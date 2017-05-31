Qualcomm: Turning Up The Heat On Apple Suppliers

Qualcomm, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares have languished closer to its 52-week lows and have not broken through the $50 level as we had hoped. While we have not lost hope that the company's shares will fall through the $50 level as it had a couple years ago, we may just pick up some of QCOM's shares if they fall to the $51 to $52 range as we think they can. Overall markets stand at all-time highs while QCOM's shares strongly hold above the $50 level (likely due to its over 4 percent dividend yield). A strong overall corrective market sell off, which is long overdue, will likely take down QCOM's shares during such a sell off. With this in mind, we have noted in past articles that QCOM's shares have come under pressure due to slowing the smart phone demand and lawsuits that have the company defending its licensing model over its alleged "anticompetitive" tactics (The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) sued QCOM accusing it of engaging in "anticompetitive" tactics to maintain its monopoly over chips used in smart phones). While QCOM defends its licensing model, it noted earlier in 2017 that if it was required to change its licensing practices due to governmental investigations and/or private legal proceedings its business and financial results could be adversely impacted.

QCOM's acknowledgement that its licensing model faces potential litigation-outcome risk is significant given that its most recent quarterly results showed that its licensing business recorded more than 80 percent of its pretax profit including some items. Although the company has overcome previous challenges to its licensing business, analysts are split on how the current litigations will affect its most significant profit stream. Some believe its highly profitable royalty business model will survive intact, but with a reduced revenue/earnings stream. More pessimistic analysts would rather take a "wait and see" approach and see how the attacks on QCOM's most profitable business play out before investing. The latest wrinkle in the company's AAPL litigation (and AAPL's contract manufacturers) over unpaid royalties under its licensing model involves QCOM requesting a preliminary injunction against AAPL's contract manufacturers and expanding its description of AAPL's tortious interference. QCOM, when commenting on its preliminary injunction request, stated that its licensing contracts "will be found valid and enforceable but in the interim it is only fair and equitable that [its] licensees pay for the property they are using."

QCOM's litigation against AAPL's contract manufacturers includes Compal, Wistron, and Hon Hai Precision. In the company's preliminary injunction, it argues that it will eventually succeed on the merits in its litigation against AAPL and such manufacturers and requests a preliminary injunction to prevent what it says would be "irreparable harm" if such manufacturers were able to continue to withhold payments under AAPL's instructions while the litigation moves forward. In its preliminary injunction documents, QCOM states that it "respectfully requests that the Court enjoin Defendants from violating the terms and conditions of their license agreements during the pendency of this litigation." The company also updated its answers as a defendant in an AAPL instituted litigation by extending some of its counter-claims it had made about AAPL's alleged unfair behavior. In particular, QCOM updated its discussion of how AAPL interfered with its contract manufacturers to "starve" QCOM of revenue because AAPL understands it cannot prevail on the merits in the litigation. Ultimately, QCOM asserts that AAPL is attempting to cause a withholding of billions of dollars in royalties by AAPL and the contract manufacturers as long as QCOM defends itself against AAPL so that QCOM will be forced to settle.

While QCOM argues that AAPL is trying to inhibit its licensing revenue stream from AAPL and its contractors to force a settlement given QCOM's belief that AAPL knows it cannot succeed on the merits of the litigation, no outside investors or analysts can truly predict the outcome of such litigation(s). We believe that the likely outcome is a settlement between all of the relevant parties which "splits the baby," meaning each party walks back somewhat from their original positions to find some common middle ground that accommodates all of the relevant parties. With this in mind, investors seeking to invest in QCOM shares need to exploit the uncertainty surrounding such litigation(s) to initiate a value oriented investment in QCOM's shares at a 4 percent or higher dividend yield. As the QCOM/AAPL litigation battle rages on, investors are likely to be able to get another chance to purchase QCOM's shares at a lower price given such litigations and the company's struggle to record consistent revenue/earnings growth in recent years. Substantial risk also exists that the company may have to lower its revenue/earnings estimates further due to ongoing litigation risks. If the company's shares fall towards the low $50s or lower, investors should buy such shares to take advantage of the transformation that will take effect from QCOM's acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

QCOM's NXPI acquisition will allow it to increase its revenue/earnings growth, but it also diversifies its product offerings and mitigates its overreliance on its current royalty-based business model. Although litigations involving QCOM's patent licensing practices continue to pressure its shares, the company's acquisition of NXPI is far more significant to its long-term success when it closes. Upon acquiring NXPI, QCOM will enhance its global leadership in integrated semiconductor solutions, expand its footprint across key growth market opportunities such as automotive, Internet of Things ("IoT"), security and networking, and grow its serviceable addressable markets by about 40 percent to $138 billion in 2020. Such an acquisition will be significantly accretive to QCOM's non-GAAP earnings immediately upon closing of the acquisition. The company's NXPI acquisition will allow it to expand into new industries and decrease its smart phone market dependence. Such acquisition will also allow QCOM to participate in the growing auto electronics market. The NXPI acquisition is also part of QCOM's effort to offset slowing growth in smart phone demand, which provides most of its revenue.

Our View

While QCOM seeks a preliminary injunction seeking payment from AAPL's contract manufacturers, we see the NXPI acquisition as allowing QCOM to navigate past slowing growth in the mobile market where products are being commoditized and volume growth is moderating. The NXPI acquisition allows QCOM to become a more diverse company that has the potential to participate in new markets and drive revenue/earnings growth. The NXPI acquisition allows QCOM to target the IoT market, i.e. the addition of connections and computing power to products such as home appliances, vehicles and industrial equipment. Automotive and industrial IoT applications are a more profitable market for semiconductors and allow QCOM to transform towards such higher growth areas of automotive, IoT, security and networking. QCOM also expects, within two years after the close of the NXPI acquisition, $500 million of annual cost savings (an amount that is likely conservative). As the company moves forward to close its NXPI acquisition, it will also continue to strongly defend itself and its licensing practices in all relevant litigations

QCOM's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 13.55 based on fiscal 2017 earnings estimates of $4.23, and about 14.15 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $4.07. Estimates for each year have fallen dramatically in recent months. We believe that an investor should wait for QCOM's share price to fall during an overall market sell-off as further downward earnings revisions are possible as multiple litigations attacking the company's most profitable business move forward. If an investor is able to pick up QCOM shares closer to $50, they will be able to collect a dividend yield of about 4.5 percent. Over the long term, investors will benefit from modest share price appreciation, dividend increases, share buybacks and the transformative benefits from the company's NXPI acquisition. Despite near-term adversities and uncertainties arising from pending litigations and the NXPI acquisition, we believe that such adversities/uncertainties will fade into the background over the long term as the company benefits from its transformational NXPI acquisition towards growth market opportunities such as automotive, IoT, security and networking.

