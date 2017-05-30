A Retailer That Keeps Growing

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is the second biggest retailer in the world, and unlike many other retailers, this one remains on growth track. Good quarterly results keep pushing Costco's shares higher, although the current valuation is not low any more.

Costco trades at $178, which is the 52-week high for the company's shares, after having risen by a whopping 30% from the 52-week low in November.

Over the last half year Costco has not only performed better than other big retailers such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT), but also better than the relatively broad S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT), which has lost more than 11% of its value in half a year.

Why did the retail environment, which hurt many retail stocks, not affect Walmart and Costco? Because these two have managed to keep growing, as if the online retailers could not hurt them.

In the most recent quarter Costco reported top line growth of 7.8% (to $29 billion), with comparable store sales rising 5% over the same time (up 6% in the US). A company being able to rise its comps by mid single digits in a time when many other retailers are reporting comps sales declines in the mid single digits, deserves recognition, and it is not surprising that investors are willing to pay premium prices for this premium performance.

Costco not only was able to grow its sales (primarily due to comps increases, which is a positive, as it helps increase margins), the company also was able to increase its operating income by an even better 12.8% year on year.

Over the last years Costco has reported strong top line growth, which went along with increasing operating margins: As comps increase, higher revenues per existing location lead to a bigger portion of those revenues dropping down to the company's bottom line, as operating expenses stay mainly the same per store. At the same time the company can also increase its gross margins due to better bargaining power -- when they buy higher amounts of goods from their suppliers, they can negotiate better prices.

The fact that Costco was able to grow its operating income by 12.8% whilst growing its revenues by just 7.8% is thus a big positive, but not an exception -- we can expect earnings growth to outpace revenue growth going forward as well.

Net income growth was even higher, at a 28% print, but that is only partially repeatable: Some of the higher net income growth rate was the result of lower interest expenses (Costco has paid down some of its debt), but the company's net income was also affected by a lower tax rate in comparison to the prior year. Costco will not be able to lower its tax rate every year (although tax reform could result in big one-time tax rate reduction), thus investors should expect that net income growth will be more in line with operating income growth in the future.

One not-so-positive point is the company's low level of shareholder returns: Costco generated free cash flows of $2.5 billion in the last year, but paid only $1.2 billion of that to its owners, which equals a shareholder yield of roughly one and a half percent. For a company the size of Costco this is a low level of shareholder returns (and also much lower than that of other retail giants such as Target or Walmart).

The majority of Costco's shareholder returns is made up by the company's 1.1% yielding dividend, which is better than getting no cash at all, but which isn't really a big reason to buy shares, either.

Costco trades at a rather high valuation: Shares are valued at 33 times trailing earnings, 31 times this year's earnings and 28 times next year's earnings. With an earnings yield of just 3% Costco's shares are not looking very attractively valued in comparison to the broad market, to Costco's historic valuation or to the valuation of retail giant Walmart (which also has been able to keep growing). This, however, is the price investors have to pay if they want to get a retailer that keeps growing its top line at a strong pace, that reports great comps and increasing margins, and that is able to increase its earnings by double digits annually.

Costco seems to be safe from the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) threat, and with its strong operational performance shares look like they will not be a bad investment in the long run. In the near future, however, shares could drop quite a bit, even without bad news, if the market decides that a 30 times multiple is more justified here -- after all Costco had been trading at that valuation earlier this year.

Takeaway

Costco is performing very well operationally: A great comps performance leads to increasing margins and growing sales, which, combined, allows for very strong double digit earnings growth.

The net income growth rate was affected by a tax rate change, that will not happen every year -- Costco would be a big winner if tax reform gets passed, though, investors should keep that in mind.

Shareholder returns are not very convincing, but the growth is pretty good and justifies a premium price: Costco is trading at multiples that are a lot higher than those of the broad market, which should be justified in the long run, but which could make Costco's shares vulnerable for dropbacks.

