Ubiquiti Networks' Robust Product Pipeline Suggests Future Growth

Shorts should ask themselves why most or all of these initiatives will fail. Otherwise, additional growth is likely.

In this article, I explore new hardware, software and firmware which may drive future growth. The product lines covered include AirMax, UniFi (elite), uFiber, AirFiber (LTU), AmpliFi and others.

Yet, the company has a long history of growth, operates in growing markets, has guided higher for 2018 ($1 billion in revenue), and has a robust product pipeline.

With a P/E of 15.7, Ubiquiti Networks is priced lower than many no-growth companies, such as Cisco. It also has a substantial short interest: 36% of the float.

Despite a slim R&D budget of 7.6% of revenues, Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) develops and releases a large number of varied products. Some new product lines don't do so well (UniFi VoIP, mFi and, to a lesser extent, UniFi video), but their low cost means the company can afford to try many different initiatives without much fear of failure. The result is a long history of organic growth and a growing product pipeline.

I've noticed both professional analysts and retail investors seem largely ignorant of Ubiquiti's pipeline. This article is an attempt to remedy this ignorance. It is not intended for investors new to UBNT. For that I recommend the company's recent investor presentation or many of the other articles here on Seeking Alpha.

The following is a list of products and other developments that I believe have good chances of driving future growth. More information is available via the forums, and even more is available to beta testers. Unfortunately, UBNT's terms of service prevent me from disclosing any beta information here, so I am leaving a good bit of information out of my analysis.

AirMax AC

AirMax used to be Ubiquiti's bread and butter. Long-distance, fixed outdoor wireless based on 802.11 chipsets is what launched the company:

AirMax AC is AirMax using 802.11ac chipsets, the fastest wifi standard in wide use today. It was released in July of 2014, though it didn't become widely available until later in the year.

Notice the dive in service provider revenues after the release of AC? Given the growth of the industry and success of AirFiber since the AirMax AC release, it's likely UBNT has given up quite a bit of market share since then.

AirMax AC had numerous issues which hurt its adoption. Its larger problems were:

DFS certification from with FCC is required for wifi devices to operate in the 5,470-5,725 MHz U-NII band. It took UBNT over a year to get most AC devices certified. As this ridiculous thread shows, it was a frustrating wait for many WISPs. AirMax AC was not backwards-compatible with AirMax M (802.11n) gear until early 2017. This meant that it was impossible to upgrade customers incrementally, requiring the replacement of dozens of CPEs along with a tower AP. This meant AirMax AC was largely limited to greenfield deployments. GPS synchronization was, and is still, not available. GPS sync allows all radios on a tower to all broadcast and receive at the same times, eliminating the possibility of one of them interfering with another by broadcasting while the other is receiving. This allows WISPs to make better use of their most precious commodity: wireless spectrum. General stability issues with various firmware versions. Lack of 2.4 GHz and 900 MHz radios. Management software (AirControl 2) faced some horrendous delays.

It is not hard to find disgruntled ex-UBNT WISPs who have switched to Cambium's ePMP platform. Though it's based on the older 802.11n technology, ePMP has had working GPS sync, DFS certification, and generally better stability.

Fortunately for UBNT, AirMax AC's problems are soon to be in the rearview mirror. DFS certification was received years ago, backwards compatibility mode was released earlier this year, GPS sync is now in beta and stability is much improved. AirControl 2 is back under active development. There's also a new version of AirLink (a software tool used to plan outdoor wireless deployments) for point-to-multipoint links.

In addition, the company is rolling out a refresh of AirMax AC, called simply AC2. It uses the same chipset and firmware as AC, but boasts improved antennas, different antenna designs (horns) and better receiver hardware. All this translates into better performance than AC1 in many environments. AC2 also has a 2.4 GHz radio.

The new horn antennas are really neat:

Horn antennas themselves are nothing new - they've been around for about a century. They've not been popular with WISPs due to their lower gain than traditional antennas. However, they do have one significant advantage:

Horns have focused and symmetrical beam patterns, meaning they only emit and receive microwaves from one direction. This, in turn, reduces emitted and received interference. They can be very useful in areas of high interference, though are often inferior to traditional antennas due to their lower gain (high-gain horns are very large).

As far as I can tell, UBNT's asymmetric horns (the two at the top of the first picture) are unique, or at least unique in the WISP industry. They're also much cheaper than the competition.

The horn antenna option should increase AirMax AC2's addressable market into higher-noise environments (which are becoming increasingly common).

Look for AC2 to start making a difference in revenues a bit this quarter and more thereafter.

UCRM - Complete WISP Management Platform

As part of the company's effort to de-commoditize its products, Ubiquiti is creating software to help ISPs manage billing and customer relations. Because it can handle billing, there's potential for UCRM to provide some recurring revenues.

