Garrison Capital May Have Another Cut Coming

Besides the BDC Reporter's listing of positive and negative factors likely to affect the GARS distribution, we review what the market appears to expect, based on recent price movements.

The BDC Reporter has reviewed the latest 1Q 2017 results, and assessed whether the new distribution level is likely or not to be sustained for another 12 months.

Garrison Capital has been public for 4 years. Till the 4Q of 2016, GARS paid a quarterly distribution of $0.35, which was reduced to $0.28.

The BDC Reporter is attempting to distill down all the information and insights culled from its systematic research into every public BDC out there into a practical format than can be of use to BDC investors. In this case, we seek to determine - and express in an easy-to-read format - what the dividend outlook is for each and every BDC in the year ahead. This should provide both existing and prospective investors in the BDCs under review with a second opinion about the solidity of their future payouts. We don't provide only our view, but that of the market as well - reading the price levels as a sign of what Mr. Market expects.

BACKGROUND: Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) is the public BDC of Garrison Investment Group, a $3.5bn asset manager, established in 2007, with a team of 79 employees and headquartered in NY. The asset manager "invests opportunistically in the debt of middle-market companies, primarily in the areas of corporate finance, real estate finance and structured finance." GARS came public in April 2013 at a price of $15.0.

The External Manager is Garrison Capital Advisers, an affiliate of Garrison Investment Group. The public BDC's business objective is expressed thus in the 10-K: "to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments generally in the range of $5.0 million to $25.0 million primarily in debt securities and loans of U.S. based middle-market companies, which we define as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, of between $5.0 million and $50.0 million."

In its first quarter as a public company, GARS had an investment portfolio valued at $418mn and a Net Asset Value Per Share of $15.06. As of March 31, 2017, total assets were $359mn, the NAV $11.90. On a GAAP basis, Net Investment Income Per Share was $0.26, but adjusted for one-time debt costs, was running at $0.28.

DIVIDEND HISTORY: From the time of its IPO, GARS paid out 14 consecutive distributions of $0.35 until 4Q of 2016 when the payout was cut to $0.28. The most recent dividend announcement, made in May of this year, will be paid in June.

SUSTAINABILITY ANALYSIS: The BDC Reporter reviewed the BDC's latest earnings press release for the period ended March 31 2017, as well as the 10-Q and the Conference Call of May 11. See above.

The goal was to determine - as part of the BDC Reporter's Dividend Rating series where we review all public BDCs to determine the likelihood of their current regular distribution for the next 12 months (in this case until June 2018) being maintained unchanged. Of course, there are a multitude of uncertainties in any projection, and the BDC Reporter provides one of three potential assessments: Likely, Possible or Unlikely.

We also have a look at what the market expectation appears to be based on the stock price trend and current price of the stock. Readers can use this evaluation as they see fit in determining if a Buy, Hold or Sell, according to their own risk-reward tolerance, time frame, return requirements, etc. We provide the main factors that should affect the dividend, both positively and negatively, over the coming twelve months and end with our assessment. If our view changes in the months ahead - as new information is gathered and analyzed- we will update our review accordingly.

POSITIVE FACTORS

The Company only cut the distribution relatively recently in 4Q of 2016. Typically, BDCs seek to maintain stable payouts for several years. As of 1Q of 2017, the "running rate" of Net Investment Income - adjusted for one-time expenses - was in line with the distribution commitment. Although the Company's asset coverage at 3-31-2017 was relatively tight at 212% (compared to a minimum allowable 200%), GARS had $33mn in undrawn SBIC leverage capacity with which to invest in additional yield producing investments, which do not count against the asset coverage rules. Moreover, GARS still holds $18mn in unrestricted cash. The Company has already identified 4 non-performing investments, the loss of whose income is already reflected in the current "running rate" of income, as is an agreed-to lower set of Management and Incentive Fees, the latter that has been voluntarily waived for a long period. Notwithstanding the 4 non-accruals, GARS has a broad portfolio of 59 other portfolio companies, which generate a high yield of 10.8% with which to pay expenses and maintain the distribution.

NEGATIVE FACTORS

The current distribution level was set in the latter half of 2016. Subsequently - as management expressed in the earnings release - a further couple of credit losses have been incurred that were not anticipated at the time. Market conditions are unfavorable, with existing loans being repaid at a fast clip and new loans typically booked at lower yields, placing pressure on loan spreads. Already in the past 12 months, the average loan yield has dropped from 11.2% to 10.8%. Given that "running rate" Net Investment Income and the current distribution level are very close, even modest increases in expenses (such as higher interest expense from LIBOR increases or legal costs associated with certain non-performing loans) or modestly lower income (such as below average fee income from repayments) could cause a deficit, and pressure to "right size" the payout in the quarters ahead. The BDC Credit Reporter has reviewed the entire GARS portfolio and identified 8 Watch List names. Besides the 4 non-performing companies, and two companies which are under-performing but are more likely to recover than not, there are 2 more credits susceptible to being added to the non-accrual list in the next 12 months: Rooster Energy and Sprint Industrial Holdings. Should these credits go on non-accrual, the possible loss of investment income is equal to 6% of the current level and roughly 10% of Net Investment Income. Were that to occur - and everything else being equal - Net Investment Income might drop to $0.25, materially below the distribution and reduce Net Asset Value. On the Conference Call - when asked directly about the sustainability of the $0.28 dividend - the Investment Advisor seemed confident about the 2Q performance (with weeks to go in the period), but was less reassuring further out. Shareholders were reminded that the Board reviews these matters quarterly, and the dividend has been announced only through 2Q of 2017.

MARKET

As late as 2015 - before the distribution was cut - GARS traded as high as $15.50, a multiple of 11x the payout. Even through until December 2015, GARS traded at over $14.0 a share (and 10x its distribution). The stock price slid in 2016 (as did the BDC sector as a whole), and was at $9.48 on November 9, 2016 when the distribution change was announced. GARS went on to reach a low of $8.75 a week, but quickly recovered. As happens, the stock rallied after the distribution cut was announced to reach over $10 a share, or just about 10x the new dividend level.

This all suggests the market was expecting the November 2016 dividend cut, having dropped from an optimistic and year high of $12.12 in the spring of 2016. Moreover, the price action in the months before the latest results suggests investors were getting comfortable with the sustainability of the distribution at its new level of $1.08 a year.

However, with the poor 1Q 2017 results, the market price dropped from $9.76 to a low of $8.60 a few days after the results were parsed by investors everywhere, a 12% drop. As we write this GARS is priced at $8.79, or only an 8.1x price to earnings/distribution multiple. This suggests the market is already counting on a future reduction in the GARS distribution of 10%-15%. That could bring the annual distribution down to $0.90-$0.92 a year.

ASSESSMENT

The BDC Reporter rates the sustainability of the GARS distribution as UNLIKELY.

If the BDC Reporter - and the market - are wrong and the distribution can be maintained indefinitely (or appear to do so), the current yield will be a juicy 12.3%, and the potential price rise upside as much as 23% (up to 10x or $10.8).

If the BDC Reporter - and the market - are right, the likely price is very hard to determine because there will be new factors at play, including a range of bad debt scenarios. Roughly speaking - and using the current rule of thumb multiples for a BDC with a sustainable dividend but poor prior track record - a 20% drop in the distribution to $0.86 would bring the stock price marginally lower than the current level.

