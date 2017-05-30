Here Is Why Costco Should Make Its Way Into Your Portfolio

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) reported strong quarterly earnings late last week, which you can read more about here. The key items of interest for me were the improvement in the company's top line and their commendable efforts to manage their 'selling, general and administrative' expenses. I foresee the company exercise more control over this particular item on the income statement going forward. I see this cost/expense control advantage play out for Costco in two possible ways - (1) if these efforts continue, it is a great way to ensure that margins remain healthy for Costco and (2) it will also ensure that Costco it stay on top of its competition over the next few quarters as well since lower costs inevitably translate into better (read: cheaper) pricing for consumers.

The $7 per share special dividend is definitely something for shareholders to be excited about. This payout is in addition to the regular cash dividend paid out by the company, which has witnessed a 5 cent increase since last quarter, coming in at 50 cent per share. While I reflect a bit more on these dividends, Costco seems to have taken on some debt to finance the dividend payout for the current quarter. Although we haven't seen this debt hit the company's books in the recent earnings announcement, it shouldn't come as a surprise when we see this debt eating, even mildly, into the company's EPS next quarter as the company sets aside interest rate expense against this debt.

Increasing membership fees for a more secure top line

While the announcement of an increase in membership fees is old news in the market, I am excited about the fortunes it will bring for Costco in the quarters ahead of us. Costco generates a significant chunk of its revenues from its membership fees, with a staggering 90 million cardholders. Now considering the fact that Costco hasn't been raising its membership fees very often in the past, I foresee that cardholders won't be entirely put off by this move, and the company will be able retain at least 90% of its cardholders following this move. That being said, I'm expecting top lines to pick up as these fees come into effect from 1st June, 2017, and the gains to be reflected in the revenue lines for Costco over the upcoming quarters.

Diversification at its best

There are certain advantages associated with the Costco brand name. Two of them are related to the company's diversification into markets outside of the US and into different product/service ranges besides groceries. The way I see it, this diversification uniquely positions Costco to benefit from varying purchase patterns in different countries, and of different products/services. I strongly believe that these features will also Costco to maintain, if not expand, its dominant position in the sector.

Costco's solid track record

Costco is one stock that has remained resilient in its dividend and price track record despite the odds. The company is known to consistently have paid out dividends, and also announcing special dividends to shareholders on two occasions (in 2012 and 2015 or $7/share and $5/share respectively) excluding the recent announcement. What further strengthens my confidence in Costco as a stock is that it remained persevered throughout recessionary pressures back in 2008 and the dividend increased during the second quarter of 2008 from $0.145/share and continued to pour in at $0.13/share during three quarters of the year.

In terms of share price, Costco has remained a stock that has remained upward trending over the past decade. Those who were smart enough to take a long position in the stock back in June 2007 would have been rewarded handsomely with a ~200% increase in the share price. Those who have taken long positions in the stock throughout the decade would have also reaped the benefits of capital gains as the stock continues to remain bullish during most of its performance.

My verdict

I think Costco is just one of those companies that aren't getting any cheaper than they already are so you might as well pull the trigger already and jump into this one. I think that in addition to being expensive, it is always going to be one of those stocks that are highly rewarding journey for anyone. I say that after taking a look at the 5 and 10 year share price graphs for this company, and that makes it a very easy verdict for me to pass about owning this company in your portfolio. In my opinion, Costco is as solid a company as it is a stock and it would be a great addition to any portfolio. The special dividend would certainly have added to the fortunes of those who had taken a long position in the stock earlier, but I'd recommend going long in this one even if the yield is a low 1.12%. What appeals to me, despite the low dividend yield, is the consistency that Costco has displayed as a stock over the last 5 to 10 years when it comes to rewarding shareholders for their confidence in the company through paying out dividends and sustaining increases in stock prices.

My final verdict for investors about Costco is to go long if you are the kind of investor who values total return on your investment because that is exactly what Costco promises as a stock. A long position in Costco could be your best investment decision yet if you plan on holding onto your position for a 2-3 year investment horizon. While I can't promise any special dividend announcement (although I can expect another one after a couple of years), I do foresee dividends trending upwards with increases being announced latest by next year and share prices remaining bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.