AirFiber LTU

802.11 was designed for indoor use. While it can be successfully applied to the outdoors with some modification, it is far from an ideal candidate for outdoor fixed wireless. Nonetheless, it is almost exclusively used by WISPs due to the low cost of 802.11 chipsets (there is a huge economy of scale in chip manufacturing).

AirFiber was UBNT's first attempt to scrap 802.11 for point-to-point links. It has been very successful, delivering more spectral efficiency than its 802.11 competition. Today, there are six AirFiber radios available, covering the 2.4, 5, 11 and 24 GHz bands.

LTU is a 6+ year UBNT project which was first unveiled at WISPAPALOOZA last October. It's designed to be an improvement on AirFiber, improving its point-to-point performance and enabling point-to-multipoint.

The downside is that LTU will be its own proprietary standard and won't be compatible with existing wireless networks. It will also be more expensive than AirMax gear, though I presume still cheaper than the 802.11-based gear from some other manufacturers such as Mimosa or Cambium.

The last earnings released mentioned "non-recurring engineering milestone payments" as a reason for higher R&D expenses in Q4. It's my guess this is tooling costs for LTU ASIC development (ASICs have very high fixed costs).

If AirMax's competitors (Cambium, Mikrotik, Mimosa) are also developing something similar to LTU, they've not announced it. Cambium has yet to even release an 802.11ac product, and Mimosa appears to be struggling with its own AC line.

The real competition to LTU may come from LTE manufacturers like BaiCells. LTE is optimized for use by large carriers who own their slice of spectrum and does not perform nearly as well in the largely unlicensed environments WISPs use. For these reasons, LTU may be able to offer both lower cost and higher performance.

Word is that LTU will be available at the end of this year. I'm guessing that means it'll be shown at WISPAPALOOZA in October and available in the beta store around November or December.

UniFi

UniFi is Ubiquiti's brand of "enterprise" wireless access points, switches and other devices which can all be centrally managed through the UniFi controller. I put enterprise in quotes because there's little evidence UniFi has actually penetrated many enterprises. The ecosystem has instead started from meager beginnings as 802.11n gear suitable for low-density deployments and slowly worked its way upstream to high-density 802.11ac MU-MIMO wave2.

Since the introduction of the second-generation access points (UAP-AC-PRO, LITE and LR) at the end of 2015, enterprise revenues have exploded and show no signs of stopping:

As it's clearly not done growing, UniFi is a growth driver in and of itself. However, there are additional products and features being added to UniFi which should speed adoption. When reviewing these products and services, keep in mind that UniFi is not just a family of WAPs, but an ecosystem with switches, software and more. Any product which allows UniFi to be used in new circumstances will increase the demand for the entire product line.

UAP-AC-HD

This is Ubiquiti's first MU-MIMO, 802.11ac wave2 access point. It is designed for high user densities, such as airports, hospitals, conferences, and the like.

The HD is a growth driver because it was only announced in February and has not yet begun shipping in large quantities. ShopBLT.com has recently ordered about 6,000 units, and they appear to be selling well on Amazon. It will also increase demand for the entire UniFi ecosystem in deployments which require high-density APs.

Look for the HD to start making a difference in this quarter.

UAP-AC-SHD

This as-yet-unannounced product will likely be a UAP-AC-HD with a built-in security radio. This allows the SHD to scan for security problems like rogue access points, as well as monitor the spectrum for noise and optimal channel selection. For a more detailed explanation of why security radios are desirable, see this Meraki blog post.

In the Q2 earnings call, CEO Robert Pera said:

I believe probably over this next year, UAP-AC-HD should be the highest revenue product, not only in UniFi but in the whole company.

This statement may seem a bit strange, given the HD is in something of a niche compared to the UAP-AC-PRO, the current best seller. It's possible he was referring to both the HD and the SHD here, as they are likely largely the same product and the SHD hadn't yet been mentioned. With their much higher ASPs and potential for enterprise adoption, it's possible they could live up to their promise. Even if Robert is being optimistic, it indicates there's a lot of potential in the S/HD WAPs.

The SHD will be a growth driver for the entire UniFi ecosystem because it has the security features enterprises want. I expect it to be available on the beta store in the next few months.

UAP-XG

This one is a mystery to me. It lacks "AC" in its part number, so it is probably not based on an 802.11ac chipset. Some people are theorizing it is based on Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) IPQ8074 802.11ax chipset.

It could be the $1,000 WAP Robert mentioned in the February earnings call:

So, that will start a trend and you'll see us, we're going to have - this year we'll have APs that cost, by the end of the year, $1,000 and I think you'll see people also buy those and have interest in them.

Without knowing more about it, it's hard to say whether the XG will enable UniFi to expand into more markets. It will if it's an ultra-high density AP for use in stadiums and the like.

