on the REIT's quality real estate portfolio, good dividend growth, and changing portfolio composition.

Strong Real Estate Portfolio

Gramercy Property Trust has a high-quality real estate portfolio comprising of 318 assets with 66.7 million square feet, mostly industrial. Gramercy manages its real estate base well since the portfolio occupancy rate has remained consistently high. At the end of the March quarter, Gramercy Property Trust's portfolio occupancy rate sat at 98.4 percent with the REIT's core industrial portfolio achieving an even higher occupancy rate of 98.7 percent.

Source: Gramercy Property Trust

Success In Portfolio Transitioning

Gramercy Property Trust's portfolio mix is evolving, with a stronger focus on industrial properties developing over time. The REIT expects to derive the majority of its net operating income (approximately 75%) to come from industrial properties by the end of the year. Industrial real estate accounted for only 47 percent of the REIT's (NASDAQ:CASH) NOI at the end of 2015 while it represented more than 70 percent at the end of the March 2017 quarter. Industrial properties are appealing targets for hybrid REITs because of the fragmented market structure and potential for strong FFO growth.

Source: Gramercy Property Trust

Like most real estate investment trusts, Gramercy Property Trust regularly buys properties to grow its property base and drive future FFO, and rids itself of real estate that no longer fits into the REIT's strategic game plan. Gramercy Property Trust recently said that it was selling its European real estate portfolio for $1.1 billion and at an (exit) capitalization rate of 6.2 percent. As a result, Gramercy Property Trust will be a much more U.S.-focused industrial REIT moving forward.

Gramercy Property Trust Has Been A Top Performer

Gramercy Property Trust has left other REITs in the dust in the last several years in terms of stock market performance, which is a reflection of investors approving of the REIT's transformation into a more U.S.-focused industrial REIT play with strong FFO growth prospects. Past performance doesn't guarantee future performance, but chances are that a company that has executed well in the past will continue to do so in the future.

Source: Gramercy Property Trust

Strong, Consistent Dividend Growth Over Time

Gramercy Property Trust's management is committed to growing the dividend in lockstep with FFO growth. The REIT paid shareholders $1.37/share in dividends in 2016 out of $2.03/share in AFFO, leading to an AFFO payout ratio of only 67 percent. This leaves plenty of room for a higher dividend payout.

Gramercy Property Trust will likely continue to hike its dividend slowly over time based on its demonstrated willingness to boost its quarterly cash dividend in the past, and based on its robust dividend coverage.

Source: Gramercy Property Trust

Valuation And Guidance

Gramercy Property Trust guided for core funds from operations of $2.10-$2.25/share and for adjusted funds from operations of $1.95-$2.10/share in 2017. Based on Gramercy's stock price at closing on Friday, income investors wanting to access the REIT's flow of dividend income pay 13.5x 2017e core FFO and 14.5x 2017e AFFO.

Your Takeaway

Is Gramercy Property Trust a bargain? No, it surely isn't. Selling for 14-15x this year's expected A/FFO firmly puts the real estate investment trust into the 'fairly valued REIT' category. Having said that, though, Gramercy Property Trust has a lot going for itself, namely the aggressive portfolio transitioning to high-potential industrial properties and a strongly managed real estate base with a near perfect occupancy. Gramercy Property Trust is committed to growing its dividend, and the company has had good dividend coverage, too. An investment in GPT yields 5.1 percent. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, GPT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.