The GARP Floor: Exclusive Research From Darspal S. Mann

After having contributed actively on SA over the last few years, I can truly appreciate the respect for quality research and love for open discussion to vet investment ideas that are shared by all readers on the platform. The goal of The GARP Floor is to build upon this momentum for investors that appreciate investment ideas that offer high-quality revenue growth, yet trading at reasonable valuations.

As some of my regular readers may already know, out of more than 390 articles that I wrote on SA, most were calls on individual names and the majority of the calls discussed performed well. No doubt, the performance of the top five calls on individual names looks decent, as the chart below shows, but the value to the reader goes beyond how the top calls performed.

Top five calls Article Date Company/Symbol Call Price when recommended Latest/acquired price Percentage gains 9-Jan-16 Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Long $6.0 $20.9 247% 21-Aug-15 Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) Long $2.6 $9.0 244% 4-Jun-14 MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Long $9.3 $31.1 234% 19-Feb-16 MoneyGram (NYSE:MGI) Long $5.3 $17.3 226% 19-Aug-15 Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Long $21.7 $69.2 219%

Whether one looks at the calls that delivered more than 100% gains (9% of all calls) or more than 50% (21% of all calls), the breadth of the performance does make reading worthy for investors of all hues, even if one ignores the trading opportunities offered.

Calls that delivered 100% or better 9% 50% or better 21% Exit via acquisition 13%

Rather than trying to chase theoretical performance, the goal of The GARP Floor service is to offer research where subscribers appreciate a fresh viewpoint that may be contrarian at times, disciplined to manage risk, timing, depth of research, focus on fundamentals and an ability to accept as well as correct mistakes.

Why GARP?

Ever since Peter Lynch made the GARP style famous, the style has continued to not just attract attention but also deliver for the investors. There are hardly any major studies done to monitor the performance GARP style against other styles of investing, but investor appreciation for the style continues to grow.

Research suggests that growth outperforms value when the yield curve is flat to downward sloping. Usually, extremely high growth rates are perceived risky and stocks offering extreme value are looked upon as traps, yet most of the investment research resources are spent on these two styles. So, often investors are pushed to the extremes but the dedication to the GARP style does force one to strike a balance and forego the extremes on both sides.

Blending growth and value styles, the strategy is all about looking for stocks with high growth potential, yet undervalued relative to peers as well as the market, which if executed well should offer investors more stable returns, narrowing the pool of available names during extreme Bullish and Bearish times.

Approach to risk

Besides the better risk dynamics offered by the style itself, the focus of the research will be on studying medium to long-term dynamics rather than short-term trading calls, bringing together experience at hedge fund and investing in private businesses.

As for valuation, the focus will be on providing a comfortable margin of safety for the investors, whether that is offered via a strong balance sheet, understanding exit options that include buyback and acquisitions or superior financial returns.

What's the need for a subscription-based offering?

Mainly to take the research to the next level and build upon the momentum in place. The subscription offering can allow me to dedicate more resources to the fundamental research and create a community of investors appreciating the fundamental research.