Hosted UniFi Controllers

I believe UniFi Elite is Ubiquiti's first foray into recurring revenue. It is a paid service offering controller hosting, live support, faster RMA and extended warranties for UniFi devices. In addition to providing some revenue of its own, it should drive growth of the UniFi ecosystem for customers who require premium support.

It is currently only available in North America. However, as Ubiquiti is opening distribution centers in Europe, I assume UniFi Elite will be expanding.

There's also a new $199/year high-availability hosted option for the UniFi controller.

UniFi Switches

There are a good number of higher-performance UniFi switches coming out with SFP+ ports. Unfortunately, I don't know enough about high-end networking switches to comment much on them. I do know they're part of Ubiquiti's plan to move up the market into enterprise.

uFiber

uFiber is Ubiquiti's foray into GPON networking. Like UBNT's other product lines, expect uFiber to be a family of products with software management and value-adding network effects. Manufacturer's adherence to GPON standards are notoriously inconsistent, keeping GPON products from being commodities like unmanaged switches or the like.

uFiber products are currently on the beta store.

International Growth

Eyeballing the revenue figures and looking at Amazon bestseller lists gives one the sense most of UniFi's growth has occurred in the US. Page 51 of the February 2017 investor presentation (which, unfortunately, has been replaced by the May presentation, so I cannot provide a link) confirms this, showing 73% of the growth from September 2015 to September 2016 to be from the United States.

In addition to opening up new distribution centers in Europe as mentioned in the Q2 earnings call, Ubiquiti is also making efforts to translate much of its software into more languages. There could be significant international growth ahead, especially for UniFi.

AmpliFi

AmpliFi is UBNT's first serious consumer product. While it has received good reviews, I haven't yet seen evidence that it is selling well (it's usually ~85/100 on Amazon's bestselling routers). Like most UBNT products, and unlike other mesh systems such as the Orbi, AmpliFi has not seen a costly marketing campaign. In the last earnings call, Robert indicated he was expecting a slow ramp upward like he sees with his other product lines.

There will soon be a line of home security cameras to go with the router and mesh points. The goal here seems to be to create an ecosystem of home networking devices, similar to UniFi.

Because competition in the consumer space is fiercer, expect lower margins out of AmpliFi.

I am skeptical of AmpliFi's success. UBNT's business model leverages the high level of interest professional installers have for their gear, which is lessened in the consumer space. Without it, consumers may default to purchasing AmpliFi's more hyped and advertised competition. Many people also dislike the mesh points, and I believe a more traditional mesh point design could be well received.

Nonetheless, if AmpliFi is not a success, I don't expect it to meaningfully impact the company's bottom line. UBNT's low-cost approach to everything means it can easily afford to try and fail.

AmpliFi Protect

AmpliFi Protect appears to be a line of NVR and camera products aimed at home use. There used to be a Play Store app for it, but it has been taken down. You can still see some views of the NVR in this YouTube video.

EtherMagic

EtherMagic appears to be a consumer powerline networking product. These devices being practically commodities, it's not immediately obvious what opportunity UBNT sees in this market. The Google Play Store app description gives us a hint:

An EtherMagic network consists of one EtherMagic Switch and one or more EtherMagic EndPoints. Each EndPoint must be paired with a Switch to create a network.

To my knowledge, no existing powerline product uses switches and endpoints. It may be that UBNT has discovered a way to improve powerline networking.

EtherMagic is currently being sold on the beta store.

Conclusion

In the last earnings call, CEO Robert Pera stated:

Our R&D is - I believe it's the most efficient in the world.

It's hard to determine what is "the most efficient in the world," but it is clear Ubiquiti has a very large number of buns in the oven on what appears to be a slim R&D budget. UniFi is well poised to continue its growth and up-market movement. AirMax AC2 is poised to take back some lost market share, and LTU may be the next big thing in fixed outdoor wireless.

While I don't believe there is a valid short thesis at the current PPS, there is some reason to be a skeptical bull. Ubiquiti has a history of failing to deliver on software and firmware (AirControl 2, various AirMax AC firmwares). It also has a good number of product lines which have flopped or not lived up to their potential (mFi, VOIP, AirMax AC1, UniFi video).

While Ubiquiti has clearly improved its software and firmware development processes, skeptics may wish to wait and gauge forum sentiment of these new efforts. It's worth noting that the AirFiber team (the same team that made the first WLAN products at Motorola (NYSE:MSI)) has always delivered solid products.

With wireless, ethernet, powerline, fiber optics, associated management software, and a vibrant community with google-able solutions, Ubiquiti is positioning itself to be an end-to-end networking provider. If it can offer a consistent user experience and unified software management throughout its product lines, it could become an emerging de-facto standard in networking.

The one thing I am sure of is when Ubiquiti invests in more R&D, long-term investors win.

